MSHSL
Deficit could bring admissions hikes
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota State High School League officials are considering charging more for championship admissions and school memberships as well as seeking out new sponsorships to address a projected $407,000 deficit.
This month, League Executive Director Erich Martens began asking school activities directors statewide for ideas on how to handle what would be the league’s largest budget deficit to date. Martens said the issue has his “complete attention,” the Star Tribune reported.
“The MSHSL is reviewing all aspects of expenses and seeking cost containment in all areas,” Martens wrote in an email. “We are seeking efficiencies in management of tournaments, while maintaining the quality experience for all student participants.”
The league, with nearly 500 member schools, runs on a yearly budget of about $9 million — much of it focused on state tournaments. It receives no funds from the state Legislature.
The anticipated shortfall can be attributed to drops in revenue from sponsorships and ticket sales, as well as a roughly $250,000 project to rebuild what Martens termed the league’s “outdated data systems and website.”
The league is now seeking help in other ways. Beginning this school year, each school’s annual league membership fee jumps from $100 to $110, and that cost will go up another $10 every school year for five more years.
State tournament expenditures are also increasing. Starting with the 2021-22 school year, the league approved additional classes for cross-country, soccer and volleyball, which means more section and state tournaments.
There are currently no admission charges for cross-country, golf, tennis and Alpine and Nordic skiing state championship events. But Martens noted that site workers who handle regular-season and section playoff events in these sports have indicated that they would charge admission if the Minnesota State High School League spearheads the efforts.
FIBA WORLD CUP
U.S. seventh after beating Poland
BEIJING (AP) — Their final game at the World Cup had been over for several minutes, and every member of the U.S. team and coaching staff were still lingering together on the court.
They were ready to go home. They just weren’t ready to go their separate ways.
For USA Basketball, summer ended Saturday with an 87-74 win over Poland in the seventh-place game at the World Cup, the lowest finish ever by a U.S. team in a major international tournament. Donovan Mitchell finished with 16 points and 10 assists, Joe Harris scored 14 and the U.S. wrapped up its stay in China with a 6-2 record.
And when it was over, as his players signed each other’s jerseys in the locker room as souvenirs, U.S. coach Gregg Popovich insisted this team has nothing to be ashamed about.
Khris Middleton had 13 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Americans. Derrick White scored 12 and Harrison Barnes added 10 for the U.S., which led by 17 at the half but had to stave off a Poland rally in the final minutes.
NBA
Stiemsma joins Timberwolves staff
MINNEAPOLIS — With two weeks before training camp, the Minnesota Timberwolves announced the last additions to Ryan Saunders’ staff, among them Kevin Hanson as assistant coach/player development.
Hanson officially joins that staff after the Wolves after spending the last five seasons as an assistant with New Orleans and one of his responsibility was working with All-Star Anthony Davis.
Other additions include Jeff Newton as offensive associate/player development coach, Max Lefevre as video coordinator/player development associate and former Wisconsin Badger Greg Stiemsma player development associate. Kwadzo Ahelegbe becomes the associate video coordinator/player development after he was an assistant video coordinator with the Wolves the last three seasons while Cole Fisher gets the title of Basketball Operations & Coaching Analyst.
Fisher will shift from the front office, where he worked in the analytics department, to behind the bench during games and will help advise Saunders on in-game analytical situations.
“I feel great about the high-character group of coaches and people we’ve assembled on our coaching staff,” Saunders said in a statement. “Player development is a priority for our staff and I’m excited about the expertise we’ve assembled in this area as we aim to put our players in the best position to have success. Also, as we place more emphasis on using analytics to impact our decision making as a coaching staff, we’re excited about adding Cole and his expertise in that area.”
NHL
Washington’s Kuznetsov suspended
WASHINGTON — Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov has been suspended without pay for three regular-season games by the NHL for “inappropriate conduct,” less than a month after he was banned from playing for Russia for four years because of a positive test for cocaine.
The NHL announced its punishment Saturday, saying it followed a meeting in New York on Monday with Commissioner Gary Bettman, Kuznetsov and union representatives. The league did not elaborate on its decision. Kuznetsov will not appeal.
Kuznetsov, a key part of Washington’s run to the Stanley Cup in 2018, tested positive while playing for Russia at the world championship in May. He faced allegations of drug use at the world championship after a video posted on social media showed him near a table with lines of white powder and American dollar bills.
