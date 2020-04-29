WDN briefs

The NFL and Amazon first partnered on Thursday night games during the 2017 season.

LPGA

Tour off until July at earliest

The LPGA Tour won’t resume its schedule until the middle of July at the earliest, aiming for a safe restart to a season that has been shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The next tournament on the schedule had been the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on June 19-21, a week after the PGA Tour hopes to return in Texas.

Now the earliest start for the women would be July 15-18 for the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in Michigan.

Meanwhile, the PGA of America said it was moving the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship from the last week in June to Oct. 8-11 at Aronimink, outside Philadelphia.

“To be honest, being first has never been the goal when it comes to returning to play in this new normal,” LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan said. “We have built a schedule that we think is as safe as possible given what we know about travel bans, testing availability and delivering events that our sponsors and athletes will be excited to attend.”