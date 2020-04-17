WDN briefs

NFL
Vikings to start offseason April 27
The Vikings will start their voluntary virtual offseason program on April 27, a source said Friday.
The source said players were sent an email on Thursday with that notification. NFL teams are allowed to start as early as next Monday a program that was put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic closing down NFL facilities.
The source said that the Vikings will have only a classroom program and will not require their players to do virtual workouts. Some teams are expected to have virtual workouts with a trainer.
The NFL and the NFL Players Association agreed on the program earlier this week to replace usual offseaon drills. Under the original schedule, the Vikings were going to start a two-month program of offseason drills Monday. That program would have included organized team activities in late May and early June and a mandatory minicamp in mid-June.
According to NFL Media, the virtual period for teams will consist of three consecutive weeks of classroom instruction, workouts and non-football educational programs using videoconferencing technology.
The Vikings are expected to have four or five days a week of classroom work. Players will get a per diem of $235 for each day they participate.
MLS
League postponed until June
Major League Soccer announced Friday that it has extended its moratorium on matches until at least June 8.
MLS suspended its season March 19 after two opening weeks of games. The league had set a target of reopening in mid-May, but said Tuesday that was extremely unlikely.
Minnesota United’s next scheduled game after June 8 is on June 13 in Nashville.
Last month the team suspended season-ticket holder payments due April 1 until May 1. The team has continued to pay players and full-time staff and sent e-mails regularly to gameday workers financially hurt by the league’s suspension.
MLS said in a statement Friday that it remained focused on playing a full schedule, even if meant a championship game in December or later.
The PGA Tour was the first major professional sports organization to release a detailed plan for returning, saying Thursday that its season would resume June 11. The first four tournaments would be played without spectators. That plan still depends on the guidance of public-health authorities.
NBA
Players to see decrease in play
A person with knowledge of the decision says NBA players will see 25% of their paychecks taken out starting May 15.
The decision was finalized Friday in a board of governors meeting and was done in concert with the National Basketball Players Association, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not yet been announced publicly.
Players will be paid in full on May 1. The cutback in salary has been expected for some time in response to the NBA’s shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The reduction in pay is in anticipation of what the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the league and its players describes as a “Force Majeure Event” — the legal term for unforeseeable circumstances, such as an epidemic or pandemic. Per the CBA, players could lose 1.08% of their annual salary for each game that is canceled.
By taking some money out now, the hit the players take later if games are canceled would be lessened.
MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
Relief fund set up for players
More than a month after the ECHL canceled the rest of its season, minor league hockey players are still hoping to get some financial help.
A relief fund set up by the league and Professional Hockey Players Association has $270,000 so far, about a third of the total goal. PHPA executive director Larry Landon estimates $850,000 is needed to cover paychecks from three lost weeks of the season. He hopes money can be sent to players beginning next week.
“We’ve got to get it out to the players that truly do need it as fast as we can,” Landon said. “It’ll be a huge undertaking to get there, but if we can get them what they lost in the regular season, at least it helps them.”
With something of a shortfall and concerns growing about starting next season, players, fans and teams are starting to get creative. One fan has raised $7,000 by auctioning off memorabilia, and South Carolina goaltender Parker Milner hopes a quarantine concert brings awareness to the situation as well as some extra funds.
Longtime Toledo Walleye fan Dennis Seymour hopes to raise a total of $10,000 for the ECHL-PHPA COVID-19 Relief Fund and already bought a couple of $5 tickets for the Pregame Skate Quarantine Concert that will be live-streamed Saturday night. The effort is being spearheaded by Milner and Boston College teammate Brian Dumoulin of the Pittsburgh Penguins, with possible appearances from retired goaltender Mike McKenna, Kyle Palmieri of the New Jersey Devils and Kevin Hayes of the Philadelphia Flyers.
While the NHL and other pro sports leagues are considering returning without fans, that kind of business model doesn’t work for minor league hockey. Landon said he’s lost sleep worrying about the future.
“If there’s no group gatherings, how are we playing?” Landon said. “Your sponsors aren’t going to be sponsors if there’s no people in the stands. You need people in the stands.”
The immediate concern is trying to pay players for lost wages, but the uncertainty is unsettling among those who make an average of $700-$725 a week. Milner hoped Saturday’s concert is just the start of publicizing what players are up against.
“Hopefully other guys will keep coming up with some stuff, but just finding cool ways to continue to talk about it,” Milner said.
“Smaller little events like this or somebody just throwing in $10. I think down the line a lot of those smaller investments, especially as the summer progresses, will be the thing that really fuels this thing.”
