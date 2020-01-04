COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
WSU tabs Taddy to lead XC
Winona State University head track & field coach Mason Rebarchek has announced the hire of Marcia Taddy as the Warriors’ new head men’s and women’s cross country coach. Taddy will also serve as an assistant coach for the track & field program.
A former two-time NCAA Division III Track Athlete of the Year, Taddy has over 10 years of coaching experience and joins Winona State after a two-year stint at UW-La Crosse. She previously coached at her alma mater, UW-Platteville.
A highly-decorated collegiate track star at UW-Platteville, Taddy was an eight-time DIII National Champion, 17-time All-American, won 19 conference championships and was named the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Track Athlete of the Meet six times. She was later named to the WIAC All-Time Track & Field Team.
Taddy won national titles twice in the indoor mile, once in the 800 meter run and as a member of the distance medley relay team. During the outdoor season, she won the NCAA DIII title in the 800m run in 2005 and 2008 and in the 1,500m in 2007 and 2008.
“We’re very excited about the addition of Marcia to our cross country and track & field programs,” Rebarchek said. “Her resume speaks for itself and she knows what it takes to win.”
NFL
Zimmer, Spielman to return
EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings President Mark Wilf issued a statement of confidence in general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer on Friday, tamping down speculation about their future two days prior to the team’s playoff game.
“We value Mike and Rick’s leadership,” Wilf said, “and we have every intent of Mike continuing as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings and Rick leading our football operations, next year and beyond.”
Wilf, who owns the club with his older brother, Zygi Wilf, has frequently praised the stability and culture of the organization that have been influenced by Spielman in the front office and Zimmer on the field. Both of them are under contract through the 2020 season, after they each had an option on their deal exercised last winter.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Suggs commits to Gonzaga
MINNEAPOLIS — Jalen Suggs is likely heading west this fall.
The state’s top basketball prospect announced his commitment to Gonzaga on Friday night, in front of 2,000 fans in attendance at Minnehaha Academy for the Clash of Champions event, and many, many more viewing the televised decision on ESPN2.
The 5-star point guard, ranked 10th nationally in the Class of 2020 by 247Sports, selected Gonzaga over the likes of Florida State, Florida, Iowa State and the Gophers.The truth is, Gonzaga has been Suggs’ choice for a while. From the moment he made his first visit to Spokane, Washington, the Bulldogs were at the top of his list. By visit No. 2, they were his choice.
He loves the coaching staff, loves the city, loves the school. It all, to him, replicates the community that surrounds him at Minnehaha Academy.
Suggs’ recruiting process was more complex than that experienced by many top athletes his age. He had two choices to make: which school, and which sport? Suggs was heavily recruited as a dual-threat quarterback, netting offers from national powers such as Georgia, as well as the Gophers. The senior was named the state’s Player of the Year this fall by Gatorade and the Associated Press, and was named Mr. Football.
