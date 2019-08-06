NBA
Timberwolves sign draft pick Norwell to four-year deal
MINNEAPOLIS — The Timberwolves have locked up another potential member of their young core, while maintaining valuable financial flexibility.
Minnesota has agreed to a four-year deal with second-round draft pick Jaylen Nowell, a source confirmed to the Pioneer Press. KSTP was the first to report the agreement.
The 6-foot-4 combo guard is guaranteed $1.4 million in the first year of the deal, a hefty number for a second-round pick. Nicolas Claxton, the first pick of the second round — taken 12 spots ahead of Nowell — signed a three-year deal with Brooklyn in July that guarantees him just south of $900,000 this season, per Spotrac. But all three years of Claxton’s three-year, $4.2 million deal with Brooklyn are guaranteed. The final three years of Nowell’s deal are all team options.
That one guaranteed year plus three team options is the same structure as the deal Minnesota signed undrafted free agent Naz Reid to last month. Both Nowell and Reid were signed with the mid-level exception.
That type of flexibility and long-term commitment is important to the Wolves. It allows the team to invest in its young players, putting time and resources into their development while having the potential to get good value on the back end of the deals.
Nowell’s deal took some time to get done; not all, but most rookie deals are completed by the end of July. But Minnesota didn’t see a need to rush negotiations, and feels it struck a deal that’s positive for both sides. Nowell — the reigning Pac 12 Player of the Year out of Washington — gets good immediate value, and the Wolves have flexibility moving forward. These are the types of deals the Wolves feel allow them to build their roster from within and maintain roster continuity.
Nowell’s deal marks Minnesota’s 15th guaranteed contract for this season. But the Wolves still have space left in its mid-level exception, and plans to continue to look at potential deals in the time between now and training camp.
MLS
Minnesota United clears way for biggest signing to date
ST. PAUL — Minnesota United on Tuesday traded $50,000 in general-allocation money to D.C. United for one of its international-player roster spots in a bit of bookkeeping that clears the way to sign 18-year-old Uruguayan midfielder Thomas Chacon.
The trade gives the Loons the extra international slot they need to acquire a promising, gifted attacking midfielder in what is the team’s most seismic transaction in its three MLS season yet.
United will pay a $4 million transfer fee to obtain 70 percent of Chacon’s rights from a Spanish team and his homeland Danubio team, SBIsoccer.com reported.
The current transfer window ends Friday. The Chacon signing is expected to be completed and announced by the team, possibly as early as Wednesday.
Asked if there’s a chance the team will make yet another move by then, United coach Adrian Heath said, “There always is. There’s always last-minute stuff. There’s lot of people ringing ‘round now. We’ll see where it leads us.”
United has bought down veteran striker Angelo Rodriguez’s salary — with a $600,000 base and $667,188 guaranteed compensation — so it can transfer Rodriguez’s designated-player slot to sign Chacon as their third and final such player, along with Darwin Quintero and Jan Gregus.
Also Tuesday, United loaned veteran goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth to USL Championship team Sacramento Republic FC, with the right to recall him at any time.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Cephus: ‘school is top priority’
MADISON, Wis. — Former Wisconsin Badgers football player Quintez Cephus says going back to school is his top priority after a jury found him not guilty last week of sexual assault charges.
The wide receiver tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in a story published Tuesday that he doesn’t know if he will return to the University of Wisconsin.
The 21-year-old from Macon, Georgia, was suspended from the football team last summer and expelled from UW last semester after being accused of sexually assaulting two women. A jury found him not guilty on Friday.
Cephus says his lawyers will work with UW officials to “to clean up my record” so he can return to school.
Cephus also says he plans on playing football again and he is in “the best shape of my life.”
