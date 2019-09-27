COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Gopher player to be featured on College Gameday
MINNEAPOLIS — Gophers sophomore placeholder Casey O’Brien, a four-time cancer survivor, will be featured during ESPN’s “College Gameday” pregame show Saturday morning.
An ESPN crew was in Dinkytown during preseason camp in August to film the inspiring story of how O’Brien has stayed positive and become a role model during his persistent fight against osteosarcoma bone cancer.
The football team’s twitter account tweeted ‘You’re gonna want to tune in to @CollegeGameDay this Saturday’ with a video tease featuring O’Brien attached.
“Chills!” O’Brien tweeted about the video teaser the Gophers posted Thursday. “I promise you this is going to be special! Tune in ...”
The Cretin-Derham Hall graduate has persevered through more than a dozen surgeries and has spent more than 200 nights in the hospital. He shared his story in a 13-minute speech in front of 1,500 people at the Big Ten Kickoff luncheon in Chicago in July.
O’Brien’s ESPN appearance coincides with the Gophers’ game against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., on Saturday. The Boilermakers community formed a close bond with super-fan Tyler Trent over the past few years; he passed away in January, age 20, from the same bone cancer as O’Brien.
Before giving his speech in Chicago, O’Brien sought out Purdue coach Jeff Brohm in the Hilton hotel to thank him for how the Boilermakers program embraced Trent last season.
O’Brien received a clean scan in mid-August and has been cancer free for 15 months. He has not played for the Gophers but could be included on the Gophers travel roster this weekend. He traveled to Illinois last season.
Nebraska to build new athletic training center: Nebraska’s football team is getting a new, state-of-the-art athletic facility intended to boost recruiting and improve the Huskers’ standing nationally, university officials announced Friday.
Crews will break ground on the $155 million facility next summer, with an expected completion date of 2022. The building will connect to Memorial Stadium. At 350,000-square feet, it will be the largest facility of its kind in the nation.
“I think this is evidence that the University of Nebraska is committed to making sure we do everything we can to compete at the highest level,” Husker football coach Scott Frost said at the announcement Friday, one day before Nebraska was set to host the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Nebraska athletics director Bill Moos said the “Go Big” expansion project is part of a broader effort to “create the future” and restore the team’s reputation as a football powerhouse after several disappointing seasons.
The last major facility construction for the football program was completed in 2006, with the opening of the Tom and Nancy Osborne Athletic Complex. University officials said every other Big Ten school has opened new football facilities since then or is in the planning stages of constructing one.
Nebraska’s facility will provide the football program with a new locker room, strength and conditioning center, athletic medicine facility, equipment room, meeting rooms, coaches’ offices, and an additional outdoor practice facility. It also will include the training table and academic support facilities for all of the university’s student athletes.
Chancellor Ronnie Green said officials expect to raise $100 million for the project from private donors, while the rest will come from university trust funds and bond financing.
Moos said Husker officials have already raised 35% to 40% of what they need from donors.
The facility will occupy the space where the Ed Weir Track and Field Stadium is currently located, just off Memorial Stadium’s northeast corner. University officials plan to construct a new outdoor track stadium north of the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
MLS
Loons add salary
Minnesota United added $1.5 million in payroll for three players acquired during the summer transfer window.
Robin Lod has a guaranteed compensation of $952,496, Thomas Chacon is at $336,999 and Will Moimbe-Tahrat is at $274,275. The figures, provided from the MLS players’ union, are believed to be prorated for the 2019 season.
Lod’s salary is United’s second-highest behind star attacker Darwin Quintero ($1.75 million). The length of Lod’s contract is believed to be for approximately two years. The winger acquired in a transfer from second-division Spanish club Sporting Gijon has no goals or assists in 506 MLS minutes this season but scored in the U.S. Open Cup final, a 2-1 loss to Atlanta United on Aug. 27.
Attacking midfielder Chacon, a transfer from Danubio in Uruguay, has played 85 minutes in two games. Coach Adrian Heath has talked about bringing the 19-year-old Uruguayan along slowly. Chacon is signed for five years.
French fullback Moimbe-Tahrat, who signed as a free agent through the end of this season, has played 246 minutes in three games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.