COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gophers stay unbeaten in Italy
Richard Pitino switched up his starting lineup Thursday to include freshmen Isaiah Ihnen and Tre’ Williams, who were the top two recruits in the Gophers’ 2019 recruiting class.
Ihnen and Williams showed why they could be potential impact players this season with 19 points each in a convincing 108-68 win against Tuscan Select in Florence.
The Gophers are now 2-0 on their foreign tour in Italy. They were much more prepared to play after being tested earlier in the week. Pitino’s squad jumped out to a 31-11 lead after the first quarter Thursday. Two days ago, the Gophers faced a 16-point deficit but came back to beat Stella Azzurra Academy 84-79 in Rome.
NFL
Browns deal Johnson to Texans
CLEVELAND — Duke Johnson got his wish, and the Browns got more than expected for him.
Cleveland traded the disgruntled running back to the Houston Texans on Thursday for an undisclosed 2020 draft pick. A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press that the Browns are getting a fourth-round pick that can become a third-rounder.
The person spoke on the AP condition of anonymity because the teams are not providing details of the swap.
One of the NFL’s most versatile backs over the past four seasons, Johnson had grown unhappy with his role and asked to be traded earlier this year after the Browns signed suspended free agent running back Kareem Hunt, who will sit out the season’s first eight games.
Browns general manager John Dorsey had been adamant he wasn’t going to “give away” the 25-year-old Johnson, and he resisted several offers before striking a deal with the Texans.
Houston was looking for a proven backup to play behind starter Lamar Miller. The Texans released D’Onta Foreman earlier this week.
Johnson, who has been sidelined for much of training camp with a hamstring injury, is a shifty runner, solid at blitz protection and can play some wide receiver if the Texans need him to.
CLAIBORNE SIGNS WITH KC: The Kansas City Chiefs agreed to terms with cornerback Morris Claiborne on a one-year deal Thursday to fortify a thin and unproven backfield.
The person, who said the deal could be worth about $3 million with incentives, spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced it. Claiborne still must pass a physical to make it official.
The Chiefs have been searching for help at cornerback all offseason, and that need became even more apparent when backup Keith Reaser suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. Claiborne would give Kansas City some depth behind the starting trio of Bashaud Breeland, Charvarius Ward and Kendall Fuller.
Well, when he becomes eligible to play.
The former sixth-overall pick has been suspended the first four games of the season for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.
TENNIS
Federer, Nadal join players council
LONDON — Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are joining Novak Djokovic on the ATP Player Council, bringing the Big Three together to reshape a board that has been roiled by conflict.
The governing body of men’s tennis announced Thursday that Federer and Nadal were elected along with doubles specialist Jurgen Melzer. They’ll fill spots vacated after Robin Haase, Jamie Murray and Sergiy Stakhovsky resigned from the board before Wimbledon.
Djokovic addressed his frustration with the player council in pre-tournament comments at Wimbledon. He says the ATP’s governance structure prevented players from making “significant changes.” Stan Wawrinka has also criticized the ATP’s leadership, saying in a published letter that it was plagued by “political chaos” and “numerous conflicts of interest.”
The power struggle on the council included its decision in March not to renew the contract of ATP CEO Chris Kermode, who has clashed with Djokovic. Board member Justin Gimelstob resigned after he was sentenced to probation in April for attacking a former friend in Los Angeles.
Former ATP executive Weller Evans filled Gimelstob’s seat. The position of coaches’ representative on the council remains open.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.