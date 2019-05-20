NBA
Giannis to rebuild Athens court
ATHENS, Greece — Greek NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo has agreed to fund the construction of an indoor basketball court in a fire-ravaged area outside Athens where at least 100 people were killed last year.
The mayor of the Rafina area where the fire occurred last July said on Monday the local authority received the offer from the Milwaukee Bucks player to build the court at a new recycling park that is being planned in the area. The mayor, Vangelis Bournous, gave no details of the construction cost but said the venue would be ready at the end of this summer.
The blaze gutted the seaside resort of Mati, east of Athens, and other coastal areas, destroying more than a thousand homes.
"Antetokounmpo, the well-known Giannis Antetokounmpo, has made a donation at the site to build an indoor court — I'm announcing this for the first time," Bournous said at a campaign event ahead of local elections on Sunday.
"It will be built with a modern method using a steel building frame so it can be ready by the end of the summer."
Antetokounmpo's Bucks are leading in the NBA Eastern Conference finals 2-1 over the Toronto Raptors.
The forward, the son of immigrants from Nigeria, was born and grew up in Athens and moved to the United States in 2013 to join the Bucks. He has a huge following in his home country, with fans following his games in the middle of the night.
Antetokounmpo maintains close ties with Greece and has taken part in campaigns to promote a Greek airline and tourism, as well as recycling. His older brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, lives in Athens and plays for local club Panathinaikos, coached by Rick Pitino, formerly of the Boston Celtics and the Louisville Cardinals
Magic comments on resignation: Using the word "betrayal," Magic Johnson made it clear that general manager Rob Pelinka was the one "backstabbing" him, telling people that Johnson wasn't working hard and wanting to take his job with the Los Angeles Lakers.
In an appearance on First Take on Monday morning, Johnson did not hold back, identifying Pelinka as the person to whom he was alluding when he mentioned that he was tired of the "backstabbing" and "the whispering" that was going on behind his back when he suddenly stepped down as Lakers president of basketball operations on April 9.
"I start hearing, 'Magic, you are not working hard enough. Magic's not in the office,'" Johnson told First Take. "People around the Lakers office were telling me Rob was saying things, Rob Pelinka, and I didn't like those things being said behind my back, that I wasn't in the office enough. So I started getting calls from my friends outside of basketball saying those things now were said to them outside of basketball now, just not in the Lakers office anymore."
Johnson later added, when asked who had betrayed him in the Lakers organization: "If you are going to talk betrayal, it's only with Rob."
Pelinka answered several questions about Johnson's explosive comments while introducing new Lakers coach Frank Vogel to the Los Angeles media on Monday morning. Pelinka said Johnson's allegations weren't true and that he had just spoken with his former boss "two days ago" about the Lakers landing the fourth pick in the lottery.
MLB
Mets Cespedes breaks ankle at home
NEW YORK — On a hectic day at Citi Field, the slumping New York Mets have announced they are sticking with embattled manager Mickey Callaway "for the foreseeable future" — and sidelined slugger Yoenis Céspedes broke his right ankle in an accident on his ranch.
Céspedes has been out most of the last two seasons and was recovering from surgery on both heels. New York had hoped he could return sometime after the All-Star break, but this latest setback certainly puts Céspedes' entire season — and perhaps his career — in jeopardy.
General manager Brodie Van Wagenen says Monday the team was informed Saturday night that Céspedes had a "violent" fall on his ranch in Port St. Lucie, Florida, where the club's spring training complex is located.
Van Wagenen says Céspedes told the team he did not fall off a horse, and it was too early to speculate how long his latest injury might keep him out. The outfielder was in New York being examined at the Hospital for Special Surgery.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Iowa places coach on leave, reports violations
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa put women's volleyball coach Bond Shymansky on paid administrative leave Monday after reporting what its athletic director called serious rules violations to the NCAA.
Athletic director Gary Barta said he took those steps after a two-week investigation by an outside law firm into allegations raised by a former athlete.
Barta declined to elaborate on the nature of the allegations at a news conference, citing the pending NCAA investigation. But he said they were likely to be considered Level 1 or Level 2 violations, meaning they gave at least a minimal recruiting, competitive or other advantage to the Hawkeyes.
Barta said Iowa learned of the allegations on May 1 and hired the New York-based Bond, Schoeneck & King law firm to investigate. He said the investigation found that no other Iowa staff members or players were involved in or aware of the violations.
Barta, who has long operated under the mantra of "Win, Graduate, Do it Right," said staff and current and incoming players were informed of the situation Monday and reacted with anger and sadness.
"Clearly in this case we have an employee who came up short on the 'Do it Right' part," he said.
