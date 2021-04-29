WDN briefs

As for point guard Chris Paul? He was an NBA star in those days, just like he was on Wednesday night.

Paul scored 28 points, Booker added 21 and the Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 109-101 to secure a spot in the postseason for the first time since 2010.

“We are not satisfied, we’re not settling,” second-year Suns coach Monty Williams said. “We feel like we’re just scratching the surface.”

Williams has been the architect of a remarkable turnaround in Arizona. The Suns had a 19-63 record just two seasons ago and had languished near the bottom of the West for years. Now they’re a trendy pick to push deep into the summer’s playoffs.

“Our players have worked their tails off, they’ve done everything I’ve asked them to do,” Williams said. “I’m just happy for them.”

The 35-year-old Paul continued to play excellent basketball in his 16th NBA season, shooting 10 of 15 from the field, dishing 10 assists and generally looking like a player a decade younger. The 11-time All-Star was serenaded with “MVP! MVP!” chants from the crowd by the end of the fourth.