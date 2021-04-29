WDN briefs

MLB
Harper fine after HBP in the face
ST. LOUIS — Phillies star Bryce Harper said he feels fine after being hit in the face by a 96.9 mph fastball Wednesday night, forcing him from Philadelphia’s game against St. Louis.
“Everything feels good,” Harper said in a video he posted to Instagram. He said he got a CT scan and other testing and “Everything came back good.”
Harper was drilled in the left cheek by left-handed reliever Génesis Cabrera’s first pitch in the sixth inning. The All-Star slugger picked himself up and walked off the field, blood dripping from a cut on the side of his nose.
He appeared to have only minor swelling and bruising in the video he sent to social media.
“Face is still there, so we’re all good,” he said.
Cabrera drilled Didi Gregorius with another fastball on his next pitch. Phillies manager Joe Girardi came out of the dugout to argue with plate umpire Chris Segal and was ejected.
Matt Joyce ran for Harper, and Gregorius remained in the game. Cabrera allowed an RBI single to Andrew McCutchen the next at-bat before being pulled.
Cabrera, through translator Antonio Mujica, expressed remorse for his pitching.
“I’m very sorry for Bryce Harper,” Cabrera said. “I want to again to apologize to all of the action that happened, especially to Harper. I really wish him the best and I hope he has a speedy recovery. The game got away from me. I’m really sorry for everything that happened. It was not intentional.”
Under the three-batter minimum rule for relievers, Cabrera had to stay in. McCutchen followed with his RBI single.
“Man, that was tough watching that,” McCutchen said.
St. Louis manager Mike Shildt said he would have pulled Cabrera if he could have.
“It was a tie game. It was right in his spot,” Shildt said. “It was completely unfortunate the ball got away from him. Our prayers are with Bryce Harper and we hope he’s OK.
“It’s a failure of the three-batter minimum. Completely, absolutely no doubt. You’re talking about an aggressive young pitcher throwing to one of the superstars of this game. Clearly, he felt terrible. Everybody knows it was completely unintentional.”
NBA
Suns clinch playoff spot
PHOENIX — Devin Booker was in middle school and starting center Deandre Ayton was 11 years old when the Phoenix Suns were last in the playoffs.
As for point guard Chris Paul? He was an NBA star in those days, just like he was on Wednesday night.
Paul scored 28 points, Booker added 21 and the Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 109-101 to secure a spot in the postseason for the first time since 2010.
“We are not satisfied, we’re not settling,” second-year Suns coach Monty Williams said. “We feel like we’re just scratching the surface.”
Williams has been the architect of a remarkable turnaround in Arizona. The Suns had a 19-63 record just two seasons ago and had languished near the bottom of the West for years. Now they’re a trendy pick to push deep into the summer’s playoffs.
“Our players have worked their tails off, they’ve done everything I’ve asked them to do,” Williams said. “I’m just happy for them.”
The 35-year-old Paul continued to play excellent basketball in his 16th NBA season, shooting 10 of 15 from the field, dishing 10 assists and generally looking like a player a decade younger. The 11-time All-Star was serenaded with “MVP! MVP!” chants from the crowd by the end of the fourth.
The addition of Paul — who came to the Suns in an offseason trade with the Thunder — has been a huge boost for the franchise, giving the Suns a Hall of Fame-caliber point guard who has 109 games of playoff experience. He said he wasn’t surprised the Suns are in this position.
“I know who I am,” Paul said. “I knew coming to this situation, I knew who Book was, he told me about some of the guys on the team. I knew playing for Monty, how detail-oriented he is.”
The Suns improved to 44-18 while the Clippers fell to 43-21. The teams are currently ranked No. 2 and 3, respectively, in the Western Conference standings.
NHL
Ducks G Miller to retire
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Anaheim Ducks goalie Ryan Miller will retire at the conclusion of the season, ending the 18-year career of the winningest American-born goaltender in NHL history.
The 40-year-old Miller announced his decision Thursday.
Miller has played 794 games for the Buffalo Sabres, the Vancouver Canucks, the St. Louis Blues and Anaheim, where he has spent the past four seasons primarily as John Gibson’s backup. Miller won the Vezina Trophy in 2010 as the NHL’s best goaltender for Buffalo.
With a career 390-289-87 record and a .914 save percentage, Miller is first in NHL history in victories by an American-born goalie while ranking second in shutouts (44) and games played. He is 14th overall on the NHL’s victories list, ranking 12th in saves (21,621) and 19th in games played.
Miller also had an accomplished international career highlighted by his impressive play in the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, where he was named the hockey tournament’s most valuable player and best goaltender. He went 5-1 with a .946 save percentage while leading the U.S. team to silver medals, but Canada won gold with Sidney Crosby’s famed overtime goal.
The Michigan State product also won awards as the top goaltender in the NCAA and in the AHL, making him the only goalie in hockey history to pair those honors with his Vezina Trophy and his Olympic accomplishments.
Miller’s NHL teams made seven playoff appearances, where he went 28-27 with three shutouts and a 2.52 goals-against average.