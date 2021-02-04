WDN briefs

Colorado also added one player, Tyson Jost, to the COVID-19 protocols on Wednesday.

Johansson didn’t travel to Colorado, staying behind because of an upper-body injury suffered Saturday. But Bjugstad, Bonino, Eriksson Ek and Spurgeon played Tuesday against the Avalanche. Spurgeon left the game early with an upper-body injury. Foligno has been in the protocols since Sunday.

The Wild is the sixth team to be shut down by the NHL only three weeks into the season.

Dallas was the first to get shuttered, having the start of its season delayed after six players and two staff members tested positive during training camp.

Since then, Carolina, Vegas, New Jersey and Buffalo have also had their facilities closed. The Devils had a season-high 17 players listed in the league’s COVID-19 protocols on Wednesday.

Only five teams (Calgary, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto and St. Louis) have yet to have players unavailable due to the protocols.

Overall, the NHL has postponed 22 games. The league is testing players daily and planned to do so for the first four weeks of the season before reevaluating the frequency.