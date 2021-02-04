WDN briefs

NHL
Wild postpone games
DENVER — Five more Wild players have been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols, and the team’s games will be postponed through at least Tuesday.
That means Thursday’s game at Colorado, a weekend series at Xcel Energy Center against Arizona, and Tuesday’s home game with St. Louis will not be played as scheduled.
Nick Bjugstad, Nick Bonino, Joel Eriksson Ek, Marcus Johansson and Jared Spurgeon joined Marcus Foligno on the NHL’s list of players unavailable due to COVID-19 protocols when the league provided an update Wednesday evening.
A COVID-19 protocols absence can be the result of several factors including a positive test, unconfirmed positive test and contact tracing. While in the protocols, players can’t practice, play or travel with the team.
Until further notice, the Wild’s facilities are closed, and the NHL is reviewing and revising the team’s remaining schedule.
A source said the Wild will fly back to Minnesota on Thursday, with the players on the NHL’s list traveling separately.
Before their season was stalled, the Wild were quarantining in Denver where they played Tuesday, falling 2-1 to the Avalanche at Ball Arena to carry a 6-5 record 11 games into the season. The game was the third in a row played between the West Division rivals.
Colorado also added one player, Tyson Jost, to the COVID-19 protocols on Wednesday.
Johansson didn’t travel to Colorado, staying behind because of an upper-body injury suffered Saturday. But Bjugstad, Bonino, Eriksson Ek and Spurgeon played Tuesday against the Avalanche. Spurgeon left the game early with an upper-body injury. Foligno has been in the protocols since Sunday.
The Wild is the sixth team to be shut down by the NHL only three weeks into the season.
Dallas was the first to get shuttered, having the start of its season delayed after six players and two staff members tested positive during training camp.
Since then, Carolina, Vegas, New Jersey and Buffalo have also had their facilities closed. The Devils had a season-high 17 players listed in the league’s COVID-19 protocols on Wednesday.
Only five teams (Calgary, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto and St. Louis) have yet to have players unavailable due to the protocols.
Overall, the NHL has postponed 22 games. The league is testing players daily and planned to do so for the first four weeks of the season before reevaluating the frequency.
According to the NHL’s policy for handling a positive test, a player immediately isolates after testing positive and contract tracing begins.
If that initial test is confirmed negative, the player must test negative twice more over a 48-hour span before exiting isolation.
But if the case is confirmed positive, the player remains isolated.
An asymptomatic player can exit isolation after 10 days since testing positive.
Someone who was symptomatic at the time of testing, or who developed symptoms later, can stop isolating if at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared and symptoms have improved, or if the player has tested negative test while improving.
All players must be cleared by a cardiologist and team physician before returning to game action. The Wild’s first-round draft pick, Marco Rossi, had COVID-19 in the fall and has been sent home to Austria to recuperate after failing a team physical.
Close contacts who test positive will follow these protocols, while those who test negative are monitored daily for two weeks. They won’t have to quarantine if they remain asymptomatic and continue to test negative.
NCAA
DIII winter championships canceled
The NCAA announced Wednesday night it was canceling the championships of its Division III winter sports due to low participation numbers.
Championship tournaments for men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s indoor track and field, men’s and women’s ice hockey, and wrestling were canceled.
Many D-III programs chose to cancel their winter sports schedules this season or compete in a limited number of events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. D-III fall sports championships were also canceled this school year.
According to a release published by the NCAA, none of these sports met the required nationwide participation rates needed to hold a championship. Less than half of D-III basketball, swimming and indoor track teams are participating in a season that would allow them to participate in a national championship.
A little more than half of D-III hockey and wrestling teams are participating this season, but the thresholds for a national championship in those sports is 70% participation.
Participation rates were determined by a declaration form sent to D-III athletic directors last month.
The decision will affect Saint Mary’s basketball teams and hockey teams. The WIAC, which features UW-La Crosse and other UW System institutions, started its conference-only basketball and hockey seasons on Wednesday. Winona State’s gymnastics team competes in the WIAC as well.
La Crosse was slated to host the D-III wrestling national championships March 12-13.
“This was a very difficult decision to make, and we are saddened to do so,” said Fayneese Miller, who chairs the Division III Management and Presidents Council.
“However, none of our winter sports meet the Championships Committee’s established thresholds of participation to hold a championship. We are committed to ensuring that our student-athletes have the best possible experience, and, for us, this means having a meaningful number of competitions. We hope this is possible for our spring championship.”