WDN briefs

MLB
Tebow reassigned to minor league camp
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Tim Tebow was reassigned to minor league camp by the New York Mets on Friday after going 2-for-13 in spring training with his first extra-base hit in four years.
The 32-year-old outfielder and former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback homered against Detroit’s Alex Wilson on Feb. 25. He also had three walks.
Tebow has a .151 average (11-for-73) in four spring trainings with the Mets. After a three-year stint at quarterback in the NFL, he joined the Mets organization in late 2016. He hit .148 (4-for-27) with eight strikeouts during spring training in 2017, .056 (1-for-18) in 2018 and .267 (4-for-15) last year.
He batted .163 in 77 games last season at Triple-A Syracuse in his second straight injury-shortened season. He did not play after July 21 because he cut his left hand while fielding a ball in the outfield. Tebow hit .273 with six home runs, 14 doubles and 36 RBIs in 84 games for Double-A Binghamton in 2018, when his season ended July 18 because of a broken bone in his right hand.
Judge has fractured rib: New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has a broken rib and it’s not clear whether he will need surgery, leaving doubt when he’ll be back in the lineup.
Manager Aaron Boone made the announcement Friday. He said he thought the star right fielder hurt himself making a diving catch late last season.
Judge will rest two weeks while recovering from the stress fracture to his first right rib. He hasn’t played in any spring training games while dealing with soreness in his right pectoral muscle and shoulder.
Judge underwent around a dozen tests, including and MRI plus CT and bone scans, to determine the source of his pain.
“It shows signs of healing so we’re going to give it the next couple and re-test to show how much healing is going on with that rib,” Boone said.
Removal of the bone is a possibility depending on the healing process.
“I wouldn’t say that’s off the table, but you wouldn’t want to go do that right now especially if the bone is healing,” Boone said.
Since winning the 2017 AL Rookie of the Year award, Judge has been limited to 112 games in 2018 because of a broken right wrist and to 102 games last year due to a strained left oblique.
NFL
Chargers ink RB Ekeler to extension
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Austin Ekeler’s breakout season with the Los Angeles Chargers has resulted in a contract extension.
The running back has agreed to a four-year deal with the Chargers worth $24.5 million, including $15 million guaranteed. Ekeler was slated to become a restricted free agent when the new league year starts on March 18.
Ekeler went undrafted before signing with the Chargers in 2017. He went from being a special teams standout to a backfield threat over his three seasons. He was seventh in the league and fourth in the AFC this season with 1,550 scrimmage yards (557 rushing, 993 receiving). He also scored 11 touchdowns.
Among Ekeler’s 2019 highlights were scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime in the opener against Indianapolis and posting the NFL’s 35th game with 100 yards rushing and receiving in Week 14 at Jacksonville. Ekeler had 213 scrimmage yards (112 receiving, 101 rushing) in just 12 touches, which is the fewest in a game in reaching that milestone.
Ekeler will have a big role in a Chargers offense undergoing many changes. The franchise will have a new quarterback after announcing last month that it wouldn’t re-sign Philip Rivers after a disappointing 5-11 year. Los Angeles, which has the sixth pick in the draft, also has a pending trade with Carolina involving left tackle Russell Okung for guard Trae Turner.
It also means that running back Melvin Gordon is unlikely to re-sign. Gordon held out through the first three weeks of last season and averaged only 3.8 yards per carry when he returned. Gordon is seeking a multi-year deal after recording over 1,200 scrimmage yards in three straight seasons from 2016 to ’18.
General manager Tom Telesco said during the scouting combine the he believes Ekeler can be the Chargers’ lead guy, but that it would be ideal to pair him with another back. Justin Jackson has shown some flashes but has been plagued by injuries the past two seasons.