WDN briefs

The running back has agreed to a four-year deal with the Chargers worth $24.5 million, including $15 million guaranteed. Ekeler was slated to become a restricted free agent when the new league year starts on March 18.

Ekeler went undrafted before signing with the Chargers in 2017. He went from being a special teams standout to a backfield threat over his three seasons. He was seventh in the league and fourth in the AFC this season with 1,550 scrimmage yards (557 rushing, 993 receiving). He also scored 11 touchdowns.

Among Ekeler’s 2019 highlights were scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime in the opener against Indianapolis and posting the NFL’s 35th game with 100 yards rushing and receiving in Week 14 at Jacksonville. Ekeler had 213 scrimmage yards (112 receiving, 101 rushing) in just 12 touches, which is the fewest in a game in reaching that milestone.

Ekeler will have a big role in a Chargers offense undergoing many changes. The franchise will have a new quarterback after announcing last month that it wouldn’t re-sign Philip Rivers after a disappointing 5-11 year. Los Angeles, which has the sixth pick in the draft, also has a pending trade with Carolina involving left tackle Russell Okung for guard Trae Turner.