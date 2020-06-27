WDN BRIEFS

AUTO RACING
Hofer wins late model at MTS
FOUNTAIN CITY — Cochrane native Lance Hofer held off Rushford's Alex Williamson to win the late model feature race Friday night at Mississippi Thunder Speedway.
Ryan Olson was victorious in the B-modified class followed by Galesville's Nathan Butterfield and Parker Hale. Winona's Josh Angst won the modified class, La Crosse's Steve Dwyer won the hobby stock division while Lewiston's Ricky Alvarez took first in the hornets class.
NASCAR set for tripleheader
LONG POND, Pa. — NASCAR is set for a tripleheader of racing at Pocono Raceway from three national series on Sunday.
NASCAR says it's the first time three NASCAR National Series races will be raced on the same day at the same track. It will be the fifth time three NASCAR National Series races will be run on the same day but those were at different tracks.
Rain washed out the Truck Series race on Saturday in what was already a packed schedule. Pocono is the site of a Cup Series twin bill, with one race on Saturday, one on Sunday, and the second race comes with a twist. The field for Sunday’s race will be set by inverting the lead-lap finishers from race No. 1.
The Truck Series was scheduled for Saturday and the second-tier Xfinity Series was scheduled for Sunday.
The rainout forced the Truck Series to run at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by 225 miles of Xfinity racing and a 350-mile Cup race.
The Cup Series race scheduled for Saturday is still on with a 3:54 p.m. green flag start time.
NHL
Wild have outside shot at No. 1 pick
A spot in the Western Conference quarterfinals is at stake for the Wild in its best-of-five qualifying series with Vancouver that’s set to kick off the NHL’s return if the season resumes later this summer -- and now so is a chance at the top pick in the draft.
One of the eight teams eliminated in the qualifying round will make the No.1 selection in the draft, after a placeholder representing one of those undetermined clubs won the draft lottery Friday, which was held at the NHL Network studios in New Jersey.
Los Angeles and Ottawa filled out the top three, respectively, while Detroit -- which had the best odds to win the first pick after ranking last in the league when the season was paused -- fell to fourth.
After the pandemic postponed the draft, which was scheduled to be held this weekend in Montreal, the NHL rolled out a new plan for the lottery that included the seven teams not participating in the 24-team format to finish the season and the eight teams that would be eliminated from the qualifying round.
Draws were held for each of the top three picks, and because the placeholder position won the first selection, another drawing will decide who gets that spot.
Only the eight teams eliminated from the qualifying round will be included in that drawing, which will happen between the qualifying round and the best-of-seven conference quarterfinals, and everyone will have the same odds (a 12.5% chance). The rest of the top-15 draft order will be determined by inverse order of points percentages at the time of the season’s pause.
Details for this year’s draft have not been announced, but the league could go virtual like other pro leagues have. The consensus top pick is forward Alexis Lafreniere out of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.
EPL
Liverpool condemns fans behavior
LIVERPOOL, England — English champion Liverpool has condemned the behavior of some fans who gathered in the city to celebrate the club’s Premier League title win after a 30-year wait.
Merseyside Police issued a dispersal order for Liverpool city center on Friday night. This allowed police to disperse crowds who gathered on the Pier Head, after part of the Liver Building caught fire amid the wild celebrations despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Videos circulating on social media showed a firework hitting the distinctive building, which is partly owned by Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.
A joint statement on behalf of the club, Liverpool City Council and Merseyside Police was issued on Saturday.
It said: “Several thousand people turned up at the Pier Head on Friday June 26 and some chose to ignore the social distancing guidance and risk public safety. Our city is still in a public health crisis and this behavior is wholly unacceptable."
The statement added: “When it is safe to do so, we will all work together to arrange a victory parade when everyone can come together to celebrate."
Four fire engines were sent to the Liver Building, where they extinguished a blaze on a balcony, a Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said. The floor of the balcony was damaged.
Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Jon Roy said two officers needed medical treatment for injuries to their backs after bottles were thrown at them as they went to help an assault victim in a crowd of supporters at the Pier Head.
He said later a group of about 100 people threw glasses and bottles at riot police as they tried to stop them committing acts of disorder in the city center. Roy said there was "a number of really violent, absolutely unacceptable, incidents of violence and disorder throughout the city center.”
Fifteen people have been arrested for public order offences and one man was arrested on suspicion of assault, he said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!