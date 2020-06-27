WDN BRIEFS

The rainout forced the Truck Series to run at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by 225 miles of Xfinity racing and a 350-mile Cup race.

The Cup Series race scheduled for Saturday is still on with a 3:54 p.m. green flag start time.

NHL

Wild have outside shot at No. 1 pick

A spot in the Western Conference quarterfinals is at stake for the Wild in its best-of-five qualifying series with Vancouver that’s set to kick off the NHL’s return if the season resumes later this summer -- and now so is a chance at the top pick in the draft.

One of the eight teams eliminated in the qualifying round will make the No.1 selection in the draft, after a placeholder representing one of those undetermined clubs won the draft lottery Friday, which was held at the NHL Network studios in New Jersey.

Los Angeles and Ottawa filled out the top three, respectively, while Detroit -- which had the best odds to win the first pick after ranking last in the league when the season was paused -- fell to fourth.