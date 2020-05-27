WDN briefs

NFL
League clarifies onside kick rule
NEW YORK — The NFL has clarified the rules proposal for an alternative to an onside kick.
The Philadelphia Eagles have proposed allowing one fourth-and-15 scrimmage play from 25-yard line of the team kicking off. It can only be done in regulation time, and be used twice. Should the team attempting the play succeed, it would keep the ball. If the defense is successful, its offense gets the ball at the spot where the play is blown dead.
A regular onside kick would remain an option.
Team owners will discuss and possibly vote on the Eagles’ suggestion on Thursday during a league-wide conference call. The idea is to virtually eliminate the onside kick that is considered more dangerous than most other football plays, while offering a substitute that could be exciting — and game changing.
Recent rules changes regarding alignments on onside kicks and run-ups for kicking team players have turned the exercise into something of a relic attempted only in desperate situations. In the last two years, less than 10% of onside kicks succeeded.
After the kicking team notifies the referee it wants to attempt the fourth-and-15 play, it would need to reach its 40-yard line to convert. However, penalties incurred on the previous play, such as a field goal or extra point, would apply and would change the line of scrimmage for the play, which would remain a fourth-and-15 attempt.
Once a team has opted for the scrimmage play, that decision sticks — unless the team calls a timeout before running the fourth-and-15 play. It could then notify the referee it has decided to kick off instead, and do so. That would seem like a waste of a timeout.
If the offense has run the alternative play and been flagged for a penalty, the yardage is marked off and another scrimmage play is run. Switching to kicking off instead is barred in that scenario.
The game clock would not run for the play, though a 25-second play clock would be in force.
Some people within the NFL find the proposal gimmicky, and there’s some support for trying it in the preseason as an experiment, then evaluating its impact. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s uncertain if the NFL will have a preseason or what it would look like.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
NWSL set to return in June
Pro soccer returns to the U.S. next month when the National Women’s Soccer League starts a 25-game tournament in a pair of stadiums in Utah that will be kept clear of fans to protect players from the coronavirus.
Players from the nine teams will train and live at two Salt Lake City-area hotels, the league announced Wednesday. All players will be tested for COVID-19 before leaving for Utah, and then will be regularly screened during their month long stay.
No fans will be allowed into the Zions Bank or Rio Tinto stadiums, two suburban Salt Lake City venues that will host the action.
The tournament begins June 27, with games to be televised and streamed by CBS and its online and broadcast affiliates.
It’s a boon for a league that was looking for a new TV partner in the wake of the U.S. women’s victory in the World Cup last year and now finds itself on the front end of American leagues returning and offering live sports amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The league’s biggest draw, World Cup star Megan Rapinoe, is under contract with Reign FC. The league gave no indication of whether she or other national team players would participate.
The U.S. Women’s National Team Players Association confirmed in a statement that players could opt out of the tournament. The union said it “will provide support to each player in whatever decision she makes.”
U.S. Soccer is supportive of the tournament.
“Throughout the collaborative planning process, U.S. Soccer has worked closely with the NWSL and the USWNT Players Association to focus on the health and safety of the players, both regarding COVID-19 and the physical aspects of the players returning to a preseason and tournament competition, and ensure that each player would have the option of participating in the event,” the federation said in a statement.
The league was supposed to begin its 2020 season on April 18. The NWSL players’ union agreed to the terms of the return, which will include four games of pool play for each team, followed by an eight-team, single-elimination tournament that will conclude July 26.
“As the plans for the tournament unfolded, it was our priority as the (players’ association) to protect our players, and we feel that NWSL shares those values,” union leaders Yael Averbuch West and Brooke Elby said in a statement.
America’s major men’s soccer league, MLS, has resumed limited training in the hopes of restarting this summer. The German Bundesliga resumed play in empty stadiums earlier this month after a two-month hiatus; other major leagues in Europe, including the Premier League, are trying to figure out the logistics of getting back to play.
The NWSL used the rollout of the plans for its summertime tournament to also announce a new sponsorship deal with Verizon.
TENNIS
Limited or no fans expected for French Open
PARIS — With the new $55 million (50 million euros) retractable roof shut atop a barren Court Philippe Chatrier — where the red clay has dimmed to an orange-brown, the court’s white lines have all but faded and there’s no net — the French Open’s main stadium was transformed into a far more imposing and modern-looking facility.
But without any fans yelling and clapping on Wednesday, it felt a bit like standing inside a silent and empty space ship. The site sits sans spectators this week: The clay-court Grand Slam tournament was postponed from now until September because of the coronavirus pandemic.
When — or if — the French Open is held later in 2020, though, it is possible there could be zero — or a limited number — of people allowed to attend the event, which broke its attendance record last year with 520,000.
Capping the number of fans allowed each day of the 15-day tournament might improve social distancing.
“Of course, we can have less people, so that the flow of people is made easier,” the French tennis federation’s general director, Jean-François Vilotte, told The Associated Press on Wednesday, when about 10 media members were allowed to tour Chatrier. “The options range from a very small reduction to the number of fans to various levels of reduction.”
Or no fans at all.
That, Vilotte said, would be a last resort.
“We are considering all the options. But we obviously prefer not to play behind closed doors. We want there to be fans there, fans who respect precautionary measures,” Vilotte said. “I have a hard time understanding why restaurants and shops are allowed to re-open, but we can’t do so at a big event like ours.”
The French federation would, of course, face significant revenue losses — tickets, hospitality, food and drink, merchandise — if no fans are allowed. As it is, those who bought tickets for the tournament’s original dates — last Sunday until June 7 — already were offered refunds.
Vilotte did not say what the cost of not having spectators would be.
“It’s too soon to answer this question,” he said.
One key question if spectators are allowed: How to gauge what rules should be applied at a 17-arena tournament?
“It’s not a football stadium. It’s not one unique location. There are many courts,” Vilotte said. “So how do we organize ourselves in terms of managing the flow?”
Even with a roof, night sessions are not planned at the French Open until 2021. If matches can go ahead in September, eight of the competition courts will have artificial lights to allow play until 9:30 p.m. local time — roughly as late as they would have ended if the tournament were held as scheduled in May and June.
