wdn briefs

NFL
League extends virtual offseason
The NFL has extended its virtual offseason workouts through the end of May, a person familiar with the move tells The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision to bar in-person sessions beyond the previous deadline of May 15 has not been announced publicly.
NFL teams normally would be holding Organized Team Activities (OTAs) during May, followed by June minicamps. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, such activities have been done remotely.
Coaching and training staffs have worked with the players by conducting classroom instruction and on-field activities through digital applications instead of at team facilities, which have been closed since late March. Those virtual meetings can occur for four hours per day, four days per week.
Teams can send up to $1,500 to each player to purchase equipment.
RAMS UNVEIL NEW UNIFORMS: The Los Angeles Rams unveiled new uniforms Wednesday, putting a modern aesthetic on their classic horned helmets and traditional color scheme ahead of their move into SoFi Stadium this year.
Two of the Rams’ three new uniform looks are broadly similar to their primary royal-blue-and-yellow uniform from 1973-99. But there are several surprising touches added to an overall look that’s still wildly popular with California fans who stayed loyal to the franchise during its 21-year sojourn in St. Louis.
The Rams have added distinct creases to the horn on their famous blue helmets, which now have a metallic sheen. The horns circling the shoulders of their royal-blue jerseys also have the crease, echoing the style of the new team logos unveiled earlier in the spring.
The Rams took an even bigger risk with their white uniform, choosing an off-white color dubbed Bone that’s sure to be hotly debated.
The franchise has planned a new look since its return to Los Angeles in 2016. The changes were timed to coincide with the planned opening of owner Stan Kroenke’s multibillion-dollar arena in Inglewood this fall.
MLB
No economic plan in 1st session with players
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball did not include an economic proposal during its opening presentation to the players’ union on terms to start the coronavirus-delayed season.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker criticized big leaguers for not being willing to cut pay further at a news conference on Tuesday, and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said his state is open to games without spectators for all the major sports starting Saturday.
The electronic meeting of MLB and the players’ association lasted between three and four hours and consisted of baseball officials explaining their view of the economics, science and logistics of getting the season under way, several people familiar with the session told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because no details were announced.
Owners gave the go-ahead Monday for a proposal that players receive the percentage of their 2020 salaries based on a 50-50 split of revenues MLB receives during the regular season and postseason, a person familiar with that plan told the AP. That person also spoke on condition of anonymity because the plan was not announced.
The concept would cut the expenses of teams worried about playing in empty ballparks due to the pandemic. The union views revenue sharing as a salary cap, which it has said it will never agree to, and the concept was not presented.
If empty stadiums or neutral sites are used, an agreement with the players’ association is needed to play ball.
Opening day was to have been March 26. MLB’s plan could lead to the season starting around the Fourth of July with an 82-game regular season, playoffs expanding from 10 teams to 14 and the designated hitter used for the first time in games between National League teams.
MLB officials showed slides during the meeting and the union delegation, which included players, caucused and asked questions. Baseball officials explained how they would use a lab in Utah to give the sport its own testing ability, the people said.
Baseball officials also expressed concern about a second wave of the coronavirus in the fall and their worries it could force cancellation of the postseason. While players are paid their salaries during the regular season, the bulk of MLB’s national broadcasting revenue derives from the postseason.
Players agreed March 26 to a deal in which they would be paid prorated shares of salaries based on the portion of the 162-game regular-season schedule that is played.
As part of that agreement, if no games are played they would receive service time for 2020 matching what they earned last year.
The average MLB salary is $4.4 million at full price if the season had started on time.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
MAC eliminating 8 postseason tournaments
The Mid-American Conference is eliminating postseason tournaments in eight sports, including baseball and softball, and men’s and women’s basketball are among nine sports that will have postseasons scaled back.
The MAC’s announced the cost-cutting move Tuesday in response to the financial crisis being brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Postseason tournaments will also be discontinued in field hockey, women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s soccer. Champions in the 12-team conference will be determined by regular-season results in sports without postseason tournaments.
Men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will only include the top eight teams in the final regular-season standings.
Regular-season basketball schedules will increase to 20 conference games and opening round, on-campus tournament games will be eliminated.
Volleyball, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field and men’s and women’s golf will also have postseasons with fewer participants.
The postseason changes cover the next four seasons and will be “evaluated as the economic situation stabilizes and improves,” the conference said in a statement.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Mo Williams takes over at Alabama State
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Former NBA point guard Mo Williams is Alabama State’s new head coach.
The historically black college announced his hiring on Tuesday. Williams spent 14 seasons in the NBA, winning a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.
He played with Utah as a rookie and had stints with the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Charlotte Hornets. Williams also had two stops with the Cavaliers, retiring after the championship season.
Williams spent the past two seasons as an assistant for California State University at Northridge, under coach Mark Gottfried.
Gottfried was Williams’ coach at Alabama.
Williams was an All-star in his first season in Cleveland, in 2008-09, when he averaged a career-best 17.8 points per game. Over his career, Williams averaged 13.2 points and 4.9 assists.
He will be formally introduced at a virtual press conference next week.
