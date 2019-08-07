COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Cephus petitions for readmission to UW
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former Wisconsin Badgers football player Quintez Cephus has filed a petition to be readmitted to the University of Wisconsin-Madison after he was found not guilty of sexually assaulting two female students.
The Wisconsin State Journal reports Wednesday that Cephus directed his attorneys on Tuesday to file the petition. They are asking for a response by Thursday.
The filing is confidential and Cephus’ attorney Stephen Meyer declined further comment.
UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank will decide whether to readmit Cephus in consultation with the school’s Title IX coordinator.
The 21-year-old Cephus was found not guilty Friday of second- and third-degree sexual assault. He told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Monday that he wants to play football again.
Cephus was suspended from the Badgers and later expelled from school after being charged.
NFL
Former Aussie rugby star tackling NFL dream with Jets
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Valentine Holmes was as massive a star in Australia as he could have ever imagined.
The standout winger and fullback for the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks of the National Rugby League was recognized wherever he went, with die-hard fans donning his team’s jersey and wide-eyed youngsters wanting to play just like him.
And then, Holmes stunningly left it all behind.
He headed to the United States for a chance to play American football in the NFL, a decision that angered some of those same fans who once cheered him. But Holmes needed to tackle his dream — no matter what everyone else thought.
Holmes is in training camp with the New York Jets competing for a roster spot as a running back, wide receiver and return specialist.
He’s here — 10,000 miles from home — as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program. This summer, all four AFC East teams — the Jets, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots — can carry an international player in camp. It’s a long shot, but players can earn a place on the 53-man active roster. If they don’t, they are eligible for a practice squad exemption, meaning they wouldn’t count against the team’s allotment of 10 non-active roster players during the regular season.
Holmes first worked out for NFL scouts in Los Angeles in 2016, and spent three months early this year learning the game at IMG Academy in Florida before joining the Jets in the spring.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Holmes has been working in the backfield with the likes of Le’Veon Bell, Ty Montgomery and Bilal Powell, catching passes and also returning punts — doing whatever he can to stand out.
Pro Bowl to return to Orlando for 4th-straight year
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Pro Bowl will return to Orlando for the fourth straight year and be held one week before the Super Bowl.
The NFL’s all-star game will be an afternoon match at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26. A week later, the league’s championship game will be played a few hours south in the Miami area.
Fans, players and coaches will vote for the 88 Pro Bowlers, and the game will match the AFC against the NFC.
A weeklong celebration in conjunction with the NFL’s 100th season initiatives also will take place across the Orlando area. Those will include a skills showdown and the league’s flag football championships.
CYCLING
Tour de France champ gets homecoming fiesta in Colombia
ZIPAQUIRA, Colombia (AP) — Thousands of screaming fans held a victory party for Tour de France champion Egan Bernal in his Colombian hometown on Wednesday, celebrating the first Latin American to win cycling’s most prestigious race.
Bernal rode his bike into the central square of Zipaquira wearing the Tour de France’s iconic yellow jersey while some 3,000 supporters dressed in the same color chanted his name.
The 22-year-old won the Tour last month ahead of Ineos teammate and defending champion Gearing Thomas, becoming the youngest rider to win the race since World War II.
Bernal’s victory has been widely celebrated in Colombia, which has produced several world-class riders but had never won the Tour.
As Bernal flew home from Europe, a Colombian airline crew spotted him on their plane and celebrated his presence with a toast and free champagne for passengers. Then he was flown in a helicopter to his hometown of Zipaquira, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) outside Bogota, Colombia’s capital.
Bernal’s victory especially resonates with the residents of neglected mountainous areas, which are home to the country’s top riders.
Bernal grew up in Zipaquira, an oxygen-starved town about 9,200 feet (2,800 meters) above sea level. His father was a security guard at the local tourist attraction, a salt mine that houses a large cathedral. His mother labored at a local flower farm.
