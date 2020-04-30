WDN briefs

WINONA STATE TENNIS
Kappes named Elite 18 award winner
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) has announced the Elite 18 award winners for the NCAA spring sport seasons, and Winona State senior tennis player Kendra Kappes has earned the award for the second consecutive year.
The NSIC Elite 18 award is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average participating at the finals site for each of the NSIC’s 18 Championships. Kappes is the second Warrior student-athlete to be named as an NSIC Elite 18 Award winner this year. Winona State cross country runner Olivia Anger was selected this past fall for her athletic and academic success. Anger, a senior Business Administration and Spanish double-major, earned a 4.00 GPA in the classroom and also finished 17th overall in the NSIC Cross Country Championships, clocking in at 22.59.54.
Kappes competed in the No. 2 singles role and was dominant in doubles action for head coach Heather Reilly. A biology major from Neenah, Wisconsin, Kappes was 7-5 at No. 2 singles and combined with teammate Rachel Kelly for an impressive 11-1 overall mark in doubles play during the abbreviated 2019-20 tennis season.
Winona State University has had six Warrior student-athletes earn Elite 18 Awards since the honor was first instituted in the 2016-17 academic year. Kappes is the first WSU representative to earn multiple awards.
WINONA STATE BASKETBALL
WSU to rename court
Winona State Athletics and WNB Financial have announced a multiyear sponsorship with exclusive naming rights for the floor of McCown gymnasium.
The McCown hardwood will feature the WNB Financial name and logo in two locations and will be promoted prominently at Warrior volleyball matches, men’s and women’s basketball games and gymnastics meets, as well as other events held in the facility.
Officially, the gym will be known as ‘McCown Gymnasium, home of WNB Financial Court.’
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3-star Texas DT commits to Minnesota Gophers
The Gophers recruiting momentum continues to build as Minnesota’s Class of 2021 continues to bolster.
P.J. Fleck and Co. got another commitment Tuesday, as three-star defensive lineman Albert Regis committed to Minnesota in an Instagram Live video.
Regis is the 26th-ranked defensive tackle in the Class of 2021 by 247Sports and had reported offers from the likes of Baylor, TCU, Texas Tech and Tennessee. The La Porte, Texas product is the 14th commit in Minnesota’s Class of 2021 — which currently ranks in the top 10 in the country — and is the ninth commit the Gophers have garnered in April alone. Regis is the Gophers’ third Texas recruit in this class.
NCAA
New transfer waiver process might be delayed
The NCAA Board of Governors has recommended delaying a change to the transfer waiver process that would permit all athletes to switch schools once without sitting out a season.
The NCAA announced the board’s recommendation Thursday after several days of meetings, but added the Division I council could still a vote on making the waiver change in May and have it go into effect immediately.
Currently, NCAA rules require football, baseball, men’s hockey and men’s and women’s basketball players to sit out a season after transferring. Athletes in all other sports are allowed by rule a one-time exception so they can play right away after switching schools.
A change to the waiver was recommended by a working group in February that would mirror the one-time exception, and go into effect this year. That was before college sports were shut down and thrown into disarray by the coronavirus pandemic.
The board did agree to lift a moratorium on legislative changes to the transfer rules, allowing NCAA member schools to consider proposals in January for a one-time exception for all transferring Division I athletes.
NFL
Bengals release Dalton
CINCINNATI — The Bengals cleared the way for Joe Burrow to lead the team by releasing quarterback Andy Dalton, who holds several of the franchise’s passing records but couldn’t lead Cincinnati deep into the playoffs.
The move Thursday gives Dalton, who had a year left on his deal, a chance to compete for a job with another team.
It also clears the way for Burrow to start fresh on a team that hasn’t won a playoff game since the 1990 season, the fifth-longest stretch of futility in NFL history.
Dalton led Cincinnati to its best stretch of playoff appearances — five straight from 2011-15 — but couldn’t get that elusive win. As the offensive line deteriorated and top receiver A.J. Green sustained a series of injuries, Dalton’s results suffered, too.
Dalton was a second-round pick in 2011 when quarterback Carson Palmer demanded a trade and threatened to retire rather than continue playing for the Bengals. Dalton and Green, Cincinnati’s first-round pick that year, led Cincinnati to its best stretch of playoff appearances.
The Bengals lost in the first round each time, setting an NFL record. Dalton had a broken thumb and was sidelined for the last of those playoff appearances, which ended in a last-minute meltdown and an 18-16 loss to Pittsburgh during the 2015 season.
Dalton was one of the NFL’s most efficient passers when given a solid supporting cast. He led the AFC with a 106.3 passer rating in 2015, a single-season Bengals record.
Coach Zac Taylor signaled the end of Dalton’s career in Cincinnati by benching him for three games midway through last year’s 2-14 season, a move that shocked Dalton and his longtime teammates. Dalton was upset the Bengals didn’t try to trade him before the deadline.
Rookie Ryan Finley started the next three games and was even worse, prompting Taylor to reinstate Dalton as the starter for the rest of the season. Dalton led the Bengals to their two wins.
Dalton, 32, holds Bengals career records for touchdown passes (204) and completions (2,757), surpassing Ken Anderson — who also wore No. 14 — for both marks. He also holds club marks for career passer rating (87.5) and games with 300 yards passing (28). His 24 game-winning drives also are the most by a Bengals quarterback.
His 70-61-2 record as a starter is second best by a Bengals quarterback with at least 10 starts, trailing Virgil Carter.
SOCCER
PSG named French league champs
PARIS — Paris Saint-Germain was declared champion of the French soccer league on Thursday after the season ended early because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The announcement from the league followed the French government’s decision on Tuesday to call off the soccer and rugby seasons in the country and end plans to resume.
“We have (acknowledged) the end of the 2019-20 season and we have awarded the league title to PSG,” league president Nathalie Boy de la Tour said.
PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi dedicated the title to the “healthcare staff and to all the everyday heroes on the front line whose commitment and self-sacrifice over many weeks have earned our deepest admiration.”
The top two divisions in French soccer had 10 rounds of matches left to play. PSG led second-place Marseille by 12 points having played one game less.
We understand, respect and support the decisions taken by the French government to end the championship,” Al-Khelaifi said. “Health, as the government has always said, must be everyone’s priority.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!