WDN Briefs

NHL

Wild trade Donato, Dubnyk

The Minnesota Wild traded goalie Devan Dubnyk and forward Ryan Donato to the San Jose Sharks in two separate deals on Monday, continuing their makeover under general manager Bill Guerin.

For Donato, the Wild received a third-round pick in the 2021 draft. The Sharks sent their fifth-round pick in the 2022 draft for Dubnyk and also received Minnesota’s 2022 seventh-rounder in return.

The 34-year-old Dubnyk was surpassed by Alex Stalock on the depth chart this season, after taking more than a month off from mid-November to mid-December for support for his wife as she dealt with a medical condition.

Dubnyk finished with a 3.35 goals against average that was the third-worst of his career, and his .890 save percentage was his lowest in 10 years. He’ll enter the final season of his contract with a $4.33 million salary cap hit.

Donato’s only full season with Minnesota was less productive, with 14 goals — all even-strength — and nine assists in 62 games. The 24-year-old was a healthy scratch in the last two games of the postseason qualifying round series against Vancouver.