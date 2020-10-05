WDN Briefs

NHL
Wild trade Donato, Dubnyk
The Minnesota Wild traded goalie Devan Dubnyk and forward Ryan Donato to the San Jose Sharks in two separate deals on Monday, continuing their makeover under general manager Bill Guerin.
For Donato, the Wild received a third-round pick in the 2021 draft. The Sharks sent their fifth-round pick in the 2022 draft for Dubnyk and also received Minnesota’s 2022 seventh-rounder in return.
The 34-year-old Dubnyk was surpassed by Alex Stalock on the depth chart this season, after taking more than a month off from mid-November to mid-December for support for his wife as she dealt with a medical condition.
Dubnyk finished with a 3.35 goals against average that was the third-worst of his career, and his .890 save percentage was his lowest in 10 years. He’ll enter the final season of his contract with a $4.33 million salary cap hit.
Donato’s only full season with Minnesota was less productive, with 14 goals — all even-strength — and nine assists in 62 games. The 24-year-old was a healthy scratch in the last two games of the postseason qualifying round series against Vancouver.
The selection the Sharks sent to the Wild was originally Pittsburgh’s, first dealt to San Jose on Feb. 24 for forward Patrick Marleau. The Wild now own two 2021 picks from the Penguins, who traded next year’s first-rounder to Minnesota for forward Jason Zucker.
Guerin has been busy in recent weeks since the pandemic-altered season ended. He traded popular center Eric Staal to Buffalo for center Marcus Johansson; acquired center Nick Bjugstad from Pittsburgh for a conditional 2021 draft pick; signed defenseman Jonas Brodin to a seven-year, $42 million contract extension; and told captain and center Mikko Koivu — who will be a unrestricted free agent and could retire from the NHL — he would not be re-signed.
The Wild also re-signed center Nico Sturm on Monday to a two-year, $1.45 million contract. The 25-year-old scored his first NHL goal in Game 4 of the qualifying round series against Vancouver on Aug. 7. He spent most of the season with the Wild’s AHL affiliate in Iowa.
MLB
Baseball Digest releases awards
NEW YORK — Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman was voted Major League Player of the Year by Baseball Digest on Monday, and Cleveland’s Shane Bieber was a unanimous pick as Major League Pitcher of the Year.
Freeman received eight of 17 first-place votes and 34 points after hitting .341 with 13 homers and 53 RBIs in the pandemic-shortened season. Chicago White Sox first baseman José Abreu was second with four firsts and 26 points.
Bieber was 8-1 with a 1.63 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings, leading the major leagues in wins, ERA and strikeouts. He received all 17 first-place votes and 51 points. Cincinnati’s Trevor Bauer was second with 28 points.
Milwaukee’s Devin Williams was voted relief pitcher of the year. He had a 0.33 ERA and struck out 53 in 27 innings. Williams received 12 first-place votes and 39 points. Oakland’s Liam Hendricks was second with four firsts and 32 points.
Voters included writers and broadcasters.
BASEBALL
Supreme Court allows minor leaguers’ lawsuit over pay
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is allowing a class-action lawsuit to proceed from minor league baseball players who allege they are being paid less than minimum wage.
The lawsuit involves minor league players in Arizona, California and Florida.
The justices offered no comment Monday in rejecting Major League Baseball’s appeal.
The players first sued major league teams in February 2014, claiming most earn less than $7,500 annually in violation of several laws. A judge had initially allowed only the California players to sue, but the federal appeals court in San Francisco ruled in favor of the players from Arizona and Florida.
NFL
Goodell: Forfeits possible for COVID-19 violations
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has warned the league’s 32 teams of penalties including potential forfeits of games for violations of COVID-19 protocols that force changes in the regular-season schedule.
In a memo sent to the teams Monday after a conference call involving NFL and club executives, Goodell reiterated the need to adhere fully to all of the league’s health and safety guidelines.
“Protocol violations that result in virus spread requiring adjustments to the schedule or otherwise impacting other teams will result in additional financial and competitive discipline, including the adjustment or loss of draft choices or even the forfeit of a game,” Goodell wrote in the memo obtained by The Associated Press.
“Simply put, compliance is mandatory. Now is the time to recommit ourselves to our protocols and best practices for the duration of the season.”
The NFL was forced to reschedule Sunday’s game between the Steelers and Titans when Tennessee had the league’s first coronavirus outbreak, which has affected 20 organization members, including 10 players. That game was moved to Week 7, causing adjustments that also impacted the Baltimore Ravens.
New England’s game at Kansas City was moved from Sunday to Monday night after Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19.
TEXANS FIRE HC O’BRIEN: Houston Texans coach and general manager Bill O’Brien has been fired, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press.
The firing comes after Sunday’s loss to the Vikings dropped the Texans to 0-4 for the first time since 2008.
After assuming the role of general manager in the offseason, O’Brien received almost universal criticism when he shipped superstar receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona for running back David Johnson and draft picks.
The pressure on O’Brien only intensified as the Texans limped out to the terrible start with Johnson struggling as their running game was the worst in the NFL and with the defense allowing the most yards in the league.
O’Brien was in his seventh season in Houston where he compiled a 100-52 record. He won the AFC South four times in his tenure, including the past two years.
