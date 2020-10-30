WDN Briefs

MLB
Owners approve sale of Mets
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball owners voted Friday to approve the sale of the New York Mets to billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen.
The sale from the Wilpon and Katz families values the franchise at between $2.4 billion and $2.45 billion, a record for a baseball team. The sale is likely to close within 10 days.
An entity controlled by Cohen will own 95% of the franchise, and the Wilpon and Katz families will retain 5% of the team.
Former Mets general manager Sandy Alderson will return as team president.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that the city does not object to the sale. The city had the right to review the proposed transfer of the lease of Citi Field, the Mets’ home since 2009.
The current Mets ownership group is headed by Fred Wilpon, brother-in-law Saul Katz and Wilpon’s son Jeff, the team’s chief operating officer.
The 64-year-old Cohen is CEO and president of Point72 Asset Management. He first bought an 8% limited partnership stake in 2012 for $40 million.
The publisher Doubleday & Co. bought the Mets in 1980 from the family of founding owner Joan Payson for $21.1 million, with the company owning 95% of the team and Wilpon controlling 5%.
When Doubleday & Co. was sold to Bertelsmann AG in 1986, the publisher sold its shares of the team for $80.75 million to Wilpon and Nelson Doubleday, who became 50-50 owners.
Wilpon completed his buyout of Doubleday in August 2002, ending what had become an acrimonious partnership. Under the original appraisal, Doubleday would have received $137.9 million — half the team’s $391 million value after accounting for debt. Wilpon sued, and the sides then settled.
Cohen controlled SAC Capital Advisors, which in 2013 pleaded guilty to criminal fraud charges. SAC agreed to pay a $900 million fine and forfeit another $900 million to the federal government, though $616 million that SAC companies had already agreed to pay to settle parallel actions by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was to be deducted from the $1.8 billion.
Brewers decline options: The Milwaukee Brewers have declined 2021 options on infielders Jedd Gyorko and Eric Sogard as well as outfielder Ben Gamel.
Gyorko and Sogard each had $4.5 million options and now instead become eligible for free agency. Gamel remains under team control after the Brewers declined a $2.55 million option on him.
The moves come one day after the Brewers declined a $15 million option on 2011 NL MVP Ryan Braun, whose 352 career homers make him the franchise’s all-time leader in that category. Braun, who is due a $4 million buyout, said during the season he was contemplating retirement.
Gyorko, 32, batted .248 with nine homers and 17 RBIs in 42 games and 135 at bats this season. His .838 OPS was the highest of any Brewer with at least 60 at bats.
He played mostly against left-handers but became the Brewers’ primary first baseman by the end of the season.
Sogard, who turns 35 on May 22, hit .209 with one homer, 10 RBIs and a .560 OPS in 43 games. He had a .281 on-base percentage and .278 slugging percentage.
Gamel, who turns 29 on May 17, batted .237 with three homers, 10 RBIs and a .718 OPS in 40 games.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gophers to host BC in Big Ten/ACC Challenge
First official announcement of the Gophers men’s basketball’s 2020-21 schedule came Friday with Boston College playing at Williams Arena on Dec. 8, according to the league.
Gophers basketball coach Richard Pitino said at the start of practice in mid-October that his program is waiting for the Big Ten schedule release to finalize a full nonconference slate.
The Gophers will not be playing in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off in Connecticut in November, the Star Tribune reported per sources earlier this month. Their season opener is currently Nov. 25 against Green Bay at home.
Pitino’s team finished 15-16 last season, including 8-12 in the Big Ten. Juniors Marcus Carr (15.4 points per game) and Gabe Kalscheur (11.6) return as starters in the backcourt for Minnesota, which welcomes six newcomers. Carr is the Big Ten’s returning assist leader at 6.7 per game last season.
Boston College was 13-19 overall last season, including 7-13 in the ACC.
Badgers to host Louisville: The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team is scheduled to host Louisville on Dec. 9 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge this season.
UW and Louisville have only met once, a 70-53 win for the host Cardinals on Dec 28, 1978.
While the Badgers return almost their entire rotation from a team that finished 21-10 overall and earned a share of the Big Ten Conference title, Louisville has a lot to replace from a team that went 24-7 overall and 15-5 in the ACC.
The Cardinals’ roster includes eight freshmen and six sophomores. The remaining players are all seniors, but two of them are graduate transfers.
Louisville’s leading returning scorer is senior center Malik Williams, who averaged 8.5 points and 6.1 rebounds in 2019-20.
The Cardinals added some scoring punch in the backcourt with graduate transfers Carlik Jones, who averaged 20.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists at Radford last season; and Charles Minlend, who averaged 14.4 points at San Francisco.
Chris Mack, who’s no stranger to the UW coaching staff, is 44-21 in two seasons at Louisville.
Mack was the coach at Xavier when Bronson Koenig drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer in a 66-63 victory that eliminate the second-seeded Musketeers in the second round of the 2016 NCAA tournament.
Headline matchups in the Challenge include Illinois at Duke, North Carolina at Iowa and Michigan State at Virginia in a matchup between siblings Sam and Joey Hauser. The Stevens Point natives left Marquette following the 2018-19 season and, after both considered transferring to UW, Sam headed to Virginia and Joey to Michigan State.
