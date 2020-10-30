WDN Briefs

Gyorko, 32, batted .248 with nine homers and 17 RBIs in 42 games and 135 at bats this season. His .838 OPS was the highest of any Brewer with at least 60 at bats.

He played mostly against left-handers but became the Brewers’ primary first baseman by the end of the season.

Sogard, who turns 35 on May 22, hit .209 with one homer, 10 RBIs and a .560 OPS in 43 games. He had a .281 on-base percentage and .278 slugging percentage.

Gamel, who turns 29 on May 17, batted .237 with three homers, 10 RBIs and a .718 OPS in 40 games.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Gophers to host BC in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

First official announcement of the Gophers men’s basketball’s 2020-21 schedule came Friday with Boston College playing at Williams Arena on Dec. 8, according to the league.

Gophers basketball coach Richard Pitino said at the start of practice in mid-October that his program is waiting for the Big Ten schedule release to finalize a full nonconference slate.

The Gophers will not be playing in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off in Connecticut in November, the Star Tribune reported per sources earlier this month. Their season opener is currently Nov. 25 against Green Bay at home.