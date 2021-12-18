WDN briefs

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

WKU wins Boca Raton Bowl

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Bailey Zappe capped his record-setting season in style, and Western Kentucky capped a difficult week with a bowl win.

Zappe broke a pair of single-season FBS records by passing for 422 yards and six touchdowns, and Western Kentucky handed Appalachian State its first-ever bowl loss by beating the Mountaineers 59-38 in the Boca Raton Bowl on Saturday.

Zappe finished the season with 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns for the Hilltoppers (9-5). He topped the previous FBS marks of 5,833 yards set by Texas Tech’s B.J. Symons in 2003 and 60 touchdowns set by LSU’s Joe Burrow in the Tigers’ run to the national championship in the 2019 season.

“In my opinion Bailey Zappe is the best quarterback in college football, and now he gets to say he is one of the best,” Western Kentucky coach Tyson Helton said. “He’ll go down in history as being one of the best, and holds two records. It’s just special to be a part of that.”

Jerreth Sterns caught 13 passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns for Western Kentucky, finishing his season with 150 catches for 1,902 yards. Mitchell Tinsley had two TD catches for the Hilltoppers and Noah Whittington needed only seven carries to rush for 150 yards, 86 of those on a third-quarter scoring run.

It has been an emotional time for Western Kentucky, which played with those affected by the unspeakable damage caused by what state officials have called the most destructive tornado event in Kentucky’s history. Tornadoes across the region last weekend — including in Bowling Green, where Western Kentucky’s campus sits — have been blamed for 78 deaths in Kentucky alone.

“I hope today that everyone back home was watching and they felt just positive about everything and they kind of just forgot about the tornadoes for a temporary moment,” Sterns said. “I’m glad we got to do that for them today.”

Chase Brice passed for 317 yards and four touchdowns for Appalachian State (10-4) before leaving in the fourth quarter with a right leg injury. It was the first loss in seven all-time bowl games for the Mountaineers.

SC STATE WINS CELEBRATION BOWL: Cory Fields threw for four touchdowns, three to Shaquan Davis, to lead South Carolina State to a stunning 31-10 victory over Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl on Saturday in a game considered to be the national championship of historically Black colleges and universities.

It marks the first time the Bulldogs (7-5) has topped the HBCUs since 2009. Jackson State (11-2) hasn’t won the title since 1996.

The game was dominated by defenses, as South Carolina State limited Jackson State to just 194 yards of total offense, a record for the Celebration Bowl, which began in 2015. The Bulldogs scored their first three touchdowns shortly after turnovers by Jackson State (11-2) gave South Carolina State the ball in the red zone, at the Jackson State 5-, 16-, and 19-yard lines.

Those three turnovers were by freshman quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of head coach Deion Sanders. He threw two interceptions, one of which glanced off the hands of a receiver, and lost a fumble when sacked.

South Carolina State, champions of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, entered the game in Mercedes Benz Stadium as underdogs. Jackson State had rolled into the contest with just one loss, but the champions of the Southwestern Athletic Conference never got going.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Gonzaga tops Texas Tech

PHOENIX — Andrew Nembhard scored 16 points, Rasir Bolton added 15 and No. 5 Gonzaga outlasted No. 25 Texas Tech 69-55 in the Colangelo Classic on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (9-2) withstood Texas Tech’s defensive pressure most of the afternoon in the desert, limiting turnovers while working the ball around for open looks.

The Red Raiders collapsed in on Gonzaga big man Drew Timme, holding the preseason All-American to seven points on 2-of-4 shooting, but the Zags overcame it by hitting 13 3-pointers — five by Bolton. Gonzaga led by eight at halftime and stretched it to 16 by hitting four 3s during a big run midway through the second half.

The Red Raiders (8-2) struggled offensively without leading scorer Terrence Shannon Jr., who didn’t play after leaving Tuesday’s game against Arkansas State with back spasms. Texas Tech shot 37% and wasn’t able to mount a charge after Gonzaga’s big second-half run.

Kevin McCullar and Adonis Arms had 14 points each to lead the Red Raiders.

PURDUE OVERPOWERS BUTLER: Zach Edey and Trevion Williams swapped roles for No. 3 Purdue on Saturday.

If anything, it made the Boilermakers even more dangerous.

Edey came off the bench for the first time this season, posted a double-double in the first half, and his presence helped open up the Boilermakers’ 3-pointers in a 77-48 rout over Butler at the Crossroads Classic.

“We’ve got 10 guys that can start for us, but they want to finish more than anything,” coach Matt Painter said, explaining the move. “Zach has had some struggles starting the game. The way Trevion played (against) North Carolina State, that factor is the reason for the decision. Trevion’s ability to pass can maybe help a couple of those guys starting.”

Jaden Ivey took advantage by making all six 3-point attempts and finishing with 22 points. Edey wound up with 14 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks while Williams, a preseason All-American, had 10 points and six rebounds in his first start this season.

The lineup change came after the Boilermakers (10-1) endured a rough week — losing to Rutgers in its first game after climbing to No. 1 before needing overtime to beat North Carolina State. Then came a weeklong break for finals.

But instead of looking stale, Purdue remained focused. It reverted to its dominant early-season form and produced, perhaps, its most impressive victory all season.

“You’ve got to play well and we did not. They had a lot to do with that,” Bulldogs coach LaVall Jordan said. “They’ve cornered the market on elite size, and they’ve all gotten better and developed over time. It’s hard to keep them away from the basket.”

