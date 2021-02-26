WDN briefs

At the time of sentencing, Beasley expressed regret for his actions and promised he has learned his lesson, but at the same time explained that “for several weeks leading up to this incident, day and night, countless vehicles … came up to my house bothering my family and myself. I was worried and in fear for the safety of us and … all this caused me to be frustrated in this situation.”

Defense attorney Ryan Pacyga said afterward that some of the unwanted visitors were showing up because the $2 million home was listed on the annual Parade of Homes tour guide. Pacyga said people would “drive beyond the rope [barrier] right up to the house.”

The attorney said Beasley tried to have his residence taken off the tour, but that never happened.

Beasley went on to say during sentencing that he “made some very bad mistakes. I regret it to this day. … I humbly apologize for my actions.”

On Sept. 26, the couple was on the homes tour with their 13-year-old daughter and pulled up in an SUV to the home Beasley and wife Montana Yao rent, but saw it was roped off. While they were pulled over to look up another home to visit, Beasley tapped on the vehicle’s window and pointed a rifle at them and shouted an expletive while telling them to get off his property.

