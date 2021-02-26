WDN briefs

NBA
Wolves’ Beasley suspended
Malik Beasley of the Timberwolves drew a 12-game suspension from the NBA on Thursday after accepting a plea bargain deal two weeks ago for a felony charge that could be reduced to a misdemeanor.
The 24-year-old guard is averaging 20.5 points for the Wolves, who have the NBA’s worst record at 7-26.
“As an organization, we fully support today’s decision by the NBA,” Wolves president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas said in a team release. “As we work together with Malik to advance his development as a player and a person, we look forward to seeing his growth.”
Barring any COVID-19 related postponements, Beasley will be eligible to return to the Wolves on March 27 against Houston.
He is making $13.4 million this season as part of a four-year, $60 million contract he signed in November, two months after the Sept. 26 arrest.
Beasley was sentenced on Feb. 9 to 120 days in the workhouse, or home monitoring — to be served after the Timberwolves season is over — for aiming a rifle at a pregnant woman, her husband and their teenage daughter in an SUV outside his Plymouth home.
Hennepin County District Judge Hilary Caligiuri imposed strict conditions on Beasley during his three years on probation that include no alcohol or illicit drug use, with testing to confirm compliance, and a lifetime ban on possessing firearms. A felony drug count against Beasley as part of his agreement in December to plead guilty to threats of violence with reckless disregard to risk was dismissed. If Beasley successfully completes probation, his felony conviction will be reduced to a misdemeanor.
At the time of sentencing, Beasley expressed regret for his actions and promised he has learned his lesson, but at the same time explained that “for several weeks leading up to this incident, day and night, countless vehicles … came up to my house bothering my family and myself. I was worried and in fear for the safety of us and … all this caused me to be frustrated in this situation.”
Defense attorney Ryan Pacyga said afterward that some of the unwanted visitors were showing up because the $2 million home was listed on the annual Parade of Homes tour guide. Pacyga said people would “drive beyond the rope [barrier] right up to the house.”
The attorney said Beasley tried to have his residence taken off the tour, but that never happened.
Beasley went on to say during sentencing that he “made some very bad mistakes. I regret it to this day. … I humbly apologize for my actions.”
On Sept. 26, the couple was on the homes tour with their 13-year-old daughter and pulled up in an SUV to the home Beasley and wife Montana Yao rent, but saw it was roped off. While they were pulled over to look up another home to visit, Beasley tapped on the vehicle’s window and pointed a rifle at them and shouted an expletive while telling them to get off his property.
WNBA
League approves sale of Dream
ATLANTA — Real estate investor Larry Gottesdiener was approved Friday as the lead owner of the Atlanta Dream following pressure on former Sen. Kelly Loeffler to sell her share of the WNBA team.
The three-member investor group also includes former Dream guard Renee Montgomery and Suzanne Abair, president of Northland Investment Corp. in Massachusetts, the firm Gottesdiener founded.
Montgomery becomes the first former player to become both an owner and executive of a WNBA team. She sat out the 2020 season to focus on social justice issues and recently announced her retirement from the league after 11 seasons.
The approval by the WNBA and NBA Board of Governors was expected and unanimous. It means co-owner Mary Brock also sold her share of the team, which will remain in Atlanta.
The WNBA announced on Jan. 20 the ownership change was close to being completed.
Players around the league have called for Loeffler to sell her 49% stake in the Dream after she wrote a letter to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert over the summer objecting to the league’s initiatives to advocate for racial justice and the Black Lives Matter movement.
“With the unanimous WNBA and NBA votes, today marks a new beginning for the Atlanta Dream organization and we are very pleased to welcome Larry Gottesdiener and Suzanne Abair to the WNBA,” Engelbert said in a statement.
“I admire their passion for women’s basketball, but more importantly, have been impressed with their values. I am also thrilled that former WNBA star Renee Montgomery will be joining the ownership group as an investor and executive for the team. Renee is a trailblazer who has made a major impact both in the game and beyond.”
Montgomery said her new role can set a tone.
“Breaking barriers for minorities and women by being the first former WNBA player to have both a stake in ownership and a leadership role with the team is an opportunity that I take very seriously,” Montgomery said. “I invite you to join me as the Dream builds momentum in Atlanta!”
Montgomery is in her first season as a studio analyst on Atlanta Hawks broadcasts for Fox Sports Southeast.
Montgomery won titles with the Minnesota Lynx in 2015 and 2017. She was an All-Star with the Connecticut Sun in 2011, when she set a career high with her average of 14.6 points per game. She was the WNBA’s Sixth Woman of the Year in 2012.
Gottesdiener said he considers it “a privilege to join a team of inspiring women who strive for excellence on the court and equity off the court.”
MLB
Braves extend Snitker
The Atlanta Braves announced Friday they have extended manager Brian Snitker’s contract through the 2023 season, with a club option for 2024.
Snitker is certainly worthy of the job security, having led the Braves to three straight NL East titles and within one win of a spot in the World Series last season.
The 65-year-old Snitker took over the Braves on an interim basis in 2016 and is heading into his fifth full season as the skipper.
“It feels good,” he said after Friday’s spring training workout in North Port, Florida. “I’m not one that worries about that kind of thing, honestly. If this was going to be my last year or whatever, I would give it everything I’ve got. But it’s nice, obviously, that someone thinks enough of you to extend that kind of package.”
Snitker has been with the Braves organization for 45 seasons as a player, coach and manager — mostly in the minor leagues — after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent in 1977.
When Fredi Gonzalez was fired early in the 2016 season, Snitker became one of the oldest first-time managers in big league history. He’s now the fourth-oldest manager in the majors behind Tony La Russa of the Chicago White Sox, Houston’s Dusty Baker, and Joe Maddon of the Los Angeles Angels.
Despite the age gap leading one of baseball’s most exciting young rosters, a group that includes 20-somethings Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies and Mike Soroka, Snitker has meshed well with his players while adapting to the analytics-driven style pushed by general manager Alex Anthopoulos.