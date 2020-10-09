WDN briefs

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Ramblers win season opener
CALEDONIA — The Cotter volleyball team started their season off right, knocking off Three Rivers Conference foe Caledonia in a five-set thriller 27-25, 27-25, 20-25, 24-26, 15-9 Thursday night.
Kelli Hadaway did a little bit of everything for the Ramblers, finishing with an eye-popping 46 assists in addition to 15 digs and two service aces.
Madison Beck was often on the receiving end of those assists, as she led Cotter with 16 kills in addition to 13 digs. Alison French put in a solid effort defensively with 33 digs.
The Ramblers will be back in action Thursday when they travel to Chatfield.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Winhawks handle Faribault
After falling in the first round of the section 1AA tournament on Tuesday, the Winona Senior High tennis team rebounded Thursday in the consolation bracket by sweeping the doubles contests to defeat Faribault 5-2.
Marissa McNally and Jaida Oudel (No. 1 doubles), Josie Gunderson and Velaina Kiesel (No. 2 doubles), Lauren Steinfeldt and Kristy Paramo (No. 3 doubles) all won in straight sets. As did Molly Heinert (No. 1 singles) and Adele Jacobson (No. 3 singles).
NHL
Wild sign Talbot to tend goal
The Wild found its goalie.
After trading away Devan Dubnyk earlier in the week, the Wild signed Cam Talbot to a three-year, $11 million contract Friday when NHL free agency opened, a source confirmed.
Talbot, 33, spent last season with Calgary and although he didn’t start the season as the Flames’ starter, that’s how he finished it. He went 5-4 in the bubble with a 2.42 goals-against average and .924 save percentage as Calgary’s best playoff performer.
On the heels of that showing, Talbot had been vocal about getting an opportunity to be a starter again. He was a starter with Edmonton after breaking into the league as Henrik Lundqvist’s understudy in New York.
But after a bumpy season and a half with the Oilers, Talbot was traded to Philadelphia before landing with Calgary.
Overall, he’s 150-122-25 with a 2.61 goals-against average and .915 save percentage through 314 career games.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wichita State coach Marshall accused of mistreatment
WICHITA, Kan. — Wichita State men’s basketball coach Gregg Marshall has confirmed that the school is conducting an internal investigation amid allegations he mistreated players.
“I’m aware the university conducted interviews and I fully participated in the process. I look forward to having it wrapped up as I continue to focus my energy on our team,” Marshall, the school’s all-time winningest coach, wrote in a text message to The Athletic, a subscription-based sports website.
Stadium, a multiplatform sports network, said the inquiry began after the university learned it was conducting an investigation in which it interviewed 36 players and former coaches.
Former Wichita State forward Shaq Morris told Stadium he was punched twice by Marshall during an October 2015 practice, and former guard Ty Taylor said he saw it happen.
They were the only players who agreed to be identified; the others said they feared retribution and community backlash because Marshall’s winning record has made him popular, Stadium reported.
“I love my teammates, the city and Wichita State,” said Morris, who played at Wichita State from 2014-18. “But if I could go back to that day when he punched me, I would have left.”
Taylor transferred to the University of North Carolina Wilmington after the 2015-16 season.
Last spring, six scholarship Shockers players plus a walk-on also transferred. In addition, 2020 commit Ja’Dun Michael asked out of his letter of intent, according to The Athletic.
Team spokesman Bryan Holmgren didn’t immediately return a phone message or email from The Associated Press seeking comment. Marshall also didn’t immediately respond to an email from the AP to his assistant or a phone message seeking comment.
MLB
Yankees great Ford dies at 91
NEW YORK — Whitey Ford, the street-smart New Yorker who had the best winning percentage of any pitcher in the 20th century and helped the Yankees become baseball’s perennial champions in the 1950s and ’60s, has died. He was 91.
A family member told The Associated Press on Friday that Ford died at his Long Island home Thursday night.
Ford had suffered from the effects of Alzheimer’s disease in recent years.
Nicknamed “The Chairman of the Board,” Ford was a wily left-hander who pitched from 1950-67 in the major leagues, all with the Yankees. He was among the most dependable pitchers in baseball history.
He won 236 games and lost just 106, a winning percentage of .690. He would help symbolize the almost machinelike efficiency of the Yankees in the mid-20th century, when only twice between Ford’s rookie year and 1964 did they fail to make the postseason.
“Whitey earned his status as the ace of some of the most memorable teams in our sport’s rich history,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said. “Beyond the Chairman of the Board’s excellence on the mound, he was a distinguished ambassador for our national pastime throughout his life.”
Ford’s death is the latest this year of a number of baseball greats: Al Kaline, Tom Seaver, Lou Brock and Bob Gibson.
The World Series record book is crowded with Ford’s accomplishments. His string of 33 consecutive scoreless innings from 1960-62 broke a record of 29 2-3 innings set by Babe Ruth. Ford still holds records for World Series games and starts (22), innings pitched (146), wins (10) and strikeouts (94).
