WDN briefs

Team spokesman Bryan Holmgren didn’t immediately return a phone message or email from The Associated Press seeking comment. Marshall also didn’t immediately respond to an email from the AP to his assistant or a phone message seeking comment.

MLB

Yankees great Ford dies at 91

NEW YORK — Whitey Ford, the street-smart New Yorker who had the best winning percentage of any pitcher in the 20th century and helped the Yankees become baseball’s perennial champions in the 1950s and ’60s, has died. He was 91.

A family member told The Associated Press on Friday that Ford died at his Long Island home Thursday night.

Ford had suffered from the effects of Alzheimer’s disease in recent years.

Nicknamed “The Chairman of the Board,” Ford was a wily left-hander who pitched from 1950-67 in the major leagues, all with the Yankees. He was among the most dependable pitchers in baseball history.

He won 236 games and lost just 106, a winning percentage of .690. He would help symbolize the almost machinelike efficiency of the Yankees in the mid-20th century, when only twice between Ford’s rookie year and 1964 did they fail to make the postseason.