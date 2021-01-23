WDN briefs

NHL
Blue Jackets, Jets complete trade
COLUMBUS, Ohio — After Pierre-Luc Dubois was benched for lack of effort two days ago, the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday traded the unhappy star center to the Winnipeg Jets for Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic.
Dubois, Columbus’ top-line center, made it clear when he signed a two-year contract before the season that he wanted a change of scenery. Laine, an All-Star winger also had been asking for a trade.
Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said the deal had been in the works and wasn’t hastened by the rift between Dubois and Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella, who benched the 22-year-old star for loafing in Thursday’s loss to Tampa Bay.
“We’ve been working on this for a while and we’ve always said that it could take a while until we find the right deal, but if the right deal is on the table we’re ready to move fast,” Kekalainen said. “So just everything came together.”
Dubois is a dynamic center whom the Blue Jackets hoped would be one of their building blocks. But he declined to sign a long-term deal and let it be known he wanted to play elsewhere.
After leading the team in scoring with 49 points last season, Dubois had one goal and no assists in the first five games of 2021.
Laine, a 22-year-old Finnish winger, has scored 36, 44, 30 and 28 goals in each of his four NHL seasons but has grown into a better all-around player in the process. Roslovic, a 23-year-old center who grew up in Columbus, has 26 goals and 41 assists in 180 career games.
The trade included signing Roslovic, a unsigned restricted free agent, to a two-year, $3.8 million contract through the 2021-22 season.
“He’s a hometown boy, and we think he can play center in the National Hockey League,” Kekalainen said. “He’s got tremendous speed and skill and hockey sense, and we’re excited to have both those players join the Blue Jackets.”
The Jets will also get a third-round pick in the 2022 draft.
Roslovic, who had been working out in Columbus recently, may be available as soon as he gets through the COVID-19 protocol, Kekalainen said. The situation may be a little more complicated for Laine, who landed on the Jets’ injured reserve list this week with an unspecified upper-body injury and has visa issues to work out. Kekalainen didn’t say when Laine would be ready to play.
Laine has 140 goals, 110 assists and 250 points in 306 games with the Jets, who failed to sign him to a long-term contract and settled on a one-year deal worth $6.75 million.
INTERNATIONAL BASKETBALL
USA hoops increases player pool
MIAMI — USA Basketball is casting a wider-than-usual net in its roster selection for this summer’s rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, two people with knowledge of the situation said Saturday.
Additions to the list in recent weeks include New Orleans’ Zion Williamson, Atlanta’s Trae Young, Memphis’ Ja Morant, Miami’s Duncan Robinson and Detroit’s Christian Wood.
The people told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the final list has not been revealed publicly.
The additions mean at least 60 players could be on the player-pool list that will be released by USA Basketball in the coming weeks. Most of those are holdovers from the finalists list that was announced in February 2020 in anticipation of an Olympics last summer.
There were 44 players on that list and almost all of them, with the exception of injured Golden State guard Klay Thompson, are expected to remain in the pool this year.
ESPN first reported that USA Basketball has sent approximately 60 invitations to be part of the player pool. The U.S. men have won gold at the last three Olympics.
Most of the league’s biggest American stars — LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, James Harden, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant among them — were part of the player pool last year as well.
James told AP last month he will consider playing in Tokyo and said that playing for Gregg Popovich — the San Antonio Spurs coach who will lead the U.S. in these Olympics — was one reason why.
“It’s still possible,” James said. “It’s not a 0% percent chance, I will say that. I love Coach Pop.”
But it remains unclear how the NBA playoffs will affect the team-selection process. The NBA is planning that the latest possible date for the NBA Finals would be July 22, one day before the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Games. USA Basketball is planning a training camp and exhibition games. Camp, if past form holds, would start in early July.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said last month that this season’s schedule was slotted “to give our players the opportunity to participate in the Olympics should they choose to do so.”
“I see that very much as an individual decision,” Silver said. “Clearly in the case of the United States, we have a deeper pool of talent than other countries. So I think it’s less likely — although it will impact the U.S. team, it affects them not as dramatically as it will some of these other teams, where if a particular player or two doesn’t participate, it could decimate a team.”
USA Basketball is not planning tryouts and instead is expected to pare the list to a 12-player Olympic team in the coming months, those decisions to be made by a selection committee and based in part on player availability and health.
The U.S. is one of eight teams to already have clinched a spot in the 12-team Olympic men’s field. There are 24 teams left in the running for the four spots, those to be decided in qualifying tournaments that will end in early July.
FIBA is expected to hold the Olympic draw, to determine preliminary round groups for the Tokyo Games, on Feb. 2.