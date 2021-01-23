WDN briefs

James told AP last month he will consider playing in Tokyo and said that playing for Gregg Popovich — the San Antonio Spurs coach who will lead the U.S. in these Olympics — was one reason why.

“It’s still possible,” James said. “It’s not a 0% percent chance, I will say that. I love Coach Pop.”

But it remains unclear how the NBA playoffs will affect the team-selection process. The NBA is planning that the latest possible date for the NBA Finals would be July 22, one day before the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Games. USA Basketball is planning a training camp and exhibition games. Camp, if past form holds, would start in early July.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said last month that this season’s schedule was slotted “to give our players the opportunity to participate in the Olympics should they choose to do so.”

“I see that very much as an individual decision,” Silver said. “Clearly in the case of the United States, we have a deeper pool of talent than other countries. So I think it’s less likely — although it will impact the U.S. team, it affects them not as dramatically as it will some of these other teams, where if a particular player or two doesn’t participate, it could decimate a team.”