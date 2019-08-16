NFL
Vedvik’s position still unclear
EAGAN, Minn. — Kaare Vedvik wowed Vikings fans in his training camp debut earlier this week, setting up a tee at midfield and promptly nailing a couple of 60-yard field goals as cheers erupted in the background.
Talk about a first impression.
That said, Vedvik didn’t attempt an actual field goal for the Vikings against live competition until Thursday’s practice. He went 5 for 6 with a near 50-yard field goal standing up as his long for the workout as incumbent kicker Dan Bailey looked on. Adding to the intrigue — or the confusion — Vedvik also has punted this week with incumbent Matt Wile looking on.
It raises the question: Is the new guy a kicker or a punter?
It’s been a talking point since the Vikings traded a fifth-round draft pick to the Baltimore Ravens for Vedvik over the weekend, and this week of practice has done little to provide clarity.
Is it really possible that the Vikings might roll into the season with Vedvik doing both?
“Anything is possible,” special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf said, admitting that it’s probably the unlikeliest of scenarios. “It’s hard to do. There are guys that have done punting and kickoffs and long field goals and stuff like that. It’s a difficult task to ask of somebody.”
Earlier this week, coach Mike Zimmer told reporters he would need at least a week to figure out what Vedvik did best, adding that he would consider having him do both in a preseason game at some point.
NBA
Tsai to buy rest of nets, arena
NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Tsai has agreed to buy the remaining 51 percent of the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center from Mikhail Prokhorov in deals that two people with knowledge of the details say are worth about $3.4 billion.
Terms were not disclosed Friday, but the people told The Associated Press that Tsai is paying about $2.35 billion for the Nets — a record for a U.S. pro sports franchise — and nearly $1 billion in a separate transaction for the arena. They spoke on condition of anonymity because the transactions have not yet been completed.
Tsai is the co-founder and executive vice president of the Alibaba Group, the Chinese e-commerce giant. He already had purchased a 49 percent stake in the team from Prokhorov in 2018, with the option to become controlling owner in four years.
Instead, he pushed up that timeline for full ownership of a team on the rise after signing superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in July.
Prokhorov, a Russian billionaire, became the NBA’s first non-North American owner in 2010 and oversaw the Nets’ move from New Jersey to Brooklyn two years later. He spent big in the first couple years after the move in a quest to chase a championship, but the team soon became one of the worst in the NBA before rallying to return to the playoffs last season.
SOCCER
Ex-Nigeria coach banned for fixing matches
ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has banned former Nigeria coach Samson Siasia for life for receiving bribes to fix soccer matches.
It is the latest punishment from the investigation into Singaporean match-fixer Wilson Perumal.
FIFA didn’t specify which games Siasia took money to manipulate. He coached Nigeria from December 2010 through October 2011 and again in 2016 when he also coached the men’s under-23s team to bronze at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.
FIFA opened the ethics case into Siasia only in February, and also fined him 50,000 Swiss francs ($50,000) on Friday.
TENNIS
Kyrgios fined for vulgar conduct
MASON, Ohio (AP) — Nick Kyrgios was fined $113,000 by the ATP for expletive-filled outbursts in which he smashed rackets, insulted a chair umpire and refused to get ready to return serve during a second-round match at the Western & Southern Open.
The tour announced the penalties Thursday, a day after Kyrgios berated chair umpire Fergus Murphy and left the court to break two rackets during a 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4), 6-2 loss to Karen Khachanov.
The ATP listed a breakdown of eight fines ranging from $3,000 to $20,000 each for violations such as unsportsmanlike conduct, verbal abuse and audible obscenity.
The tour also said it is “looking further into what happened during and immediately after the match” to determine whether additional fines or a suspension is warranted.
Kyrgios is a 24-year-old Australian who is ranked 27th this week. He is a volatile sort who repeatedly has gotten in trouble for on-court actions. He was kicked out of the Italian Open in May after throwing a chair and being suspended by the ATP in 2016 for not trying to win and insulted fans during the Shanghai Masters.
This month, Kyrgios won the Citi Open title in Washington and said he had turned a page in his professional and personal lives.
In the last match on center court Wednesday night, he was back to his old form. During a change-over in the second set, he yelled from his chair: “The worst ref in the game, hands down. He then vulgarly insisted the umpire does something “stupid” every time he plays.
