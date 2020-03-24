WDN briefs

NFL

Panthers release Newton

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s official. The Panthers have moved on from Cam Newton after nine years, officially releasing him Tuesday.

Newton had one year left on his contract and was owed $21.1 million. The team will suffer a salary cap hit of $2 million in dead money with the move.

The 30-year old expressed numerous times throughout the past several months that he desired to remain a Panther. Even as recently as late January, Newton publicly said he “absolutely” believed that he would be in Carolina in 2020.

His desire to remain with the Panthers remained until the end, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the situation.

When the team decided it was going to move on from Newton, his agents requested to take command of searching for a trade partner, which the team agreed to, a league source said.

Shortly after the team announced last week that it gave Newton “permission” to seek a trade, Newton replied in a comment on Instagram telling Carolina to “stop with the word play. (I) never asked for it. … Please do not try and play me, or manipulate the narrative and act like I wanted this; you forced me into this.”