WDN briefs

NFL
Panthers release Newton
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s official. The Panthers have moved on from Cam Newton after nine years, officially releasing him Tuesday.
Newton had one year left on his contract and was owed $21.1 million. The team will suffer a salary cap hit of $2 million in dead money with the move.
The 30-year old expressed numerous times throughout the past several months that he desired to remain a Panther. Even as recently as late January, Newton publicly said he “absolutely” believed that he would be in Carolina in 2020.
His desire to remain with the Panthers remained until the end, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the situation.
When the team decided it was going to move on from Newton, his agents requested to take command of searching for a trade partner, which the team agreed to, a league source said.
Shortly after the team announced last week that it gave Newton “permission” to seek a trade, Newton replied in a comment on Instagram telling Carolina to “stop with the word play. (I) never asked for it. … Please do not try and play me, or manipulate the narrative and act like I wanted this; you forced me into this.”
Later that day, the team, finalized a three-year deal to make Teddy Bridgewater their starting quarterback. It has also signed XFL quarterback, and former Temple player under Matt Rhule, P.J. Walker and traded last year’s starter of 12 games, Kyle Allen, to Washington.
Browns sign Keenum
CLEVELAND — Case Keenum’s NFL journey is reuniting him with a coach who brought out the best in the quarterback.
Keenum officially signed his three-year, $18 million contract Tuesday with the Cleveland Browns, who are bringing him in to help mentor Baker Mayfield while also giving new coach Kevin Stefanski a security blanket in case things don’t go as planned.
Keenum spent 2017 in Minnesota with Stefanski, who was Vikings quarterback coach at the time. Keenum had a magical season with Stefanski, going 11-3 in 14 starts and getting to the playoffs. He capitalized on the performance by signing a two-year, $36 million contract the following season to start in Denver.
The 32-year-old has gone just 7-17 over the past two seasons — he was 1-7 with the Redskins in 2019 — but his experience (62 career starts) along with a deep knowledge of the position and defenses around the league should help Mayfield, who regressed after a strong rookie year.
“Case is somebody that’s seen it all and been through it all in his time as an NFL quarterback,” Stefanski said. “The experiences he brings can be great for our team as a whole. He knows this system having played in it under coach (Gary) Kubiak when he broke into the league in Houston, and obviously I have experience coaching him with the Vikings.
“I’m really excited about bringing Case the person into this group. He’s the son of a football coach, he’s a grinder, he’s a gym rat, so I think he’ll fit perfectly into the mentality we’re trying to build.”
Keenum and Stefanski made a memorable connection three years ago in Minnesota.
Keenum had spent the previous two seasons with the Rams. He signed a one-year deal with the Vikings and had his finest season, completing 67 percent of his passes for 3,457 yards, 22 touchdowns and only seven interceptions.
He led the Vikings to a divisional-round playoff win when he connected with Stefon Diggs on a 61-yard TD pass as time expired to beat the New Orleans Saints.
Mayfield took a step back last season. He struggled with his accuracy, timing, mechanics and failed to build off his first season, when he broke Peyton Manning’s league rookie record for TD passes.
Keenum said Mayfield has already contacted him.
“Baker reached out as soon as the news broke, which really meant a lot to me,” Keenum said.
COLLEGE
Kansas athletic trainer charged
WICHITA, Kan. — A massage therapist charged with a sex crime involving a girl also engaged in inappropriate behavior toward at least six female athletes at the University of Kansas, including unwanted touching during massages, school officials alleged Tuesday.
Chancellor Doug Girard and Athletic Director Jeff Long said in a joint statement that investigators also found an athletic trainer was aware of at least some of the alleged incidents involving Shawn P. O’Brien but failed to appropriately report the conduct.
O’Brien provided free massages on campus to the general student population through the university’s Alumni Association’s finals dinner beginning in 2011 and as recently as last fall, the university said.
He also distributed gift cards that may have led to off-campus massages at his office at Medissage-Kamehameha Massage LLC in Lawrence, their statement said, adding that local law enforcement is trying to determine whether inappropriate conduct took place.
O’Brien, 48, was charged on Feb. 21 with one count of indecent liberties with a child connected to incidents that allegedly happened seven or eight years ago with one girl.
O’Brien’s contract was subsequently nullified, and he hasn’t worked with student athletes since he was charged. He provided massage therapy for women’s basketball, tennis, softball and soccer teams.
His attorney, Philip R. Sedgwick, said Tuesday that his client is “innocent of these charges and that’s what will be found in court.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!