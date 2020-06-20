WDN briefs

PGA
Golfer tests positive for coronavirus
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — The PGA Tour made it through 11 days of its return to golf before Nick Watney became the first player to test positive for the coronavirus. The next question is who’s next, or how many, before the show no longer goes on.
The tour began contact tracing of anyone who might have been in close contact with Watney, who tested negative Tuesday when he arrived at the RBC Heritage, reported symptoms on Friday and had another test that came back positive.
The tour said 11 people were tested Friday — that includes players and all caddies in Watney’s group, and another caddie staying with Watney — and all 11 tests were negative.
There was a secondary test, and those results were not expected until later Saturday at the earliest.
Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth were among those not surprised by the positive test.
“I think the consensus was someone is going to get it at some point, and Nick’s the one that’s got it, and he’s self-isolating and doing what he has to do,” McIlroy said. “Yeah, it’s a shame, but the show goes on.”
Spieth is one of four players on the PGA Tour’s board of directors and was involved in every meeting as the tour put together a 37-page protocol called “The Return to Golf.”
It included plans for a positive test. Watney must self-isolate for at least 10 days. It ends provided he has no subsequent symptoms or has two negative test results at least 24 hours apart.
The tour said it would have no further comment, and Watney did not return a phone call.
Players have a designated hotel that is not mandatory. They are urged not to eat out at restaurants, also a recommendation for caddies and the essential personnel who must be tested when they arrive at every tournament.
It’s up to them what they do after hours.
The tour administered 954 tests over the opening two weeks of the return — 487 at Colonial last week in Fort Worth, Texas, 98 for those who took the charter flight to South Carolina and 369 at Hilton Head. All were negative until Watney’s positive test on Friday.
Watney was at the golf course — Brooks Koepka saw him in the parking lot, McIlroy chatted with him on the putting green and Si Woo Kim saw him in passing on the range. He left after getting word of his result.
Under the tour’s protocols, players who are tested upon arrival are allowed to practice until the results are back, but they are not allowed in facilities like the clubhouse.
The PGA Tour heads to Cromwell, Connecticut, next week, followed by Detroit and then back-to-back tournaments in Ohio.
“We’ve got to see what happens,” Koepka said. “It’s unfortunate Nick got it, but at the same time, hopefully, it stays with just him and doesn’t spread. Because I think we’ll have a big issue on our hands if it keeps going as the weeks continue.”
NBA
League sets draft date
The NBA has firmed up the schedule for what will be a hectic time for teams this fall, deciding on Oct. 16 as the date for this year’s draft and saying clubs can begin talking to free agents two days later.
The annual moratorium will begin at 12:01 a.m. EDT on Oct. 19 and continue through noon on Oct. 23, the league told teams on Saturday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press.
As was the case last season, teams and free agents can begin negotiating six hours before the moratorium — so 6 p.m. EDT on Oct. 18.
It could be a wildly busy few days in October for the NBA. If the schedule for the restarted season at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex at the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida, goes as planned, Game 7 of the NBA Finals could be held on Oct. 13, followed by the draft three days later and then free agency almost immediately following.
By setting the draft date, the NBA also firmed up Aug. 17 as the early entry deadline and Oct. 6 as the early entry withdrawal dates. It’s unclear if that will change the schedule the NCAA laid out earlier this month, when it said college players would have “until 10 days after the NBA draft combine or Aug. 3, whichever comes first” to withdraw from the postponed draft and retain their eligibility.
The league also clarified the procedure for teams should any need arise to replace a player who either was excused from participating in the restart, would be protected from playing for health reasons or chose to not play.
Starting July 1 and going through the end of the seeding games, expected to be Aug. 14, substitute players can be signed to take the place of someone who falls into those categories. If a player tests positive for coronavirus after the seeding games end, teams would still be allowed to replace them — but only with someone who has three years or less of NBA service.
And if a player — excluding two-way players — refuses to participate in games at Disney, he would lose about 1.1% of his salary for every game missed. That would be capped after 14 games, or roughly 15.1% of the player’s contract. Players who are excused or protected from participating would not be subject to lost salary.
Teams will also be able to sign players to rest-of-season contracts, when eligible, starting Tuesday and continuing through June 30.
Tuesday is also the day that the NBA enters Phase 2 of its health and safety protocols related to the resumption of the season. Among them: mandatory high-sensitivity coronavirus and antibody testing, with the virus test to be repeated every other day and the antibody test repeated only in the event of a positive virus test.
