WDN briefs

NHL
Wild to pay employees full wages
ST. PAUL — With no timetable on when the 2019-20 pro hockey season will resume amid the COVID-19 crisis, or if it will resume at all, full-time employees with the Minnesota Wild, Iowa Wild and Xcel Energy Center can breath a little easier knowing their jobs are safe for now.
According to a Wild spokesperson, owner Craig Leipold sent an email to full-time employees on Friday assuring that everyone will be retained at full pay and benefits through April. The only exception is a pay reduction of 20 percent for compensation above $150,000 a year.
This comes 10 days after the Wild announced measures to support impacted part-time employees, promising to pay those who were scheduled to work the final six home games of the NHL’s regular season.
“This is an extremely difficult period of time for everyone,” Leipold said in a release then, adding that many Wild players contributed to the effort. “I am very thankful for everything these part-time employees do for our organization and for our guests.”
Earlier this week, the New Jersey Devils of the NHL and the Philadelphia 76ers of the NBA announced that they planned a 20 percent pay cut for full-time employees. They immediately reversed course after receiving backlash on Twitter for the move.
NFL
Vikings re-sign Abdullah
EAGAN, Minn. — The Vikings re-signed running back Ameer Abdullah on Friday to a one-year contract.
Abdullah, their primary kickoff returner last season, rushed 23 times for 115 yards and caught 15 passes for 88 yards in 2019. He returned 13 kickoffs for a 25-yard average.
Abdullah, 26, will be back for a third season with the Vikings and sixth in the NFL. He was picked up on waivers from Detroit midway through the 2018 season and then re-signed last year on a one-year deal.
The Vikings also officially announced the re-signing of center Brett Jones on Friday. The Pioneer Press reported Thursday that he had agreed to terms on a one-year deal for the veteran minimum of $910,000.
Minnesota has four unsigned free agents left, including defensive end Everson Griffen, who has announced he won’t return. Others remaining are guard Dakota Dozier, linebacker Kentrell Brothers and punt returner Marcus Sherels, who could retire.
The Vikings are continuing in free agency to look at defensive backs. They have not brought in any new secondary players despite having released cornerback Xavier Rhodes and lost in free agency cornerbacks Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander and safeties Jayron Kearse and Andrew Sendejo.
A source said the Vikings have expressed interest in cornerback Darryl Roberts, a four-year veteran released by the New York Jets last Saturday. But the source said the Vikings had not made an offer and that other teams might be higher on his wish list. In a 2018 game for the Jets against Minnesota, Roberts had a career-high 11 tackles, including two for loss, and two passes defended.
Lions sign Ragland: The Detroit Lions have agreed to a contract with linebacker Reggie Ragland, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press on Friday because the deal had not been announced. Ragland started 32 games over the past three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Lions also reached a one-year agreement with linebacker Elijah Lee, according to a person with knowledge of the deal, speaking on condition of anonymity because it had not been announced.
Ragland was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the second round in 2016, but a knee injury in training camp cost the former Alabama player that entire season. The Bills traded him to Kansas City in 2017, and Ragland finally made his debut with the Chiefs.
Ragland played 14 games last season for the Super Bowl champion Chiefs, making seven starts. He had two sacks.
Detroit has overhauled its defense this offseason, and the linebacking unit is no exception. The Lions previously cut Devon Kennard and added Jamie Collins.
Lee comes to Detroit from the other participant in last season’s Super Bowl, the San Francisco 49ers. He was drafted by Minnesota in the seventh round out of Kansas State in 2017, and the 49ers signed him off the Vikings’ practice squad.
Lee played in 38 games for the 49ers in three seasons, including six starts. He started one game last season.
