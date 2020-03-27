WDN briefs

A source said the Vikings have expressed interest in cornerback Darryl Roberts, a four-year veteran released by the New York Jets last Saturday. But the source said the Vikings had not made an offer and that other teams might be higher on his wish list. In a 2018 game for the Jets against Minnesota, Roberts had a career-high 11 tackles, including two for loss, and two passes defended.

Lions sign Ragland: The Detroit Lions have agreed to a contract with linebacker Reggie Ragland, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press on Friday because the deal had not been announced. Ragland started 32 games over the past three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Lions also reached a one-year agreement with linebacker Elijah Lee, according to a person with knowledge of the deal, speaking on condition of anonymity because it had not been announced.

Ragland was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the second round in 2016, but a knee injury in training camp cost the former Alabama player that entire season. The Bills traded him to Kansas City in 2017, and Ragland finally made his debut with the Chiefs.