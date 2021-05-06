WDN Briefs

“You have to use whoever made the last out, and that was Vaughn — not Abreu,” La Russa said. “Vaughn made the last out.”

When a reporter mentioned the exception involving the pitcher’s spot, he acknowledged he was not aware.

“I didn’t know that,” La Russa said. “We all thought that Liam was gonna be the runner and that’s how it went. We wanted a double switch to keep him in the game. If you look to Abreu, back to (Yoán) Moncada, so-forth, that’s not who you want to double-switch out of the game. I wasn’t aware that Abreu could have run. I thought it had to be the guy that made the last out — or that spot in the order.”

The White Sox had runners on first and third with one out. Leury García got thrown out trying to steal second and Billy Hamilton struck out. The Reds won it when Jesse Winker singled in the 10th inning.

La Russa had no second thoughts about attempting to steal, saying “the base was there to be stolen; we didn’t steal it.”

But had he realized Abreu could have started the inning on second base instead of Hendriks?

“If I had known that,” La Russa said. “I didn’t know that. I’ll check the rule. That was why guys on the bench came up and questioned me about Liam was gonna be the runner. I said, ‘Yeah, I know.’ So we didn’t know it.”

