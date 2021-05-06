WDN Briefs

MLB
Angels cut ties with Pujols
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Albert Pujols was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, abruptly ending the 41-year-old superstar slugger’s decade with his second major league team.
The Angels announced the move a day after Pujols wasn’t in their lineup for the slumping club’s fourth consecutive loss. He was in the final season of a 10-year, $240 million contract with Los Angeles.
Pujols is fifth in major league history with 667 career homers, and the first baseman is 13th in major league history with 3,253 hits. A 10-time All-Star and the oldest active player in the majors, he is batting .198 this season with five homers and 12 RBIs while playing in 24 of the Angels’ 29 games.
“The Angels organization proudly signed Albert Pujols in 2011, and are honored that he has worn an Angels jersey for nearly half of his Hall of Fame career,” Angels owner Arte Moreno said in a statement. “Albert’s historical accomplishments, both on and off the field, serve as an inspiration to athletes everywhere, and his actions define what it means to be a true superstar. Since his Rookie of the Year season in 2001, Albert and his wife Deidre have generously given their time and resources to countless charities throughout the world. We are thankful to the entire Pujols family.”
Pujols joined the Angels after 11 successful seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals. He won three NL MVP awards and two World Series rings in St. Louis while establishing himself as one of the greatest sluggers of his generation.
Moreno persuaded Pujols to leave for the West Coast with a lavish contract, but the Angels have not won a playoff game during the concurrent tenures of Pujols and three-time AL MVP Mike Trout at the heart of their lineup.
The Angels made only one postseason appearance in Pujols’ nine full seasons, winning the AL West title and promptly getting swept by Kansas City in 2014. The club is on skids of five straight losing seasons and six straight non-playoff campaigns since then.
Pujols’ achievements with Los Angeles have been mostly statistical, including the 500th and 600th homers and the 3,000th hit of his career.
Pujols is second in major league history with 2,112 RBIs since they became an official statistic, trailing only Hank Aaron. He is fifth in doubles (669), total bases (5,955) and extra-base hits (1,352) in major league annals.
La Russa’s extra-inning gaffe
stings Sox in loss at CincinnatiHall of Famer Tony La Russa developed a reputation as a master strategist while managing the Oakland A’s and St. Louis Cardinals to a total of three World Series championships.
His second tenure with the Chicago White Sox is off to a bumpy start. And a decision in Wednesday’s 1-0 loss at Cincinnati will only raise more doubts about whether he is the right person for the job.
La Russa acknowledged he was unaware of a rule that would have allowed him to use José Abreu as the automatic runner at second base rather than closer Liam Hendriks in the 10th inning.
“I’ll re-read that situation,” he said. “I’m guessing you know the rules there. Now, I know.”
The pandemic rule states the runner must be the batter preceding that inning’s leadoff hitter, but there is an exception if it would be the pitcher.
Abreu walked with one out in the ninth before Andrew Vaughn grounded into a double play. Michael Kopech struck out the first two batters in the bottom half before giving up a single and two walks — one intentional — to load the bases.
The White Sox then made a double switch. Jake Lamb went in to play left field in Vaughn’s place and took the pitcher’s spot in the order, with Hendriks taking over for Kopech and replacing Vaughn in the fifth spot.
Chicago got out of that jam, sending the game to extra innings. But when the 10th inning started, Hendriks was on second base when Abreu could have been there.
“You have to use whoever made the last out, and that was Vaughn — not Abreu,” La Russa said. “Vaughn made the last out.”
When a reporter mentioned the exception involving the pitcher’s spot, he acknowledged he was not aware.
“I didn’t know that,” La Russa said. “We all thought that Liam was gonna be the runner and that’s how it went. We wanted a double switch to keep him in the game. If you look to Abreu, back to (Yoán) Moncada, so-forth, that’s not who you want to double-switch out of the game. I wasn’t aware that Abreu could have run. I thought it had to be the guy that made the last out — or that spot in the order.”
The White Sox had runners on first and third with one out. Leury García got thrown out trying to steal second and Billy Hamilton struck out. The Reds won it when Jesse Winker singled in the 10th inning.
La Russa had no second thoughts about attempting to steal, saying “the base was there to be stolen; we didn’t steal it.”
But had he realized Abreu could have started the inning on second base instead of Hendriks?
“If I had known that,” La Russa said. “I didn’t know that. I’ll check the rule. That was why guys on the bench came up and questioned me about Liam was gonna be the runner. I said, ‘Yeah, I know.’ So we didn’t know it.”