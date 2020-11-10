WDN briefs

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
South Carolina tabbed No. 1
NEW YORK — Dawn Staley already has accomplished so much at South Carolina. Now she can add the first preseason No. 1 ranking in school history to the list of achievements.
The Gamecocks received 29 of the 30 first-place votes in The Associated Press preseason women’s Top 25 released Tuesday.
“It’s pretty cool to be the first to do things at a place, where you can feel the love for our team in this town,” said Staley, who has won a national championship and five SEC Tournament titles since coming to the school in 2008. “They’ve been along this journey with us and allowed us to do things like this.”
The Gamecocks, who had been second twice in the preseason poll, in 2014 and 2015, finished last season at No. 1 for the first time. Staley hopes that this year’s team will get a chance to compete for a national championship after last season’s NCAA Tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Following the Gamecocks at No. 2 was Stanford, which received the other first-place vote from the national media panel. It’s the Cardinal’s highest ranking in the preseason since the 2009 season when the team also was second.
“I’m proud of our team and they are coming to the gym and getting better,” Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said. “We have a long way to go, no doubt, but I’m very excited.”
UConn, Baylor and Louisville round out the top five. It is the 14th consecutive year that the Huskies were ranked in the top five in the preseason.
Mississippi State was sixth. Arizona was seventh, the first time since 2004 that the Wildcats have been ranked in the preseason poll. North Carolina State, UCLA and Oregon rounded out the top 10.
NFL
Bills fans raise funds for Allen
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills fans have rallied to support quarterback Josh Allen following his grandmother’s death by donating more than $200,000 to a Buffalo children’s hospital in her honor.
The Oishei Children’s Hospital announced the latest total on its Twitter account Tuesday, two days after coach Sean McDermott revealed the news of Patricia Allen’s death following Buffalo’s 44-34 win over Seattle. The donations come as the hospital celebrates its third anniversary at its downtown home.
A number of the donations have come in at $17 each in honor of the quarterback’s jersey number. Allen acknowledged the outpouring of support on Twitter, writing: “At a loss for words. Buffalo, I love you.”
Allen has been a big supporter of the hospital and has made regular trips to visit patients during his three seasons in Buffalo.
McDermott revealed that Allen elected to play Sunday after learning of his 80-year-old grandmother’s death the night before. Putting aside his grief, Allen finished 31 of 38 for 415 yards passing, matching a career high set earlier this season, and four touchdowns including one rushing to improve the AFC East-leading Bills’ record to 7-2.
Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said Allen didn’t show his emotions until after the game.
“When he came in off the field and into the locker room, he kind of fell into my arms a little bit,” Daboll said. “A lot of emotion there, particularly for him, but for me also. When you love somebody and something happens like that, it’s tough.”
NBA
Boston Celtics Hall of Famer Tommy Heinsohn dies at 86
BOSTON — Tommy Heinsohn, who as a Boston Celtics player, coach and broadcaster over more than 60 years was with the team for all 17 of its NBA championships, has died. He was 86.
“This is a devastating loss,” the team’s owners said in a statement Tuesday. “Tommy was the ultimate Celtic. For the past 18 years, our ownership group has relied hugely on Tommy’s advice and insights and have reveled in his hundreds of stories about Red Auerbach, Bill Russell, and how the Celtics became a dynasty. He will be remembered forever.”
A Holy Cross product who was a territorial draft pick by the Celtics in 1956, Heinsohn beat out teammate Russell for the NBA’s rookie of the year award that season and tallied 39 points with 23 rebounds in Game 7 of the NBA finals against the St. Louis Hawks.
It was the franchise’s first title — and the first of eight in nine years for Heinsohn and Russell. Heinsohn was the team’s leading scorer in four of the championship seasons.
Heinsohn retired in 1965 with totals of 12,194 points and 5,749 rebounds and remained with the team as a broadcaster. Celtics patriarch Auerbach tabbed him to be the coach in 1969, succeeding Russell.
Heinsohn was the NBA coach of the year in 1973, when the team won a then-record 68 games. The Celtics added championships in 1974 and ‘76. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a player in 1986 and as a coach in 2015.
Shortly after retiring as a coach in 1979, he rejoined the team’s broadcasts, where his unapologetic homerism has endeared him to Celtics fans ever since.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Bama, LSU postponed
The Alabama-LSU and Texas A&M-Tennessee football games, scheduled for Saturday, have been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Tigers and Aggies programs.
