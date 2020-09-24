WDN Briefs

NFL
Saints to allow family members Sun.
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints say they’ll admit about 750 family members of players, coaches and other staff to Sunday night’s game against Green Bay in the Superdome.
All of those attending the game, which will be otherwise held without fans, will sit along the sideline behind the Saints’ bench in what club is labeling a “strict test” of its health and safety protocols for future games.
The club says Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell have approved of the plan to test protocols being developed with local, state and national officials as well as health experts and Superdome management.
The Saints say protocols include health screenings, mobile ticketing, social distancing and the wearing of face masks for all attending.
The Superdome also is opening limited concession stands.
Pats owner Kraft cleared of charges: Florida prosecutors dropped a misdemeanor charge against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Thursday after courts blocked their use of video that allegedly shows him paying for massage parlor sex.
Court records show that the owner and manager of the Orchids of Asia Day Spa are still facing numerous felony charges related to running a house of prostitution.
The Florida 4th District Court of Appeal found last month that Jupiter police violated the rights of Kraft and the other customers when they secretly installed video cameras inside massage rooms at the spa in early 2019. The court then blocked use of the video footage at trial.
The recordings, which have not been made public, are the only known evidence the men paid for sex. Of the other 21 men charged, 14 cases were dropped Thursday and three were dropped earlier, court records show. Two men went through a diversion program, paying more than $5,000 in costs. One pleaded guilty last year and paid $323 in court costs.
Prosecutors decided this week not to appeal the 4th District decision to the Florida Supreme Court, saying a loss there could have “broader, negative implications” on future law enforcement investigations beyond the Kraft case.
Kraft’s attorneys have already filed a motion asking that the recordings be destroyed so they could never be released to the public. They said Kraft might be willing to pay the state’s costs if anyone challenges a destruction order.
Kraft, 79, could still face suspension or other punishment from the National Football League. The league did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment. The Patriots declined comment.
MLB
Gordon announces retirement
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon, whose rollercoaster career took him from near bust to All-Star and Gold Glove winner, will retire after the season.
He said during a Zoom news conference Thursday that the pandemic reinforced his feelings that he wants to spend more time with his family and “catch up on things I’ve missed my whole life.”
Gordon had signed a one-year deal to play with the Royals, and now he will do what so few have done in pro sports: end his career with the team where it began.
“It’s hard. I think any baseball player would say that,” said Gordon, who turns 37 in February. “You grow up playing this game, it’s a game you love, but you come to that day when you know it’s over — it’s hard.”
Gordon thought about retirement last year, when the Royals were hiring Mike Matheny to replace his longtime manager, Ned Yost, and the team appeared to be rebuilding. But with teammates such as Danny Duffy and Salvador Perez still in the clubhouse, Gordon decided to keep playing for a team he believes is on the cusp of winning.
That changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the game shut down, Gordon knew this would be the end.
“I feel like at the end of the day, I’m missing my kids and their activities more than I’m going to miss this,” he said. “It’s kind of bittersweet because this is hard for me to do. This is what I’ve done my whole life. but at the same time I’m excited to be around my family, be around my kids, and just catch up on things I’ve missed my whole life.”
Gordon was the second overall pick in the 2005 first-year player draft after a standout career at Nebraska, where he won the Golden Spikes Award as the best amateur in baseball. He made his big league debut two years later and, after a few years shuttling back and forth to the minors, moved from third base to the outfield and finally found success.
He wound up playing his entire 14-year career in Kansas City, joining George Brett and Frank White as position players with that much longevity with the franchise. He heads into a weekend four-game series against Detroit with the third-most walks (682), fourth-most homers (190), fifth-most doubles (357) and sixth-most games played (1,749) in club history.
The three-time All-Star also holds the dubious distinction of being the Royals’ career leader in getting hit by pitches.
“There’s always going to be ups and downs,” he said, “but that’s part of life. You have to keep looking forward.”
While he never quite hit with the kind of average the Royals hoped he would, Gordon did through sheer grit turn himself into one of the best defensive players in the game. He is the only outfielder to earn seven Gold Gloves in a nine-year span, a number that trails only White’s eight for the most in franchise history, and there are enough replays of him crashing into the outfield wall at Kauffman Stadium or throwing out a runner at the plate to run for hours.
Gordon won the first of three defensive player of the year awards in 2014, when he helped Kansas City return to the World Series for the first time since its 1985 championship. The Royals wound up losing to the Giants in a seven-game thriller, but they returned to the Fall Classic the following year and beat the Mets in five games to win the World Series.
