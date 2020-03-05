WDN briefs

HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS
G-E-T co-op to compete at state
The G-E-T co-op will return to the WIAA Division 2 gymnastics team state meet for the first time since 2009.
The current co-op — which includes G-E-T, Melrose-Mindoro and C-FC — has now qualified for the team meet seven times in its history. Another version of the co-op, which added Onalaska Luther and Whitehall, qualified for the Division 1 team meet in 2015 and 2016.
The G-E-T co-op won the River Falls sectional last weekend with 136.95 points, the fourth-best sectional score among qualifying teams.
The team will also send Abby Miller, Sophie White, Paris Lambert and Trista Thill to the individual state tournament, three of which qualified in the all-around.
Miller, a freshman, won the balance beam (8.9), finished second on the uneven bars (8.575), fifth in the vault (8.65) and tied for fifth in the floor exercise (9.1). She finished second in the all-around (35.225).
White, a junior, finished second on the balance beam (8.7) and fourth in the all-around (34.2), while Lambert, a sophomore, finished fourth on the vault (8.8) and tied for fifth in the all-around (34.15).
Thill, a freshman, tied for fifth on the beam (8.4).
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
R-P downed by Hayfield
ROCHESTER — Justin Ruberg finished with a team-best 21 points and 12 rebounds, but the Rushford-Peterson High School boys basketball team was unable to overcome a 13-point halftime deficit to fall to Hayfield 60-48 in a MSHSL Section 1A game Wednesday night at the Rochester Mayo Civic Auditorium.
Ruberg was 10 of 18 from the floor and also dished out three assists for the seventh-seeded Trojans (13-14). Luke O'Hare was the only other Trojan to finish in double figures scoring 12 while Grady Hengel added eight.
No. 2 Hayfield had four finish in double figures with Ethan Staathaug leading the way with 21.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Badgers hire Whitted as wide receivers coach
Alvis Whitted didn’t let a short stint with the Green Bay Packers sully his opinion on coaching receivers in the state of Wisconsin.
The University of Wisconsin football program announced it hired Whitted, a former NFL receiver and veteran college coach, as its wide receivers coach on Wednesday.
Whitted, who played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons and Oakland Raiders during his NFL career, replaces Ted Gilmore, who left UW for Michigan State last month.
Whitted played nine seasons in the NFL, appearing in 123 games, including 24 starts. He had 74 catches for 1,030 yards and six touchdowns in his pro career. The North Carolina State product was drafted in the seventh round by Jacksonville in the 1998 draft. Whitted played for the Raiders in their Super Bowl XXXVII loss to Tampa Bay.
A longtime special teams ace, Whitted returned kicks during his college and pro careers.
Whitted entered the college coaching field in 2010 when he joined the staff at NCAA Division III Millsaps College. He was a quality control coach at UCLA in 2011 before landing at Colorado State. He served as the Rams’ wide receivers coach for seven seasons before joining the Packers in 2019.
Green Bay played in the NFC Championship Game last season, but parted ways with Whitted in January.
Whitted coached two Biletnikoff Award finalists while with Colorado State, Michael Gallup and Rashard Higgins.
NBA
Knicks attendance vs Jazz lowest since '06
NEW YORK — Spike Lee isn’t the only fan who has decided to no-show Knicks games.
The Knicks drew their smallest home crowd in nearly 13 1/2 years Wednesday night, falling more than 3,200 below capacity in a 112-104 loss to the Utah Jazz.
The announced crowd was just 16,588, with noticeable patches of empty seats throughout an arena that lists 19,812 as its capacity for NBA games.
That means the arena was filled to about 84% capacity — leaving one in every six seats unsold.
Blame poor play, anger over Lee’s altercation or coronavirus concerns, but fans hadn’t stayed away from Madison Square Garden in such large numbers since Dec. 13, 2006 — more than 500 regular-season games ago — when the Knicks drew 15,895 for a victory over Atlanta early in Isiah Thomas’ first season as coach.
What was once one of the toughest tickets in town is no longer the case as the Knicks (19-43) finish out their seventh straight year out of the playoffs. Attendance is on track to drop for the fourth straight season.