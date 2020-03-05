WDN briefs

HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS

G-E-T co-op to compete at state

The G-E-T co-op will return to the WIAA Division 2 gymnastics team state meet for the first time since 2009.

The current co-op — which includes G-E-T, Melrose-Mindoro and C-FC — has now qualified for the team meet seven times in its history. Another version of the co-op, which added Onalaska Luther and Whitehall, qualified for the Division 1 team meet in 2015 and 2016.

The G-E-T co-op won the River Falls sectional last weekend with 136.95 points, the fourth-best sectional score among qualifying teams.

The team will also send Abby Miller, Sophie White, Paris Lambert and Trista Thill to the individual state tournament, three of which qualified in the all-around.

Miller, a freshman, won the balance beam (8.9), finished second on the uneven bars (8.575), fifth in the vault (8.65) and tied for fifth in the floor exercise (9.1). She finished second in the all-around (35.225).

White, a junior, finished second on the balance beam (8.7) and fourth in the all-around (34.2), while Lambert, a sophomore, finished fourth on the vault (8.8) and tied for fifth in the all-around (34.15).