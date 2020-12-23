WDN briefs

All the games will be played in two-game series, college style, although most series will have a day in between.

After four road games to open the season — the longest trip to start a season in team history — the Wild will play San Jose in the home opener at Xcel Energy on Jan. 22.

Game times and broadcast information will be announced later.

For the 2020-21 season, teams have been reorganized into four divisions and will play only the teams in their division. The Wild is in the West and will face off against Anaheim, Arizona, Colorado, Los Angeles, San Jose, St. Louis and Vegas. Each team will play every other team eight times.

The top four teams in each division will advance to the playoffs, which will be a traditional best-of-seven, four-round competition. After two rounds, the remaining team in each division will move on to the semifinals.

The NHL regular season runs from Jan. 13 until May 8.

COLLEGE SWIMMING

Judge halts dropping of Iowa’s women’s swim team

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A federal judge says she will grant an injunction to stop the University of Iowa from dropping women’s swimming for the 2021-2022 school year.