WDN briefs

PREP ROUNDUP
Titans wrestling completes comeback in Tomah clash
MELROSE — The Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T wrestling team won five matches by pin — including the last three — to take care of Tomah in a nonconference clash on Tuesday night.
Tomah took a 31-26 lead when Thor Lass recorded a pin against Justice Valler at 182, but the Titans responded with three pins to close out the dual.
River Rommel (195), Trevor Daffinson (220) and Justin Gappa (285) all finished their opponents in the first period to give the Titans the victory.
Coulee
Westby 54, Arcadia 30
WESTBY — All seven matches wrestled ended in with pins.
The Norsemen won five of those, with Dominick Hansen (145), Ian Brown (152), Garrett Vatland (160), Lukas Hanson (182) and Dylan Nottestad (220) winning those matches for Westby.
Ivan Aguilar (126) and Jack Ziegeweid (285) won by pin for the Raiders.
NHL
Wild open up season Jan. 14
The Wild will be back in action on Jan. 14 at Los Angeles, kicking off an abbreviated 56-game schedule that’ll feature realigned divisions and division-only games through the regular season and start of the playoffs.
All the games will be played in two-game series, college style, although most series will have a day in between.
After four road games to open the season — the longest trip to start a season in team history — the Wild will play San Jose in the home opener at Xcel Energy on Jan. 22.
Game times and broadcast information will be announced later.
For the 2020-21 season, teams have been reorganized into four divisions and will play only the teams in their division. The Wild is in the West and will face off against Anaheim, Arizona, Colorado, Los Angeles, San Jose, St. Louis and Vegas. Each team will play every other team eight times.
The top four teams in each division will advance to the playoffs, which will be a traditional best-of-seven, four-round competition. After two rounds, the remaining team in each division will move on to the semifinals.
The NHL regular season runs from Jan. 13 until May 8.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
Judge halts dropping of Iowa’s women’s swim team
IOWA CITY, Iowa — A federal judge says she will grant an injunction to stop the University of Iowa from dropping women’s swimming for the 2021-2022 school year.
U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose announced the decision Tuesday at the end of a two-day hearing on a Title IX complaint filed by four female swimmers, the Iowa City Press-Citizen reported.
The lawsuit said the university is exacerbating the situation by dropping women’s swimming and diving teams when it already offers fewer opportunities for women than men.
The university responded by denying it is violating Title IX, which requires colleges and universities to offer equal educational opportunities. University leaders said the cuts are needed to help balance an estimated athletic department budget deficit of up to $65 million due to lost ticket sales and other revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Attorneys for the swimmers said the preliminary injunction was necessary because the team will suffer irreparable harm if the university is allowed to move forward with its plan to drop the team before the case is resolved. Four of the swim team’s six coaches and 15 of the 35 swimmers have already left or plan to do so.
The judge called it “a very difficult case” but said the balance of harms and the public interest weigh in favor of granting the injunction.
The lawsuit filed in September also seeks to create additional sports for women.
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta announced in August that the university would cut men’s gymnastics, men’s tennis and men’s swimming, in addition to the women’s swimming and diving teams. The cuts affected 64 male and 38 female athletes.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Arizona hires Patriots’ assistant
Arizona is hiring New England Patriots assistant Jedd Fisch as its head coach, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Fisch is filling the vacancy created when Arizona fired Kevin Sumlin earlier this month after the Wildcats finished the season winless, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the school was still preparing an official announcement. ESPN first reported that Arizona was hiring Fisch.
The 44-year-old Fisch arrives in the desert after bouncing between college football and the NFL.
Fisch was hired as New England’s quarterbacks coach under Bill Belichick earlier this year after two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams as senior offensive assistant and assistant offensive coordinator. He previously served as offensive coordinator at Jacksonville and served as an assistant with Seattle, Denver, Baltimore and Houston.
Fisch spent the 2017 season as UCLA’s offensive coordinator and served as interim coach the final two games after Jim Mora was fired. He also served as the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks/wide receivers coach under Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and had offensive coordinator stints with Miami and Minnesota.
A New Jersey native, Fisch did not play football in high school or college, but he landed a spot as a graduate assistant at Florida by leaving notes on the windshield of coach Steve Spurrier’s car.
Fisch takes over an Arizona program in disarray.
The Wildcats never really got on track under Sumlin, winning five games in his first season and watching the win total drop each subsequent season.
Arizona ended the 2019 season on a seven-game losing streak and went 0-5 this year, capped by allowing the most points in the 121-history of the Territorial Cup in a 70-7 loss to rival Arizona State. Sumlin was fired the next day after going 9-20 in three seasons.