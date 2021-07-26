WDN BRIEFS

LOCAL
Fall sports meeting set for Aug. 2
Winona Area Public School students in Grades 7-12 looking to play athletics in the fall are required, along with their parents, to attend the 2021-22 Fall Parent Athlete Coach (PAC) meeting.
This year’s meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2 in the Winona Senior High School gymnasium, 901 Gilmore Ave. Individual team meetings will be held following the general meeting.
Registration for fall sports is now open at https://bit.ly/winhawks_register.
A staff member will be available at the meeting to assist families with registration if needed.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Son of Gophers’ coach dies in car accident
Mack Motzko, the 20-year-old son of Gophers men’s hockey coach Bob Motzko, died of injuries suffered in a car crash Saturday night in Orono that also killed another passenger.
“We are devastated for Bob, Shelley, their family and all involved,” athletic director Mark Coyle said in a statement released by the University of Minnesota on Sunday. “This is an unimaginable tragedy, and we will do everything we can to support those affected. We ask for privacy for the families as they mourn the loss of loved ones.”
Sunday night, Bob Motzko posted a message on Twitter: “Our hearts are shattered by the loss of our Mack. No bigger heart or young man loved than this kid. Thanks to all who have reached out. He is my hero!”
Orono police shared few details of the crash, which is under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol. Police said in a news release Sunday that “alcohol and speed appear to be contributing factors.”
The Long Lake Fire Department and Orono police responded to single-vehicle crash at 11:23 p.m. Saturday near 3120 North Shore Drive.
“The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and left the roadway. The vehicle struck several trees,” the release said.
A 51-year-old man who was driving and Motzko, who was in the back seat, were taken to North Memorial Health Hospital, where Motzko later died. The driver suffered critical injuries. A 24-year-old man in the front passenger seat died at the scene. The identities of the other two men were not immediately released.
Sunday morning, family members of the victims arrived at the site, where officials had reconstructed the crash.
Along the eastbound shoulder, yellow paint marked a stretch of about 21 feet from the point where the vehicle left the road until it crashed into the trees at the end of a driveway. Tire marks were shown on the grass, at one point crossing over a storm water manhole just a few feet from crash site.
Several people came to pay their respects at the area, which was covered in car debris and branches scattered in the ditch.
Motzko graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 2020 and spent the 2018-19 school year at Minnetonka after his father was hired as Gophers coach. He returned to Cathedral as a senior. In the 2020-21 season, he played 14 games for the Sioux Falls Stampede of the United States Hockey League, scoring two goals, and 25 games for the New Mexico Ice Wolves of the North American Hockey League, collecting four goals and four assists.
NFL
Vikings wrap up draft class signingsEAGAN, Minn. — The Vikings wrapped up signing their 2021 draft class on Monday.
The team signed a trio of third-round picks — linebacker Chazz Surratt, guard Wyatt Davis and defensive end Patrick Jones II — in time for them to be on the field for Wednesday’s first day of training camp at the TCO Performance Center. The Vikings previously had signed the other eight of their 11 picks from the April 29-May 1 draft.
Also Monday, the Vikings waived rookie defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman, their sixth-round pick out of Pittsburgh, due to a non-football injury designation following him being shot four times June 21 in his native Washington D.C.
However, the plan is to place Twyman on the reserve non-football injury list after he clears waivers, which is expected.
The move on Twyman cleared a spot on Minnesota’s 90-man roster for free-agent receiver Dede Westbrook, who signed a one-year deal Sunday and had his contract turned in Monday to the NFL. Westbrook, who wore No. 12 the past four years for Jacksonville, was assigned No. 89.
Surratt, taken with the No. 78 pick in the third round out of North Carolina, signed a four-year, $5.015 million contract, which includes a $1.007 million signing bonus. He will count $911,836 on the 2021 salary cap.
Davis, selected with the No. 86 pick in the third round from Ohio State, got a four-year, $4.884 million contract, which includes a $912,216 signing bonus. He will count $888,054 against the salary cap.
Jones, taken with the No. 90 pick in the third round from Pittsburgh, received a four-year, $4.87 million contract, which includes $901,892 signing bonus. He will count $885,473 on the cap.
All three players reported to training camp on Sunday along with other rookies and some select players.
In making the move on Twyman, the Vikings are looking to do what they did last summer with linebacker Cameron Smith, who had a heart ailment that required surgery. They waived him with a non-football illness designation and then placed him on the reserve non-football illness list after he cleared waivers.
The Vikings and Twyman’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, have said they expect Twyman to make a full recovery from his injuries. Rosenhaus told the Pioneer Press last Friday that the agent is “hopeful (Twyman) will be able to play this season,” but he didn’t give a timetable.