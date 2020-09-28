WDN briefs

DISTANCE RUNNING
Local runners win relay marathon
CABLE, Wis. — Four area marathon runners teamed up on Sunday to deliver a race they surely will never forget.
Winona’s Dave Gilmer and Garrett Ping combined with La Crescent’s Jens Brabbit and La Crosse’s Alec Fitzsimmons to win the American Birkebeiner 4-person Ultra-Relay Marathon on Sunday in Cable, Wis.
The quartet ran a combined 62 miles in seven hours, seven minutes and 42.88 seconds to win the ultra relay division out of six teams.
The group had redemption on their minds after last year when they were winning before taking a wrong turn on the second to last leg of the race. This year, they had no issues and although the race looked a bit different than in years past, it was still a great event.
“The coolest thing is they put on an event in a safe way, using masks, spread out start times, so that it was safe and they pulled it off very well,” Ping said via text message.
Since 1973, the American Birkebeiner Foundation has made it their mission to support healthy and active lifestyles among people of all ages and abilities, offering and promoting cross country skiing, biking, hiking and running on the 100 kilometer Birkie Trail system in Hayward, Wis. A system they maintain themselves year round while hosting the largest cross-country ski race in North America in the American Birkebeiner.
NFL
Foles to start for Bears
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy has confirmed Nick Foles will start at quarterback Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.
Nagy on Monday made the announcement after hedging Sunday following the Bears’ 30-26 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Foles had come on in relief of an ineffective Mitchell Trubisky following Blidi Wreh-Wilson’s interception in the third quarter.
“He’s our starter moving forward,” Nagy said of Foles.
In the fourth quarter, Foles threw three touchdown passes including a 28-yard TD against the blitz to Anthony Miller for the winning points with just under two minutes remaining.
Trubisky has started for the Bears since the fifth game of the 2017 season after being the team’s No. 1 draft pick, the second pick overall that year.
Trubisky had completed 13 of 22 for 128 yards with a touchdown Sunday before the interception by Wreh-Wilson set up a field goal for a 26-10 Atlanta lead.
Foles threw a 3-yard TD pass to Jimmy Graham and a 37-yard TD strike to Allen Robinson before the game-winning TD.
The Bears had rallied earlier in the season opener against the Lions in a similar way, overcoming a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter with Trubisky at quarterback.
INJURED SEAHAWKS COULD RETURN SOON: Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said running back Chris Carson, safety Jamal Adams and guard Damien Lewis could bounce back quickly from injuries suffered in Sunday’s victory over Dallas.
Speaking on his radio show on KIRO-AM on Monday, Carroll said all the injuries suffered against the Cowboys were relatively minor. Carroll said Carson, Adams, Lewis and rookie linebacker Jordyn Brooks underwent MRIs on Sunday night and had what he termed “first-degree” injuries.
Carroll was most upset about the injury to Carson, who was hurt on a tackle by Dallas defensive lineman Trysten Hill. Carson was already down, but Hill continued to roll Carson’s legs and bent his knee awkwardly.
Carroll said they need to see how Carson responds to know if he’ll be able to play Sunday at Miami.
Adams left the game in the fourth quarter with a groin strain and Carroll said it was “really bothering him.”
Lewis suffered a sprained ankle in the first quarter and Carroll said there was a chance he could return against the Dolphins. Brooks also suffered a knee sprain that ended his first NFL start early. The first-round pick played just 14 snaps.
MLB
Angels fire GM Eppler
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels fired general manager Billy Eppler on Sunday after the long-struggling franchise finished its fifth consecutive losing season under his watch.
Eppler was under contract for one more year with the Angels in an extension he signed in July with no public announcement, but team president John Carpino said the franchise will seek new baseball leadership after missing the playoffs for a sixth straight year.
The Angels have endured a historically bad half-decade during Eppler’s tenure despite many positive moves made by the former New York Yankees executive, all while dealing with the spending whims of owner Arte Moreno.
But Eppler was dismissed when the Angels couldn’t even make the eight-team AL playoff field this month. Los Angeles finished 26-34 in the pandemic-shortened season with a star-studded roster including three-time AL MVP Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon, three-time NL MVP Albert Pujols and Shohei Ohtani playing for manager Joe Maddon.
“Billy and I really, I thought, were great together,” Maddon said after the Angels ended their season with a 5-0 loss to the Dodgers. “From the moment I met him, I thought to myself, ‘This is a straight-up guy. Absolutely straight-up.’ One of the most honest people I’ve met in this industry. Great talent evaluator.”
“I’m certain he’s going to land firmly on his feet, but our friendship will endure, he and I. I really enjoyed our time together, and I told him so,” he said.
Eppler’s Angels went 332-376 (.469) under three managers with a rotating cast of supporting players around Trout and Pujols. They’ve endured five straight losing seasons for the first time since 1977, and their winning percentage over the past two seasons is the Halos’ worst two-year run since 1992-93.
Eppler didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.
TENNIS
Serena wins opener in Paris
PARIS — Serena Williams went from a 72-minute struggle of a first set that required a tiebreaker to resolve in her first-round match at the French Open to a lopsided second set in which she did not drop a game.
“I just need to play with more confidence,” Williams said, by way of explanation for how her 7-6 (2), 6-0 victory over 102nd-ranked Kristie Ahn unfolded Monday, “like I’m Serena.”
Well, yes, she was more herself for the latter half of the contest, which by the end really wasn’t much of a contest.
And this is how Ahn described the sensation of being across the net from that version of Williams, the one where she is at her very best.
“It feels like you’re trying to push a runaway train in the opposite direction,” Ahn said. “It’s very difficult to try and stop, to stop her momentum when she’s going, when she’s feeling it.”
Imagine Ahn’s (bad) luck of the draw: She is the first player to face Williams in the first round at two consecutive Grand Slam tournaments, having also lost their matchup at the U.S. Open.
“I mean, I laughed,” Ahn said. “I mean, what are the odds?”
They were followed onto Court Philippe Chartier by 12-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal.
The man Nadal beat in the last two finals, Dominic Thiem, won his first match since winning the U.S. Open, advancing to the second round with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 victory over 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic.
This, too, was a recent rematch from New York.
Thiem will next face American qualifier Jack Sock, who beat Reilly Opelka 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 and was one of six men from the U.S. to get to the second round; only one did a year ago in Paris.
Among the key results on Day 2 of a chilly, pandemic-postponed French Open were losses by 2019 runner-up Marketa Vondrousova, who was beaten 6-1, 6-2 by Polish teengarr Iga Swiatek; 2017 U.S. Open finalist and 2018 French Open semifinalist Madison Keys; and men’s seeds No. 14 Fabio Fognini and No. 19 Felix Auger-Aliassime.
Williams now gets another rematch, facing Tsvetana Pironkova, the player the 39-year-old American beat in the quarterfinals in New York earlier this month.
“It’s always exciting to face her,” Pironkova said.
Williams has won three of her professional-era record 23 Grand Slam singles titles in Paris; add one more and she’ll equal Margaret Court’s all-era mark.
She keeps coming close: Williams has made it to the final at four of the past eight major tournaments, losing each time. At the U.S. Open, she exited in the semifinals against Victoria Azarenka, slowed a bit down the stretch after hurting her left Achilles tendon.
Williams wore a strip of black athletic tape on the lower portion of that leg Monday. Asked after the match what she’s done to take care of herself, she replied: “A ton of prayer.”
