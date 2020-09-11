WDN briefs

COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Minnesota to cut three sports
Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle warned back in April the coronavirus pandemic could cause his department to lose $75 million. A month later, he acknowledged cutting sports was one of many options “on the table” for dealing with that revenue plummet.
On Thursday, those forewarnings came to fruition. Sources confirmed the Gophers will cut three sports: men’s gymnastics, men’s track and field and men’s tennis.
The Big Ten Conference canceled all fall sports Aug. 11, meaning the Gophers and others would be without its biggest revenue-generator, football. No ticket sales or even TV money from that season proved to be the final straw for the athletics department, which already dealt with canceled winter and spring sports last season.
The Gophers are not alone in their financial struggles or their solutions for it. Iowa announced on Aug. 21 it would cut men’s gymnastics, men’s tennis and men’s and women’s swimming and diving.
The elimination of men’s gymnastics by the Gophers and Iowa leaves only 13 programs in men’s college gymnastics. The Gophers are scheduled to host the 2021 NCAA championships April 16-17 at Maturi Pavilion.
Viking to recognize Floyd’s family
The Vikings announced they will recognize the family of George Floyd and wear custom t-shirts with the names of 200 individuals who have been killed by acts of racism or police brutality during Sunday’s pregame efforts to bring awareness to social justice issues.
The shirts will be worn throughout pregame warmups at U.S. Bank Stadium. The 200 names will be on the back of the shirts. The front will read “Be the Change.” Players may also wear NFLPA- and player-created Nike warmup t-shirts with the phrase, “An injustice to one is an injustice to all of US.”
The Vikings also will be part of league-wide efforts that include:
–End Zones marked with the messages, “It takes All of Us” and “End Racism.”
Player and coach options to wear their personal choice of helmet decals and hat patches with social justice-related messages or the name of a victim of systemic racism.
– At the conclusion of player warmups, a pre-recorded musical performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by James Weldon Johnson will accompany a video showcasing the social justice work that NFL clubs and players are doing to make an impact in the community.
Sunday’s National Anthem will be a pre-recorded rendition by the Twin Cities group Sounds of Blackness.
Following the performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the Vikings will recognize the family of George Floyd, who was killed by Minneapolis police on Memorial Day.
Floyd’s family will be inside U.S. Bank Stadium.
Billy Turner listed as doubtful Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Billy Turner didn’t practice Friday due to a knee injury and is considered doubtful for the season opener at Minnesota.
Turner, who started all 16 games for Green Bay at right guard last season, had been listed as the first-team right tackle on the depth chart for Sunday’s game as the Packers seek a replacement for Bryan Bulaga. After spending most of the last decade as Green Bay’s main right tackle, Bulaga signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in March.
Turner had practiced on a limited basis Thursday. He didn’t practice Wednesday.
The Packers’ second-team right tackle on the depth chart is Rick Wagner, who signed with Green Bay in March after getting released by Detroit. Wagner has spent the last six seasons as a starting right tackle with Baltimore (2014-16) and Detroit (2017-19).
Although he missed some training camp practices with an arm injury, Wagner has since returned and isn’t included on this week’s injury report.
“Anytime you’re not out on the grass and not getting those meaningful reps, it does set you back,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday. “But Rick’s a pro, we’ve got a lot of confidence in him, he’s started a lot of games in this league and he’s done it at a high level. So it’s more or less one of those things that we’re again trying to find the best five to go out there and compete against a very good Minnesota Vikings defense.”
Another possibility could involve moving Elgton Jenkins from left guard to right tackle. Jenkins, a 2019 second-round pick from Mississippi State, made starts at center, left tackle, right tackle and left guard during his college career.
Defensive lineman Montravius Adams also is listed as doubtful. Adams has a toe injury and has practiced on a limited basis each of the last three days. Safety Raven Greene is questionable with a quadriceps injury and also has been a limited practice participant the last three days.
Linebacker Oren Burks practiced fully for a second straight day Friday after being limited Wednesday with a groin injury. Linebacker Randy Ramsey has been ruled out for Sunday’s game due to a groin injury.
Viewership down for season openerAn estimated 19.3 million fans turned on NBC to watch the NFL’s season kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans, or 13 percent fewer viewers than 2019’s opening game.
The Nielsen company said last year’s matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears was seen by 22.2 million people.
NBC touted it as the “most-watched sporting event since the Super Bowl.” That’s true, although because of COVID-19, there were several months without any live sports on TV. Thursday represented the first day that every major professional sport had games on the same day.
NBC said there was a bump in live streaming of the game. With online added in, viewership was down 11 percent from last year.
Even with a middling Nielsen report from opening night, the return of football is a huge relief for broadcast television networks. The most-watched TV show last week, “60 Minutes,” reached 6.5 million viewers.
