WDN briefs

“Anytime you’re not out on the grass and not getting those meaningful reps, it does set you back,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday. “But Rick’s a pro, we’ve got a lot of confidence in him, he’s started a lot of games in this league and he’s done it at a high level. So it’s more or less one of those things that we’re again trying to find the best five to go out there and compete against a very good Minnesota Vikings defense.”

Another possibility could involve moving Elgton Jenkins from left guard to right tackle. Jenkins, a 2019 second-round pick from Mississippi State, made starts at center, left tackle, right tackle and left guard during his college career.

Defensive lineman Montravius Adams also is listed as doubtful. Adams has a toe injury and has practiced on a limited basis each of the last three days. Safety Raven Greene is questionable with a quadriceps injury and also has been a limited practice participant the last three days.

Linebacker Oren Burks practiced fully for a second straight day Friday after being limited Wednesday with a groin injury. Linebacker Randy Ramsey has been ruled out for Sunday’s game due to a groin injury.