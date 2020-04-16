WDN briefs

For school leaders wondering when the governor will make a decision, league executive director Erich Martens offered this:

‘’We don’t have a timeline for when that is. We’re hopeful that it’s not going to be maybe as late as what we’ve seen in the past. Typically, it’s been a Wednesday before the end of a period when the announcement has been made. I know folks are craving something that they can hold onto and plan around. We’ll continue to ask for that declaration when we can get it.”

Martens expects the governor’s next decision to determine the fate of spring sports.

“It is unlikely, I would say, that we’re going to have something that’s going to come later than maybe a middle of May determination for reopening any doors,” Martens said. “If there is a declaration, and I don’t know that there is or isn’t one coming, my sense is that it would be for the remainder of the school year. We have to remain ready and responsive when or if we see what that information is.”

The last tournaments are currently scheduled to end on June 13. Martens said, “There has not been a lot of energy or support to extend” the spring season past July 1.