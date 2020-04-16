WDN briefs

HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS
Minnesota still considering spring sports season
Minnesota State High School League leadership brought some national perspective to the state of spring activities during a Thursday video conference call.
“Thirty state associations around the country look like we do,” associate director Bob Madison told the more than 200 call participants. “They are currently in suspended mode or postponement mode, while 21 state associations have said, ‘There is no spring season.’ ”
The tally of 51 includes the 50 states and the District of Columbia State Athletic Association.
Thursday marked almost four full weeks since Minnesota’s spring activities were suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The league remains hopeful about resuming the season while acknowledging the growing logistical challenges.
On Wednesday, the league received notification from University of Minnesota that “all facilities are closed for non-curricular use” in May and June. That would rule out hosting state tournament contests at Siebert Field, which has hosted Class 3A baseball quarterfinals and semifinals, or the Baseline Tennis Center for the boys’ tennis tournament.
Spring sports are on hold in accordance with Gov. Tim Walz’s school closures until May 4. As for when the spring season could resume, Madison said, “If the governor were to tell us that schools can be used and accessed by students to participate in activities, and we got started on May 5, we could start participating, currently, in the area of May 15 or 16.”
For school leaders wondering when the governor will make a decision, league executive director Erich Martens offered this:
‘’We don’t have a timeline for when that is. We’re hopeful that it’s not going to be maybe as late as what we’ve seen in the past. Typically, it’s been a Wednesday before the end of a period when the announcement has been made. I know folks are craving something that they can hold onto and plan around. We’ll continue to ask for that declaration when we can get it.”
Martens expects the governor’s next decision to determine the fate of spring sports.
“It is unlikely, I would say, that we’re going to have something that’s going to come later than maybe a middle of May determination for reopening any doors,” Martens said. “If there is a declaration, and I don’t know that there is or isn’t one coming, my sense is that it would be for the remainder of the school year. We have to remain ready and responsive when or if we see what that information is.”
The last tournaments are currently scheduled to end on June 13. Martens said, “There has not been a lot of energy or support to extend” the spring season past July 1.
“It seems like there’s a number of indicators that would say that’s probably the end of a potential season,” Martens said.
Thursday’s conference call was the second installment of the league’s L.E.A.D. Network, which stands for leadership, education, administration and development. The network plans to provide weekly outreach while all Minnesota schools remain closed.
Wisconsin to make decision next week: The WIAA has yet to cancel the spring sports season despite Gov. Tony Evers move Thursday to close all public and private schools for the remainder of the school year and to extend the statewide “safer at home” order until May 26 in response to COVID-19.
But the organization “will discuss the membership’s options for the remainder of the spring sports seasons and for summertime regulations at its scheduled meeting on April 21,” according to a Thursday release from the WIAA.
“The executive staff has discussed the best and worst case scenarios with the possibility schools may close for the remainder of the school year,” the release stated. “Those will be reviewed with guidance from the Board of Control to determine the best course of action.”
Last week, the University of Wisconsin extended the cancellation of events on its campus through June 30, which eliminated the possibility of the WIAA hosting state tournaments at UW venues.The events affected by UW extending its cancellation of campus events are the individual and team boys tennis tournaments, the boys golf championship and the state softball tournament, which were to be held at Nielsen Tennis Stadium, University Ridge Golf Course and Goodman Diamond, respectively.
The WIAA had previously postponed “all athletic participation” in response to orders from Evers on March 13 and March 18 that had closed public and private schools through April 24. Evers new order closes public and private schools for the remainder of the school year.
NHL
Jordan Greenway to do virtual hockey marathon
Wild forward Jordan Greenway is participating in a 14-day livestreaming virtual hockey marathon to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts.
The fundraiser, Hockey2Help, started Wednesday and includes other NHLers like Mitch Marner, Mika Zibanejad and Alex Tuck. Iowa Wild forward J.T. Brown is also playing.
Throughout the 14 days, gamers will host streaming marathons and a 3-on-3 double elimination tournament that can be watched at Twitch.tv/Nasher. The action is benefiting Second Harvest in Canada and Volunteers of America, two organizations working to deliver essential services to seniors and the most vulnerable in communities across the U.S. and Canada.
Viewers who donate will have the chance to win prizes, hockey experiences and memorabilia.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Top 2021 recruit to skip college
Top recruit Jalen Green said Thursday that he is skipping college and has signed with the G League for next season, becoming the first player to take advantage of a new potential path to the NBA.
Green, a guard from Napa, California who was considered by some as the No. 1 overall recruit in this year’s high school class, will be eligible for the 2021 NBA draft and seems a strong candidate to be among the top picks.
“This is the best route to prepare myself,” Green said, making the announcement on Instagram.
Green’s signing is different from the program that was expected to allow top players the chance to use the G League as a bridge between high school and the NBA. No player ever signed under that 2018 initiative.
Green will play for a still-being-developed program, but not for any G League team or with affiliation with an NBA franchise. He, and any others who follow, will play under the G League umbrella, focusing on draft preparation, basketball readiness and life skills.
A person with knowledge of the situation said Green’s salary will “be significantly more” than the $125,000 contracts that the G League began offering as an option to select players in 2018. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the contract terms were not released publicly.
“He represents the next generation of NBA players, and we couldn’t be more excited to have him develop his professional skills in our league,” G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim said, adding that Green “will learn from an NBA-caliber coaching and player development staff.”
