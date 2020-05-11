WDN briefs

EPL
Premier League aims for June start
LONDON — The path to the Premier League resuming was eased Monday by the government saying elite sports will be allowed to resume in England in June if there is no new spike in coronavirus infections.
While spectators will not be allowed into stadiums for some time, the British government embracing the return of professional sports stands in contrast to rulings by French and Dutch authorities who have banned any events until September.
The announcement from Boris Johnson's administration came as Premier League clubs held a conference call about the logistics involved in restarting the competition amid divisions over a plan to use neutral venues for all games.
When the league was halted two months ago, Liverpool was 25 points clear with nine games remaining.
Now the national lockdown that was imposed in March and led to the shut down of sports is starting to be lifted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Step two of the government roadmap for easing the lockdown restrictions includes “permitting cultural and sporting events to take place behind closed-doors for broadcast, while avoiding the risk of large-scale social contact.”
“To aid planning,” the document added, “the government’s current aim is that the second step will be made no earlier than Monday 1 June, subject to these conditions being satisfied. ... Organizations should prepare accordingly.”
The Premier League and other sports organizers will now be waiting to hear when the government will allow the resumption of group training by athletes, even as social distancing regulations are maintained in wider society.
The challenge containing the coronavirus without a vaccine will mean sports will be staged without fans.
The government said permitting large crowds in stadiums again “may only be fully possible significantly later depending on the reduction in numbers of infections.”
NFL
Tua signs deal
MIAMI — Tua Tagovailoa signed a $30.275 million, four-year guaranteed contract with the Miami Dolphins, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday.
The contract includes a $19.6 million signing bonus, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Dolphins hadn't announced the deal.
Last month the Dolphins selected Tagovailoa with the fifth overall pick in the draft. They are optimistic he’ll recover fully from a hip injury that ended his Alabama career in mid-November and hoping he’ll become a franchise quarterback.
Tagovailoa says doctors have indicated he’s on schedule for a return in 2020. His No. 1 jersey is among the best-selling in the NFL since it was assigned to him last week.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA trimming evaluation tool
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA is streamlining its evaluation tool for selecting NCAA Tournament teams.
The five components of the NCAA Evaluation Tool will be trimmed to two for the 2020-21 season, according to a news release Monday.
The remaining factors include the Team Value Index, a result-based feature that rewards teams for beating quality opponents, and an adjusted net efficiency rating.
The adjusted efficiency rating is a team's net efficiency based upon strength of opponent and location for all games played. Strength of schedule also has been modernized to reflect a truer measure of how difficult it is to defeat opponents based upon a difficulty score for each game.
The NET will no longer include winning percentage, adjusted winning percentage or scoring margin,
The NCAA adopted the NET rankings in 2018 to replace the RPI for evaluating teams for the tournament.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!