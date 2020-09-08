WDN briefs

NFL
Vikings announce social justice initiatives
The Minnesota Vikings, through a $5 million commitment in June from the Wilf family, announced Tuesday the first steps toward distributing “nearly $1 million” toward social justice initiatives including voter education and registration, curriculum on racism and Black history, and law enforcement and criminal justice reform.
Meredith “Mimi” Kol-Balfour, a Minneapolis Southwest graduate, was also named the first recipient of a $5,000 George Floyd Legacy Scholarship established with a $125,000 endowment by the Vikings in June.
“The scholarship in memory of George Floyd was something that we talked about as a social justice group, as a committee to kind of honor him and help the next person in line,” linebacker Anthony Barr said.
The Vikings also announced a goal of “100% of the organization registered to vote in the November election,” following in-house educational sessions with team employees, players and coaches. The team says it’ll help provide personal protective equipment for polling workers throughout Minnesota and has set up voting information for fans on its website.
A partnership with RISE, a national nonprofit co-chaired by Dolphins owner Stephen Ross aimed at eliminating racial discrimination, will lead to “a series of Critical Conversation sessions” with Minnesota high school athletic programs.
The Vikings are doubling a partnership with Everfi’s 306 Black History courses to 24 schools, up from 12 schools, to “reach thousands of students.” The team is also “increasing investment and involvement” with juvenile detention centers in Hennepin and Ramsey counties, the Jeremiah Program, The Link, Page Education Foundation, and People Serving People. Continued work with All Square, a local nonprofit focused on the lives of former prisoners, will focus on the organization’s alumni fund which can go toward post-secondary education and professional pursuits.
Vikings co-owner Mark Wilf spoke with reporters Monday morning, saying he was unsure how Vikings players, who on Aug. 28 led by running back Ameer Abdullah called for the “proper” prosecution of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, would approach gamedays. The Vikings open the season on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“We’ve been consistent in supporting our players’ right to peacefully bring awareness to issues that are important to them,” Wilf said Monday. He also pointed to the work the team’s social justice committee has done over the past three years.
“This is not something that just happened given the horrible events of the past few months,” he said. “This is something we’ve been working with for many, many years, and we are going to continue to do.”
Browns sign Hunt to extension: Running back Kareem Hunt has agreed to a two-year, $13.25 million contract extension with the Cleveland Browns, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press.
Hunt, who served an eight-game NFL suspension last year after joining Cleveland as a free agent, is expected to sign the deal Tuesday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract isn’t finalized without the running back’s signature.
The contract includes $8.5 million guaranteed, the person said.
Cleveland took a chance when it signed Hunt last year after he had been suspended by the league for two violent off-field altercations, one in which he shoved and kicked a woman while he played for Kansas City.
Hunt, who is from the Cleveland area, led the NFL in rushing as a rookie with the Chiefs in 2017 when he gained 1,327 yards.
Cardinals extend Hopkins: The Cardinals have agreed to a two-year contract extension with star receiver DeAndre Hopkins that will keep the three-time All-Pro in Arizona through the 2024 season.
The team announced the deal on Tuesday but didn’t disclose terms. The NFL Network reported that the extension is worth $54.5 million over two years. The receiver is guaranteed $42.75 million.
The deal, which Hopkins negotiated himself, also has a no-trade clause and no-franchise tag clause.
The Cardinals landed the 6-foot-1, 212-pound Hopkins in a surprising trade with the Texans during the offseason, sending veteran running back David Johnson to Houston.
MLB
Brewers release Smoak
DETROIT — The Milwaukee Brewers released first baseman Justin Smoak on Tuesday after designating him for assignment last week.
Smoak hit .186 with five home runs and 15 RBI in 33 games for the Brewers. Milwaukee claimed first baseman Daniel Vogelbach off waivers last week. The Brewers entered Tuesday night’s game at Detroit trailing the final playoff spot in the National League by 1½ games.
NBA
Coaching staff allowed to bring guests
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — NBA coaches or other team staffers could have guests in the bubble later this month, with the league sharing final plans for such additions with teams on Tuesday.
Team staffs would be limited to a total of 10 guests, all of whom would have to begin a self-quarantining period at home immediately, then travel to Central Florida next week to begin another week of even stricter lockdown. Those guests could then enter the so-called bubble at Walt Disney World on Sept. 21, about a week before the scheduled start of the NBA Finals.
Coaches have been clamoring for this for some time. Some players were able to bring family into the bubble — following quarantines and other health certifications — starting on Aug. 31. NBA referees also had the option of bringing a guest into the bubble, though none did so.
“I’ve been involved in those conversations since May,” Boston coach Brad Stevens said. “We just found out this morning that we have 10 spots. I’ll share my own thoughts privately with the NBA and that’s all I’ll have to say about it.”
The league worked with Disney officials as well as health authorities to determine how many people could be safely allowed inside the so-called bubble. The restart began with 22 teams; by next week, only four will remain and the population drop allows room for family members and some others to enter the bubble.
Other coaches, such as Denver’s Michael Malone and Miami’s Erik Spoelstra, have spoken out publicly about their hope that the league would allow team staff to have the opportunity to bring family into the bubble. Not everyone felt it was such an important issue; Toronto’s Nick Nurse said earlier this week that he would not have brought his family to Disney if given the chance.
The 10-guest limit is per team, and no coach or staff member can bring more than four guests, the NBA said in a memo sent to teams Tuesday, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press. ESPN first reported on the contents of the memo.
All guests would have to follow the same protocols as others in the bubble, including daily coronavirus testing, required use of masks and other safety measures. The cost, $550 each day for each guest, would have to be covered by the team or individual staff member.
