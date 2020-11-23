WDN briefs

HIGH SCHOOL
C-FC well-represented on All-Dairyland teams
The Dairyland Conference released their All-Conference teams for the fall season and the Cochrane-Fountain City Pirates were well represented.
Four members of the Cochrane-Fountain City High School volleyball team were selected to the All-Dairyland team with Lindsey Peterson being named to the first team. Allison Murty, Lydia Engel and Emma Baures were named to the second team for the Pirates, who made it the sectional finals before falling to Osseo-Fairchild.
Three members of the football team earned All-Conference honors with Wyatt Seibel making the first team at wide receiver. Seibel caught 12 passes for 236 yards and four touchdowns in just five games for the Pirates (1-5). Offensive lineman Michael Bissen and inside linebacker Zach Foley were named to the second team.
The girls cross country team was also recognized as conference champions after a year that saw them qualify for the WIAA state meet for the first time since 2000 where they placed 10th.
Reese Ehrat, who placed fourth at the state meet, and Breilynn Halverson earned first-team honors after placing second and fifth, respectively at the conference meet on Oct. 12. Jordan Sweeno made the second team with a seventh-place finish.
On the boys side, Wesley Pronschinske, Damion Jilk and Karter Domine earned first-team honors by finishing first, second and fifth at the conference meet. Hale Madsen earned second-team honors by finishing sixth.
NFL
Burrow has torn ACL, MCL
Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow injured multiple ligaments in his left knee on Sunday, sources told ESPN.
An MRI showed Burrow tore his ACL and MCL and suffered other structural issues, sources said. Bengals coach Zac Taylor would not confirm the extent of the knee damage but said that Burrow will be out for the remainder of the 2020 season.
Taylor did not have a timetable for Burrow's expected surgery or a rough estimate for Burrow's return aside from some point during the 2021 season.
"He's been in great spirits," Taylor said Monday. "On the bus, on the plane, you know, in the facility today, he's responded as well as he could possibly do it and we've all noticed that."
In a tweet Sunday afternoon, Burrow said "See ya next year," suggesting his 2020 season was done. Cincinnati officially placed this year's top overall draft pick on injured reserve on Monday.
Knee injuries of this nature usually sideline players anywhere from nine to 12 months, though each player heals and rehabs differently. But Burrow's status for the start of next season is now in question. Taylor declined to clarify when asked if he believed Burrow will be ready for the start of the 2021 season.
Burrow was carted off the field in the third quarter of Sunday's 20-9 loss at Washington. Burrow suffered the injury after he was sandwiched by two Washington defenders who converged on him on a third-and-2 pass attempt.
MLB
Field of Dreams game rescheduled
NEW YORK — The Chicago White Sox will host the New York Yankees in the rescheduled Field of Dreams game at Dyersville, Iowa, on Aug. 12.
MLB said Monday the plan is tentative, contingent on the status of public health next summer.
The teams had been scheduled to play at the 8,000-capacity temporary ballpark next to the Field of Dreams movie site last Aug. 13. When the schedule was revamped because of the delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Yankees were replaced as the opponent by the St. Louis Cardinals, but the game was called off on Aug. 4 because of the pandemic.
The rescheduled game will be MLB's first in Iowa. The original schedule for 2021 had the Yankees playing a three-game series at the White Sox from Aug. 13-15.
Jed Hoyer gets new contract: Jed Hoyer has a new contract to go with his new position with the Chicago Cubs.
The team announced Monday it had agreed to a five-year deal with Hoyer that runs through the 2025 season. The 46-year-old Hoyer was promoted to president of baseball operations when Theo Epstein stepped down last week.
“My family and I believe he is going to be an incredible baseball operations president,” team chairman Tom Ricketts said in a statement, “and Cubs fans have one of the best in the business leading the team to continue our commitment to sustained success.”
Hoyer could end up shepherding the Cubs' roster through significant turnover. Ricketts has spoken about his desire to avoid paying baseball's luxury tax for big-spending clubs, and the team is still in the middle of expensive multiyear deals for outfielder Jason Heyward and starting pitchers Yu Darvish and Kyle Hendricks. Core players Javier Báez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber will all become free agents after next season.
Hoyer had served as the Cubs' general manager since Epstein took over the franchise. The pair worked together for 17 of the past 19 years in Boston and Chicago. The Red Sox won two World Series under Epstein, breaking an 86-year title drought.
