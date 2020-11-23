WDN briefs

On the boys side, Wesley Pronschinske, Damion Jilk and Karter Domine earned first-team honors by finishing first, second and fifth at the conference meet. Hale Madsen earned second-team honors by finishing sixth.

NFL

Burrow has torn ACL, MCL

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow injured multiple ligaments in his left knee on Sunday, sources told ESPN.

An MRI showed Burrow tore his ACL and MCL and suffered other structural issues, sources said. Bengals coach Zac Taylor would not confirm the extent of the knee damage but said that Burrow will be out for the remainder of the 2020 season.

Taylor did not have a timetable for Burrow's expected surgery or a rough estimate for Burrow's return aside from some point during the 2021 season.

"He's been in great spirits," Taylor said Monday. "On the bus, on the plane, you know, in the facility today, he's responded as well as he could possibly do it and we've all noticed that."

In a tweet Sunday afternoon, Burrow said "See ya next year," suggesting his 2020 season was done. Cincinnati officially placed this year's top overall draft pick on injured reserve on Monday.