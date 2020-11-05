WDN briefs

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Winhawks Thurs. night game canceled due to COVID-19
For the second time in three weeks, the Winona Senior High football team found out on game day that their scheduled game will not played. Thursday night at Faribault due to not having enough players available because of COVID-19 contract tracing.
On Thursday afternoon, the school tweeted that night’s game against Faribault had been canceled: “We are unable to to participate in tonight’s football game at Faribault. As a result, the game has been canceled.”
No makeup date has been announced.
Senior standouts Trent Langowski and Jack Thompson were forced to miss last Friday’s 39-20 loss to Rochester Century because of being exposed to a classmate that had tested positive. Close contact exposure calls for a two week quarantine period.
This marks the second time in the past three weeks, the Winhawks had to cancel a game on the day it was scheduled to be played. Their game on Oct. 23 against Albert Lea was canceled after a Tigers’ player had tested positive for COVID-19. But the Winhawks were able schedule Red Wing for the following day to fill in.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Gophers open season vs. Penn St.
The Big Ten on Thursday announced a partial men’s hockey schedule for the 2020-21 season, and the Gophers will open play with a home series against Penn State on Thursday, Nov. 19 and Friday, Nov. 20.
Minnesota, celebrating the 100th season of Gophers men’s hockey, will play eight games through Dec. 9, and none will be played on Saturdays.
The other dates for the Gophers in what the Big Ten labeled the first half of its 28-game season are:
Nov. 23-24 (Monday-Tuesday) vs. Ohio State
Dec. 3-4 (Thursday-Friday) at Michigan State
Dec. 8-9 (Tuesday-Wednesday) at Michigan
“We had to be patient, but we know we are playing hockey this month and that’s great news for our program,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko said in a statement. “I’d again like to thank the Big Ten and our leaders here at Minnesota for their diligence in getting us to this point. We’re going to be smart and safe in how we proceed, but we are very excited for the puck to drop, and we can’t wait to see the rest of the schedule as it gets finalized.”
For the start of the season, there will be no ticket sales at 3M Arena at Mariucci because Minnesota Department of Health guidelines specify that indoor venues must reduce capacity to no more than 250.
Big Ten hockey teams will follow the same medical protocols that were developed by the Big Ten Return to Competition Task Force and announced on Sept. 16, including daily antigen testing, enhanced cardiac screening and an enhanced data-driven approach when making decisions about practice and competition. Arizona State has agreed to adhere to the same testing protocols as the Big Ten and will play 28 games, all on the road, against Big Ten teams.
Game times and TV assignments, as well as the rest of the 2020-21 schedule and details regarding the Big Ten tournament will be announced later. The conference season opens Nov. 13 with Wisconsin at Notre Dame.
SPORTS MEDIA
ESPN announces layoffs
ESPN announced Thursday it is eliminating about 500 jobs worldwide, including about 300 through layoffs.
The cuts amount to about 10% of the employees at the sports network and are due largely to the impact of the pandemic on its business and the “tremendous disruption in how fans consume sports.”
In addition to the layoffs, the company is planning to leave about 200 vacant positions unfilled.
ESPN did not say how many of the job cuts would come at its Bristol, Connecticut, campus, but said they would not be concentrated in any one area. On-air talent, the vast majority having personal contracts, is not expected to be heavily affected. But some of those contracts could be allowed to expire.
The company said it has more than 5,000 employees, including about 4,000 in Bristol.
The Disney subsidiary has recently been moving toward more direct-to-consumer offerings, including its ESPN+, a streaming service that has grown to about 8.5 million subscribers.
The layoffs come three years after ESPN cut about 250 jobs, including journalists and on-air talent.
