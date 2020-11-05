WDN briefs

“We had to be patient, but we know we are playing hockey this month and that’s great news for our program,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko said in a statement. “I’d again like to thank the Big Ten and our leaders here at Minnesota for their diligence in getting us to this point. We’re going to be smart and safe in how we proceed, but we are very excited for the puck to drop, and we can’t wait to see the rest of the schedule as it gets finalized.”