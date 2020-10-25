WDN briefs

Coach Bill Belichick had said he took Newton out of the game, with the Patriots trailing by 27 points, to give second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham more experience. Belichick also said he’s “absolutely” sticking with Newton as his starter.

“For any type of competitor, do you feel embarrassed? Yeah,” Newton said Monday during the radio interview. “I don’t feel offended by what was done. I don’t feel offended having this type of conversation. I’m a realist.

Newton finished 9 of 15 for 98 yards with three interceptions, and he said after the game that he felt he was pressing too much. He explained what unfolded when Belichick pulled him from the game, saying he wasn’t surprised.

NHL

Stanley Cup visits children’s hospital

TAMPA BAY — Remy Heberlein’s grandmother joked he shouldn’t touch the Stanley Cup with chocolate on his hands.

The 3-year-old whose leukemia is in remission was sad he couldn’t touch hockey’s holy grail at all, but that didn’t stop his eyes from lighting up at the sight of it. He and older brother Charlie echoed their father in yelling “Go Bolts!” while waiting for their time with the Cup, which came after months of isolation and Remy’s recent round of steroids.