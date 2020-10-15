WDN briefs

Davidson was the second Atlanta player to be placed on the COVID 19/reserve list in-season. Rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell missed two games before returning for last week’s home loss to Carolina.

Protocols were increased at the Falcons’ practice Wednesday.

“We definitely had different meetings today, completely virtual,” quarterback Matt Ryan said after practice. “We were all in separate rooms and in our own space. Even in practice, (shields) on our helmets. I think we are doing everything we can to keep it at bay and do the best we can under the guidelines we’ve been given.”

The NFL is attempting to play a full schedule amid the pandemic without teams isolated in a bubble as other sports have done to protect players and staff from the virus. No games were affected through the first three weeks of the season, but the schedules of nine teams have since been disrupted.

Tennessee had the most serious outbreak with 24 positive tests, including 13 players.

The league said this week it will begin PCR testing for COVID-19 on game days beginning Sunday. The use of masks in walk-throughs is now mandatory, and only play-callers will be permitted to wear face shields in lieu of masks or gaiters on the sideline.