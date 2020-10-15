WDN briefs

NFL
ATL shuts down facility; game at Vikings still on
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons shut their facility Thursday following one new positive test for COVID-19. The team remains scheduled to play at Minnesota on Sunday.
Defensive tackle Marlon Davidson was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list this week, and the addition of a second unidentified person caused the Falcons to act out of caution. All team activity will be done virtually.
A team spokesman said the second person was not a player. The spokesman added that, barring any changes, the Falcons are expected to be back at their facility on Friday.
The Falcons’ decision to shut their facility follows outbreaks with the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots.
“This decision was made in consultation with the NFL and medical officials,” the team said in a statement. “The health and safety of our team is our highest priority.”
The Falcons (0-5) fired coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff last Sunday night, and Raheem Morris was named interim coach.
“Right now, in this new COVID world, there’s a lot of things that come up in that world every single day,” Morris said Tuesday. “You just have to deal with that all the time.”
Davidson was the second Atlanta player to be placed on the COVID 19/reserve list in-season. Rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell missed two games before returning for last week’s home loss to Carolina.
Protocols were increased at the Falcons’ practice Wednesday.
“We definitely had different meetings today, completely virtual,” quarterback Matt Ryan said after practice. “We were all in separate rooms and in our own space. Even in practice, (shields) on our helmets. I think we are doing everything we can to keep it at bay and do the best we can under the guidelines we’ve been given.”
The NFL is attempting to play a full schedule amid the pandemic without teams isolated in a bubble as other sports have done to protect players and staff from the virus. No games were affected through the first three weeks of the season, but the schedules of nine teams have since been disrupted.
Tennessee had the most serious outbreak with 24 positive tests, including 13 players.
The league said this week it will begin PCR testing for COVID-19 on game days beginning Sunday. The use of masks in walk-throughs is now mandatory, and only play-callers will be permitted to wear face shields in lieu of masks or gaiters on the sideline.
The updated protocols sent to teams Monday night also require anyone identified as a “high risk” close contact to be isolated and not permitted to return to the team’s facility for at least five days.
NBA
Clippers to tab Lue as next coach
A person with knowledge of the situation says Tyronn Lue has agreed to become the next coach of the Los Angeles Clippers.
Final terms were still being worked on, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press Thursday on condition of anonymity because no contract had been signed.
Lue will replace Doc Rivers, who had coached the Clippers for the last seven seasons. Lue was on Rivers’ staff this season when the Clippers wasted a 3-1 lead over Denver and lost in the Western Conference semifinals.
ESPN first reported the agreement between Lue and the Clippers, saying it was a five-year deal.
Lue went 128-83 in parts of four seasons as coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, taking over at the midpoint of the 2015-16 season and leading them to their first NBA title. He left the Cavs after six games of the 2018-19 season.
That 2016 title team had LeBron James — who just led the Los Angeles Lakers to the 2020 NBA title.
Lue also was a candidate for other jobs this offseason, including in Houston and New Orleans.
Rockets GM Morey steps down: Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is stepping down on his own accord, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the move hasn’t been announced. It was first reported by ESPN.
The Rockets have made the playoffs 10 times since Morey was hired in 2007, including the last eight seasons.
Morey was responsible for the blockbuster trade that brought James Harden to Houston from Oklahoma City. The Rockets reached the Western Conference finals twice under Morey but were unable to win their first championship since the team captured consecutive titles in 1994-95.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Cincinnati-Tulsa postponed
No. 8 Cincinnati’s game at Tulsa on Saturday has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests among Bearcats players.
The American Athletic Conference announced Thursday the game is being rescheduled for Dec. 5.
The number of players who have tested positive or have been quarantined through contact tracing has not been revealed by Cincinnati.
The school has not been making those numbers public throughout its testing of athletes.
Cincinnati is next scheduled to play Oct. 24 at No. 17 SMU.
Overall, it is the major college fifth game that had been slated to be played this week to be rescheduled, and the fourth since Sunday. The Southeastern Conference has called off two games, including LSU at No. 10 Florida, the first postponements in the league since it began Sept. 26.
The SEC was also rocked this week by the news that Alabama coach Nick Saban tested positive for the virus ahead of the second-ranked Crimson Tide’s showdown at home with No. 3 Georgia. Saban said Wednesday he did not have symptoms. He is unlikely to coach Saturday against Georgia.
The number of games involving FBS teams to be postponed and canceled since Aug. 26 is now 30.
