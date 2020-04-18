WDN briefs

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
4-star CB commits to Minnesota
The Gophers football program received a big-time commitment from Omaha cornerback Avante Dickerson for its 2021 class on Friday.
Dickerson is now the top-rated recruit for Minnesota next year, and he is the second-highest-rated pledge for Minnesota since 247sports started ranking recruits in the mid-2000s.
Dickerson — who is considered the best player in Nebraska and 93rd best in the nation, per 247sports — picked the Gophers over Nebraska, LSU, Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon and many others. At 6 feet and 165 pounds, he intercepted four passes while making dynamic plays at running back and receiver and leading Omaha West to the Class A state championship game during his junior season.
Dickerson said his top three schools were Nebraska, Ohio State and LSU, but that had shifted with more scholarship offers and changes to the Buckeyes coaching staff, according to the Lincoln Star Journal.
Dickerson took a virtual visit to Dinkytown at the end of March before making his decision Friday. “I’ll be committing to the University of Minnesota,” he wrote on Twitter.
With Dickerson and Steven Ortiz of Goodyear, Ariz., Minnesota now has two four-star cornerbacks in the 2021 class. Ortiz committed to Minnesota last Thursday.
Ohio LB flips to Minnesota: Ohio high school linebacker Devon Williams flipped his college commitment from Kentucky to the Gophers’ 2021 recruiting class on Friday.
Williams, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound, three-star outside linebacker from Dublin Coffman High School, had pledged to Kentucky on Jan. 27. He is now the third-highest rated recruit in Minnesota’s class for next year, passing Georgia receiver Lemeke Brockington who committed earlier this week.
“After talking over with my family, I would like to announce that I am de-committed from the University of Kentucky,” Williams wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to the coaches, staff & fans. The opportunity given as well as the support was greatly appreciated.
“Next, I want to say that my recruitment is not open,” Williams continued. “I’ve always dreamt of playing football at the next level, but also being somewhere I know will help develop into the man I want to be. With that being said, I would like to also announce that I am 100% committed to the University of Minnesota!”
Williams also received offers from Michigan State, Michigan, Arkansas, Nebraska, West Virginia and others, according to 247sports.com.
SOCCER
300-500 staff needed for fanless EPL games
LONDON — At least 300 people will be required in Premier League stadiums even if games are played without fans when the coronavirus-halted season can resume, according to a West Ham executive.
The 20 EPL clubs held a conference call on Friday when the league said they agreed the objective remains to complete the season, with teams having up to 10 games each remaining.
The earliest the league can restart is June, with Britain in lockdown until at least the first week of May.
“Police officers will need to be at games even if they are behind closed doors, as some supporters will travel to the stadium, even if they cannot come in to watch,” West Ham vice chair Karren Brady wrote in her column in Saturday’s editions of The Sun newspaper. “But the police will want to ensure attending matches does not drain resources away from other matters.
“Everyone at the stadium—and even behind closed doors this is about 300-500 people—including security, staff, medical officers, players, referees and media, will have to have temperature checks, fill out health questionnaires and observe social distancing. All this is manageable but what if a player gets injured, where do we send him? It can’t be to an NHS hospital that is already under pressure ... so then what?”
Brady is unsure how long it will take for players to regain fitness.
“Players will have been able to retain some physical fitness at home, but if social-distancing rules are still in place, physical match-play training will not be allowed,” Brady wrote. “You can’t tackle from two meters away. So, how match-fit will players be if the season commences, as we all hope it will, by mid-June?”
West Ham is 16th in the 20-team table and out of the relegation zone on goal difference.
