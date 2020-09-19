WDN briefs

NHL
Next season could start later than planned
EDMONTON, Alberta — Commissioner Gary Bettman said Saturday he wouldn’t be surprised if the next NHL season begins after the tentatively planned Dec. 1 start date.
In his annual pre-Stanley Cup Final news conference, Bettman said Saturday there is still too much uncertainty to know what that season will look like. He wouldn’t address speculation about an all-Canadian division given the U.S.-Canada border closure to nonessential travel.
Deputy commissioner Bill Daly said the focus would remain on the safety for players, coaches, staff and fans.
“If there’s an option to consider, believe me, we’re considering it,” Bettman said.
The league has repeatedly said opening training camps Nov. 17 and beginning the season Dec. 1 were tentative targets. Bettman raised the possibility of the season starting later in December or in January.
Asked about potentially not playing until the fall of 2021, Bettman anticipates a full, 82-game season and playoffs.
“How and when we do that is something that we don’t all have enough information to make any decisions,” Bettman said.
The U.S.-Canada border is a significant issue and has more of an effect on the NHL than other pro sports leagues because it has seven teams in Canada and 24 in the U.S. until Seattle is set to become the 32nd franchise in 2021. Canada did not allow Major League Baseball’s Blue Jays to play in Toronto this season because of cross-border travel.
Daly said the league can wait a certain amount of time until fans might be allowed in arenas. Bettman added, “How we start doesn’t necessarily relate to how we’re going to finish” and raised the possibility of starting without fans and evolving from there.
MLB
Gardenhire announces retirement
DETROIT — Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire announced his retirement Saturday prior to Detroit’s game against the Cleveland Indians.
The announcement came in an abruptly called video conference around 5 p.m. General manager Al Avila said the retirement was effective immediately.
Bench coach Lloyd McClendon is taking over as manager for the rest of the season, which is scheduled to end Sept. 27. Detroit was 21-29 heading into Saturday night’s game and was unlikely to make the postseason.
Gardenhire, who turns 63 next month, was in his third season as Detroit’s manager after he previously had a successful run with the Minnesota Twins. He has had to oversee a significant rebuild with the Tigers that included a 114-loss season in 2019.
Gardenhire said he hasn’t been feeling well and needs to take care of himself. He missed time recently because of stomach issues, and he indicated Saturday that the stress of managing was difficult.
Verlander needs Tommy John: Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander will undergo Tommy John surgery and is expected to be out through the 2021 season, ending his bid to make a late return for a playoff push.
The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner announced the news Saturday on his Instagram account in a 1½-minute video.
“In my simulated game a couple days ago, I felt something in my elbow, and after looking at my MRI and conversing with some of the best doctors in the world, we’ve determined that Tommy John surgery is my best option,” Verlander said.
The 37-year-old right-hander threw to hitters on Wednesday for the first time since he was injured in the team’s opener on July 24. He threw 50 pitches in the bullpen before throwing about 25 pitches to hitters in two simulated innings.
“I tried as hard as I could to come back and play this season,” Verlander said. “Unfortunately, my body just didn’t cooperate.”
CYCLING
Slovenia celebrates likely 1-2 victory
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — Just minutes after two Slovenian riders effectively sealed their first and second places in the Tour de France on Saturday, the president of Slovenia declared it a historic day for the tiny Alpine nation.
In a stunning climax to cycling’s most prestigious race, Tadej Pogacar crushed his older, fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic in the last stage before the largely ceremonial finish in Paris on Sunday.
“It’s unimaginable,” Slovenian President Borut Pahor said. “I wouldn’t believe it if I didn’t see it. “Both Tadej and Primoz deserve only admiration.”
After the crucial stage on Saturday, Pahor hung a yellow flag on the presidential palace in Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia, in the color of the jersey worn by the overall Tour leader.
“Today’s race is huge reason for national happiness and pride,” Pahor said.
The win all but guarantees that Pogacar will become the youngest post-World War II winner in cycling’s showcase race and make the two Slovenians 1-2 in the overall standings.
The Tour has gripped Slovenes since Roglic won Stage 4, then became the first Slovenian rider to wear the yellow jersey after Stage 9.
Their race within a race has seen thousands of Slovenes wearing yellow jerseys, and wishing coronavirus-enforced travel restrictions weren’t preventing them from being in Paris on Sunday.
Pogacar will roll into the French capital on Sunday, the eve of his 22nd birthday, with a lead of 59 seconds over Roglic in what is traditionally a ceremonial stage.
Pogacar was outstanding Saturday in an uphill time trial, devouring the 57-second lead that had made Roglic look impregnable before the showdown.
Pogacar will be the first rider from Slovenia to win the Tour.
Much of the nation of just two million people, known more for its alpine skiers, ski jumpers and basketball players than cyclists, came to a standstill on Saturday as it watched the crucial stage.
Most Slovenes were convinced — wrongly — that the much more experienced Roglic was likely to come out as the winner.
