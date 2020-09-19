WDN briefs

NHL

Next season could start later than planned

EDMONTON, Alberta — Commissioner Gary Bettman said Saturday he wouldn’t be surprised if the next NHL season begins after the tentatively planned Dec. 1 start date.

In his annual pre-Stanley Cup Final news conference, Bettman said Saturday there is still too much uncertainty to know what that season will look like. He wouldn’t address speculation about an all-Canadian division given the U.S.-Canada border closure to nonessential travel.

Deputy commissioner Bill Daly said the focus would remain on the safety for players, coaches, staff and fans.

“If there’s an option to consider, believe me, we’re considering it,” Bettman said.

The league has repeatedly said opening training camps Nov. 17 and beginning the season Dec. 1 were tentative targets. Bettman raised the possibility of the season starting later in December or in January.

Asked about potentially not playing until the fall of 2021, Bettman anticipates a full, 82-game season and playoffs.

“How and when we do that is something that we don’t all have enough information to make any decisions,” Bettman said.