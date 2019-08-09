NFL
Luck still out with injured calf
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is expected to miss three more practices with a strained left calf.
He hasn’t been on the field since July 28. He also missed the team’s offseason workouts because of the injury.
Coach Frank Reich says although Luck is progressing, he still has pain in the calf and the Colts don’t want to risk aggravating the injury by putting Luck back on the field too soon. Luck has been doing individual work and running the Colts’ walkthrough drills.
Reich also announced kicker Adam Vinatieri missed Thursday night’s preseason opener because of a “knee issue.” Reich says it shouldn’t be a long-term problem.
Cowboys’ Quinn suspended two games
OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn has been suspended for the first two games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s ban on performance enhancers.
Quinn was acquired in a trade with Miami in the offseason. The league said Thursday the ninth-year player is eligible to practice and play in preseason games, but he is out until the regular season after breaking his left hand in practice at training camp.
The 29-year-old Quinn will be eligible to return in Week 3 at home against the Dolphins.
Quinn’s agent, Sean Kiernan, said in a statement released on Twitter he was “extremely disappointed” in the NFL’s decision to suspend Quinn.
Kiernan said Quinn takes medication to control seizures. The agent said it is believed Quinn’s medication was contaminated with probenecid when a prescription was filled at a pharmacy. Probenecid was used as a masking agent for steroids in the 1980s and ‘90s, Kiernan said, but is used now as a prescription drug to treat gout. Kiernan said records showed that a prescription for probenecid was filled before Quinn’s prescription at the pharmacy he uses.
TENNIS
Nadal advances to Rogers Cup quarterfinals
MONTREAL (AP) — Top-seeded defending champion Rafael Nadal advanced to the Rogers Cup quarterfinals, beating Argentina’s Guido Pella 6-3, 6-4 in the wind Thursday night.
“A tough day in terms of wind. But we are used to playing like this,” Nadal said. “When we play on outdoor courts, that’s part of the game, too. Of course it is better to play without this kind of wind.
“At the same time, it is beautiful to play under tough conditions because then the player who has different options to play has better chances to survive these kind of days. It’s about adapting and being focused mentally. Of course, I prefer to play without these conditions, but in some way I enjoy.”
The winner last year in Toronto for his fourth title in the event, Nadal won his 379th ATP Masters 1000 match to break a tie with Roger Federer for the record. Nadal has 82 singles victories, winning the French Open in June for his second title of the year.
In the quarterfinals, the 33-year-old Spanish star will face seventh-seeded Fabio Fognini of Italy. Fognini beat France’s Adrian Mannarino 6-2, 7-5.
“He’s having a great season, one of the best of his career, if not the best,” Nadal said. “I need to be playing well. I think today I played better than yesterday, so I hope tomorrow I continue with this improvement. That’s what I need if I want to keep having chances to be through.”
Sixth-seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia beat Montreal teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-7 (7), 7-5, 6-3 in the afternoon at windy and raucous IGA Stadium.
Celebrating his 19th birthday, Auger-Aliassime was undone by 12 double faults and a series of mistakes. After the match, the crowd sang “Happy Birthday” to Auger-Aliassime, while a video featuring fellow pros also passing on their greetings played on the big screens.
Serena reaches quarterfinals
TORONTO (AP) — Serena Williams won for the second straight night at the Rogers Cup, beating Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-5, 6-4 on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals.
Playing her first event since losing the Wimbledon final, Williams opened with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Elise Mertens of Belgium on Wednesday. The 37-year-old Williams won the event in 2001, 2011 and 2013 —all in Toronto — and has a match record of 32-4.
“I definitely feel like it takes a while to get back into the rhythm, because we’ve had a long season of just clay and then grass, and now we’re on hard courts,” Williams said. “So it definitely feels different, especially for me now. Usually I don’t feel that huge of a difference, but for whatever reason I do this year.”
The eighth-seeded Williams will face No. 2 Naomi Osaka of Japan, a 7-6 (4), 6-4 winner over Polish qualifier Iga Swiatek in the late match.
“I’m feeling good,” Williams said. “Just hopefully just being able to stay in the rhythm and playing this week and next week would be good.”
Alexandrova staved off 12 break points, but she was broken five times and had 11 double-faults.
“She hit really, really hard and she was hitting a lot of winners,” Williams said. “So I was just happy that I was able to just fight through that.”
