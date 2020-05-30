WDN briefs

SOCCER
EPL receives gov. clearance
MANCHESTER, England — The English Premier League was given government approval on Saturday to press ahead with its June 17 restart although players will have to stay apart during goal celebrations and disputes to maintain social distancing.
Further details of the league’s plans for dealing with coronavirus cases have been disclosed with clubs likely to have to play even if they only have 15 fit squad members.
The season was suspended in March but training has resumed in the last two weeks and the government is now willing to allow games without fans if coronavirus prevention protocols are followed by those in stadiums.
“There is still much work to be done to ensure the safety of everyone involved,” Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said. “This includes consulting with our clubs, players and managers — along with all our other stakeholders — as the health and welfare of our participants and supporters is our priority.
“If all goes well, we will be thrilled to resume the 2019-20 season in just over two weeks’ time.”
Players and coaches are being tested twice a week for COVID-19.
The government said, where possible, social distancing must be maintained in games including “during any disputes between players and referees, or scoring celebrations.”
The league agreed to a government request for some games to be broadcast for free, whereas they are usually only available on subscription channels.
But the police still want Liverpool’s key games before almost certainly clinching the trophy to be played away from the city and in neutral stadiums. Liverpool is two wins from ending its 30-year title drought, 25 points clear with nine games to go.
“We need to ensure people don’t congregate around stadiums,” Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said at a Downing Street news conference. “I think fans will behave responsibly. I think the British people have shown real good common sense throughout all this. I am sure they will understand the need to watch at home.”
Clubs agreed during a conference call on Thursday to restart on June 17 — which is a Wednesday — even though there are still thousands of new COVID-19 infections each day in England.
West Ham vice chair Karren Brady said the latest virtual meeting of club executives featured a long discussion about “what constitutes having a team fit enough to compete in the games left to play.” Having only four substitutes was deemed sufficient.
HOCKEY
Wild prospect named AHL MVP
Iowa Wild sniper Gerry Mayhew has been named the American Hockey League’s most valuable player for the 2019-20 season.
The honor is well-deserved for Mayhew, who scored a league-best 39 goals, the most by an AHL skater since the 2011-12 season. That prolific performance helped the Iowa Wild put together the best regular season in franchise history.
He also established a recognizable brand in Des Moines with the hashtag #GerryTime emerging as a popular trend on social media.
In addition to his AHL dominance, Mayhew scored a goal in his NHL debut on Oct. 15 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He played 13 games for the Minnesota Wild this season, though he struggled to have the impact he had in the minors.
Originally from a suburb of Detroit, the 27-year-old Mayhew played collegiately at Ferris State University before turning pro and signing a minor league contract with the Iowa Wild. He later signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Minnesota Wild.
