WDN briefs

NFL
Packers cut T Wagner, LB Kirksey
GREEN BAY — Even if it hadn’t been for the COVID-19 pandemic forcing interview sessions into the virtual realm during the 2020 NFL season, Rick Wagner probably still would have been a man of few words during his time with the Green Bay Packers.
Signed to bolster their offensive line last March in anticipation of longtime right tackle Bryan Bulaga’s free-agent departure, Wagner eschewed the traditional introductory Q&A with reporters when he joined the team last March, and he was rarely seen during Zoom video sessions with the media throughout the season.
But the humble, soft-spoken Wagner was never much for the spotlight anyway.
So if the news Friday that the Packers were releasing Wagner after one season — with Wagner, 31, contemplating retirement after eight NFL seasons — does indeed signify the end of the line for the former Badgers standout, it would be definitively on brand for the West Allis native to transition into his post-football life without any pomp and circumstance.
By releasing Wagner, the Packers saved themselves $4.25 million in salary-cap space, which is at a premium with the 2021 cap expected to drop because of the league’s COVID-19 losses. The Packers also released inside linebacker Christian Kirksey, who came to terms with the Packers on the same day as Wagner last March.
Cutting Kirksey saves the Packers $6 million in cap room, meaning the two moves shave a total of $10.25 million off the team’s 2021 cap. The Packers had already restructured five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari’s deal earlier this offseason to save themselves more than $8 million, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ contract is also expected to be reworked to free up more space.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA OKs spectators at tourneys
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA will allow a limited number of fans to attend all rounds of its men’s basketball tournament in Indiana and later rounds of its women’s tournament in Texas.
The governing body said Friday it is permitting 25% capacity at the men’s tournament venues to allow for social distancing. That figure will include all participants and essential staff along with the family members of team players and coaches.
On the women’s side, the NCAA will allow a capacity of up to 17% at each venue from the Sweet 16 to the Final Four. Games taking place for the first two rounds will limit attendance to team guests.
In each case, attendees must wear face coverings, while cleaning and disinfecting efforts will be emphasized at venues in keeping with COVID-19 safety protocols. The NCAA said it acted in conjunction with local health officials for each tournament.
NCAA chief medical officer Brian Hainline said the decision for the men’s tournament also followed conversations with the organization’s medical advisory group and will rely on testing and monitoring services from the Indiana University Health system.
“The No. 1 priority for decisions around the tournament continues to be the safety and well-being of everyone participating in the event,” Hainline said.
The NCAA had previously announced the 68-team tournament will be played entirely in Indiana because of the pandemic, with most games in Indianapolis. The tournament will begin with First Four games on March 18 at home arenas for Big Ten Conference schools Purdue and Indiana, with those venues located about a one-hour drive — in opposite directions — from downtown Indianapolis.
At Indiana, the school said it will allow up to 500 fans for tournament games at Assembly Hall with some seats reserved for local medical workers and first responders who have been vaccinated.
The Final Four takes place in Indianapolis on April 3. The national championship game follows two days later.
For the women, the 64-team tournament is being held in the San Antonio region, with first-round games beginning March 21. The Final Four will be held in the Alamodome in San Antonio on April 2, followed by the national championship game on April 4.
MLB
Former MLB OF Damon arrested
WINDERMERE, Fla. — Former All-Star baseball player Johnny Damon was arrested Friday in central Florida on a charge of resisting an officer after he was pulled over for suspicion of driving under the influence, according to court and jail records.
Damon, 47, was booked into the Orange County Jail early Friday after an incident in Windermere, Florida, a wealthy suburb of Orlando popular with professional athletes. He is charged with resisting an officer without violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
An online court docket did not show an attorney listed for Damon who could comment. Jail records show that Damon’s wife, Michelle Mangan-Damon, also was arrested. She is facing charges of battery on an officer and resisting with violence.
A police officer pulled over Damon’s SUV after it swerved, hit a curb and drove past a stop sign, according to the Orlando Sentinel, citing a police report.
Authorities said Damon slurred his words and he seemed unsteady on his feet. When asked how much he had had to drink, Damon said, “Just a little bit,” according to the police report.
Damon’s wife got out of the car even though the had been instructed to stay inside while they waited for another officer to show up, and she ignored the officer’s orders, according to the report.
The officer grabbed Mangan-Damon’s wrist and tried to push her against the car. Damon got between them and the officer and former ballplayer scuffled as the officer tried to put Damon and his wife in handcuffs, according to the report.
The second officer arrived and the couple were handcuffed and separated.
When asked to perform a sobriety test, Damon said he would because he is “a big boy.” During the first test, which required him to follow a red LED light with his eyes without moving his head, Damon kept turning his head despite repeated instruction not to, the police report said.
During a walking test, Damon took three steps, stumbled and apologized. He then held out his arms for balance and took an additional eight steps, the report said.
Damon agreed to take a breath test at a DUI testing center where his blood-alcohol level measured between .300 and .294, more than three times the state’s legal limit for driving, according to the report.
Besides the misdemeanor charge, Damon was cited for running a stop sign and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Damon, who grew up in Orlando, was a two-time All-Star outfielder who played for seven Major League Baseball teams from 1995 to 2012. He was a key member of the 2004 World Series champion Boston Red Sox team that broke the franchise’s 86-year title drought. He later signed with Boston’s hated rivals, the New York Yankees, and helped the Yankees win the 2009 World Series.