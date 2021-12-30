WDN briefs Dec 31

NCAA FOOTBALL

Beamer gets mayonnaise bath as South Carolina wins Mayo Bowl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer anticipated getting a bucket of mayonnaise dumped over his head would be awful.

And yet, it was worse than he could have imagined.

Beamer got hit in the back of the head by the cooler before 4 1/2 gallons of mayo cascaded over his face and down his shirt, capping the Gamecocks’ celebration after their 38-21 victory over North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Thursday.

“I got hammered in the back of the head from the cooler — and then came the mayo,” Beamer said. “I may have a concussion. It was awful.”

He changed his shirt for the postgame news conference, but joked, “I still have mayo in my pockets.”

But, for Beamer, it was all worth it to cap the season with a bowl win.

Jaheim Bell had five catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns for South Carolina (7-6), which rebounded nicely after it lost 30-0 to Clemson in its regular-season finale on Nov. 27. Kevin Harris added 169 yards rushing and a score.

Bell, a sophomore tight end, got free for a 69-yard touchdown reception from converted wide receiver Dakereon Joyner and hauled in a 66-yard TD catch from former graduate assistant coach Zeb Noland on South Carolina’s first two possessions. Juju McDowell added a 35-yard TD run in the second quarter as South Carolina averaged 11.6 yards per play while opening a 25-13 halftime lead.

“Everyone on offense was locked in and keyed into the details,” Bell said.

Sam Howell threw for 205 yards and a touchdown, and reserve running back British Brooks had a bowl record 63-yard touchdown run for the Tar Heels (6-7).

South Carolina rushed for 301 yards, despite Tar Heels coach Mack Brown saying North Carolina’s game plan was to stop the run.

“You’re not going to win football games like that,” Brown said. “They ran it, we didn’t.”

NFL

Roethlisberger: ‘Signs are pointing’ to retirement

PITTSBURGH — Ben Roethlisberger said he is likely playing his final game at Heinz Field when the Steelers face the Cleveland Browns on Monday night, the first time he has publicly acknowledged he will retire after the season and bring to an end the longest and one of the most decorated eras in franchise history.

“I would say all signs are pointing to this could be it,” Roethlisberger said Thursday.

Roethlisberger stopped short of making any type of official retirement announcement — “I’ll address the definitive answer at some point down the road,” he said — preferring to keep the focus on the game against the division-rival Browns and the need for a victory to keep alive the Steelers’ fading playoff hopes.

But, at age 39 and after a franchise-record 18 seasons, there is little doubt he will retire after the season. He does not plan to play for another team.

“We still have a chance to potentially get a playoff game (at home),” Roethlisberger said at the team’s South Side facility. “But in the grand scheme of things, in terms of the regular season, the signs are pointing that way that this could be it.”

This was expected to be Roethlisberger’s final season with the Steelers after a decorated career in which he won 163 regular-season games, 13 playoff games and two Super Bowls. Only four quarterbacks in NFL history have won more Super Bowl titles, including former Steelers great Terry Bradshaw (4).

The 11th overall pick in the 2004 draft, Roethlisberger’s career spanned 18 seasons — or three more than the next closest Steelers player, Hall of Fame center Mike Webster. Only Tom Brady (219) has won more games with one team than Roethlisberger.

NBA

Rivers, Malone latest NBA coaches to enter protocols

Philadelphia’s Doc Rivers and Denver’s Michael Malone were placed into the NBA’s health and safety protocols Thursday, raising the total number of head coaches on that coronavirus-related list to seven.

Rivers’ situation was first reported by ESPN and Malone’s was first reported by The Denver Post. Rivers’ and Malone’s statuses were confirmed to The Associated Press by people with direct knowledge of each situation, both speaking on condition of anonymity because neither coach nor their teams had revealed the matter publicly.

Rivers and Malone join the Los Angeles Lakers’ Frank Vogel, Chicago’s Billy Donovan, Phoenix’s Monty Williams, Portland’s Chauncey Billups and Oklahoma City’s Mark Daigneault in the protocols.

Also in the protocols: around 120 players, as of early Thursday, along with an untold number of other staffers from around the league — including assistant coaches, broadcasters, referees, media relations personnel, stat crew members, athletic trainers and more.

“This is mentally exhausting,” said Portland assistant Scott Brooks, who is filling in for Billups during his protocols stint.

The NBA has seen 558 players entering Thursday — already a single-season record — take the court this season, largely because teams have had to sign dozens of replacements to hardship contracts just to get through the periods of roster depletion caused by time missed with the virus.

“It’s mindboggling,” Brooks said. “There’s so many good players in the world. It’s just tough to make it. It’s tough to make it. There’s 30 teams ... these guys don’t even know those players and they’re making an impact. They play hard and they know how to play. They’re going to be NBA players. They just have to find the right spot.”

Entering Thursday, 10 games have been postponed in the NBA this season for virus-related reasons, the most recent of those coming Wednesday when Miami — through a combination of players either entering the protocols or having injuries — did not have the league-mandated eight available players for its scheduled game at San Antonio.

Rivers and Malone were scheduled to work Thursday, with Philadelphia playing at Brooklyn and Denver planning to host Golden State. The Nuggets were testing players Thursday, and those results will help determine if Denver has enough available for that contest.

The NBA changed protocols in recent weeks mandating that everyone in the bench areas must wear masks during games — with the exception being head coaches. Some coaches said last season that the masks, when they had to wear them, interfered with their ability to communicate with players and referees during games.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0