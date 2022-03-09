WATCH NOW: High school basketball: R-P pulls away in second half of playoff win over Southland

ROCHESTER — Rushford-Peterson’s boys basketball team’s Wednesday night MSHSL Section 1A quarterfinal matchup was against a team that was tougher than its seeding would suggest.

The second-seeded Trojans took on seventh-seeded Southland, which hung tough with R-P in a Feb. 14 regular-season matchup but dropped a nine-point decision.

Both teams were evenly-matched in the first half on Wednesday, but the Trojans pulled away in the second for a 53-42 win to advance to Saturday’s section semifinals.

While R-P scored well in spurts, the key to the win was defense, which coach Chris Drinkall knew would be the case ahead of the tipoff.

“Defensively, we talked that if we could hold them under 50, more like 45, we thought we had a good chance of winning,” Drinkall said.

Throughout most of the first half, neither team was able to build up much momentum. R-P (22-4) was up by two or four points for most of the early-going, but Southland (18-7) took a 15-14 lead with 5 minutes, 30 seconds remaining on a 3-pointer by sophomore Andrew Timm.

The Trojans gained some steam over the next two minutes, surging ahead 24-15 with a 10-0 run in which senior forward Justin Ruberg scored all of the team’s points.

Ruberg had a great first half as he scored 16 points, leading all scorers in the game as well with 22 points, and snapping the team out of a funk if it ever went a couple possessions without a bucket.

“When we need one, I can go get one and get us back in a little spurt,” Ruberg said.

However, he was quick to deflect most of the credit over to the Trojans perimeter players the fed him the rock.

“Those guards, they’re really key to that, I’ve just got to sit there and catch the ball from them after they dissect the defense, makes me look really good,” Ruberg said.

The Rebels bounced back with a run of their own, closing out the half on a 5-0 surge to limit R-P’s halftime lead to 24-20.

Early in the second half, the Trojans were on fire with an 11-3 run that put them ahead 35-23 at 13:27 for the first double-digit lead of the game.

Much like R-P’s run late in the first half, Southland responded with one of its own. This time, the Rebels went on an 8-0 streak to cut the deficit to 35-31 at 10:36.

After relying on Ruberg heavily to that point, the Trojans guards took over for the next few minutes as senior Malachi Bunke hit a pair of 3-pointers and junior Grady Hengel scored three buckets in a row to push the R-P lead to 48-38 with 3:06 left.

The Trojans then played conservatively, passing the ball around the perimeter until there was a perfect opportunity to shoot, which gave little time for Southland to try to come back.

Southland’s dangerous pair of driving guards Harrison Hanna and Eli Wolff both played well, with Wolff leading the team with 19 and Hanna adding nine as the duo found their opportunities to cut into the lane. However, the rest of the team was limited to just 14 points combined as the R-P defenders clamped down.

While the Trojans often had large leads throughout the season thanks to their lights-out 3-point shooting, they have also always taken pride in shutting down the opponent’s perimeter scoring.

“We’ve asked them all year to do that, they’ve never complained, they love that role and that’s what they’re really good at,” Drinkall said.

Ruberg was R-P’s leading scorer with 22 points, followed by Bunke’s 18.

The win sends the Trojans into a section semifinal matchup against third-seeded Goodhue (22-6) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the Mayo Civic Center Auditorium.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

