Minnesota women’s gymnastics senior and Winona Senior High graduate Lexy Ramler has been named the winner of the prestigious AAI Award, recogn…
Police announce notification and education meeting regarding recent release of Level 3 predatory offender
Due to the recent release and relocation of a Level 3 predatory offender in the city, the Winona Police Department and MN Department of Correc…
A man from Troy, Ohio, was arrested Sunday afternoon after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman while she was having a medical emergency.
Two Winona residents were arrested Tuesday afternoon after narcotics investigators executed a search warrant in the 350 block of Oak Street.
Cotter coach Pat Bowlin has been doing this for a long time.
37 years in fact. But even for him, Thursday's game was an unprecedented one.
Four new cases confirmed among the Winona Area Public Schools district students and staff between April 15 and April 22 have left 154 in total…
The dirt track will feature new bleachers and a visit from the infamous World of Outlaws Late Model Series.
A local priest whose public condemnation of Democrats as “Godless hypocrites” sparked both outcry and defense last fall has now drawn new atte…