Waiting for COVID-19 test results stressful for Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS — Even though Phil Howard has been in college since 2016, he still acutely remembers the stress of waiting for his ACT results to arrive.

That's because the Gophers cornerback has a visceral reminder every day of that nervousness when he has to take a COVID-19 test and see if he's positive or negative.

"It's definitely nerve-racking. You're anxious. You kind of sit up in your chair a little bit," Howard said Wednesday. "And you're just like, 'Ugh, what time are they going to text me?'"

As if having a cotton swab jammed up his nose most days wasn't unpleasant enough, Howard has to watch as teammates' phones buzz with the all-clear message of, "Hey, you're good to go. Go home. Go get you some food," while he dreads receiving the "Come in the back real quick, I need to PCR you," message, referring to the confirmatory test.

The waiting game is just part of playing football in 2020 amid a global pandemic, where Big Ten policy mandates six-days-a-week antigen testing and a positive result sits a player out for three weeks.